Christopher Molefe Mr. Christopher Molefe is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Merafe Resources Limited. He joined the Merafe Board in 2003, has extensive experience in mining and resources, merchant banking and transformation strategy development. He gained this experience while working for Mobil Oil, Union Carbide, Chase Manhattan Bank, Transnet and Royal Bafokeng Resources Holdings, where he held the position of Chief Executive Officer. He is currently Chairperson of Tjate Platinum Group and is also non-executive director of Jubilee Platinum plc. Chris is a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee, an invitee to the Audit and Risk Committee and Chairperson to the Board.

Zanele Matlala Ms. Zanele Joyce Matlala is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Merafe Resources Limited. She joined the Merafe Board in 2005 as an independent non-executive director. She was appointed Merafe’s Chief Financial Officer on 1 October 2010 and Chief Executive Officer on 1 June 2012. She is a non-executive director of Dipula Income Fund, Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Limited and Old Mutual. Zanele is a member of the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee and an invitee to the Audit and Risk Committee and the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Kajal Bissessor Ms. Kajal Bissessor, CA(SA) is an Finance Director, Executive Director of Merafe Resources Ltd. She joined Merafe as Financial Controller in March 2009 from KPMG where she was Audit Manager. Kajal was appointed Finance and Investor Relations Manager in June 2010 and was appointed Financial Director in January 2015. Kajal is an invitee to the Audit Committee and the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and in 2015 was appointed a member of the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee.

Jurgens Zaayman Dr. Jurgens Zaayman, Ph.D., is General Manager - Merafe Chrome of Merafe Resources Limited since 2007. He joined Merafe Resources as Operations Manager during 2001. In 2004 he was seconded to the Venture as project leader for the Bokamoso pelletising plant project before being appointed to his current position in 2007. He is Chairperson of the Ferroalloys Producers Association and a council member of the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUC). Jurg is an invitee to the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee, Audit and Risk Committee and the Board.

Shaun Blankfield Mr. Shaun Blankfield is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Head of Business Development for Glencore South Africa. Shaun is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA(SA)) and served articles with Deloitte South Africa. Subsequently he worked as a manager in the Corporate Finance and Accounting Advisory Services team at Deloitte, Sydney, Australia. Shaun is a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Mpho Mosweu Ms. Mpho T. Mosweu, CA(SA), MBL is Non-Executive Director of Merafe Resources Limited. She joined our Board in March 2011. She is head of the Project and Corporate Finance department at the IDC. She currently serves on various boards and audit and risk committees. She has extensive commercial and governance experience. Mpho is a member of the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee.

Belese Majova Ms. Belese N. Majova is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Merafe Resources Ltd. She joined the Merafe Board in January 2009 as an independent non-executive director. She is currently Chief Executive of Zeleb Holdings, a company with interests in a number of sectors including: business management consultancy; property development and property management; as well as commercial farming. She also serves on other boards both in the private and public sector. Belese chairs the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee and is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Abiel Mngomezulu Mr. Abiel Mngomezulu, BSc (Hons) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Merafe Resources Ltd. He joined the Merafe Board as an independent non-executive director in September 2010. He is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Mintek, a state-owned enterprise responsible for mineral extraction technologies and beneficiation. Abiel is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.