Mr Price Group Ltd (MRPJ.J)

MRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

17,738.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

47.00 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
17,691.00
Open
17,790.00
Day's High
17,809.00
Day's Low
17,555.00
Volume
910,603
Avg. Vol
1,342,600
52-wk High
18,975.00
52-wk Low
12,559.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Nigel Payne

57 2012 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Stewart Cohen

72 2010 Honorary Non-executive Chairman of the Board

Stuart Bird

57 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Mark Blair

51 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Verna Botha-Richards

2016 Head - Corporate Services and Sustainability

Sherene Moodley

2016 Chief Audit Executive

Russell van Rensburg

Group People Executive

Janis Cheadle

2017 Group Company Secretary, Head - Governance

Malcolm Johnston

68 1994 Lead Independent Non-Executive Director

Keith Getz

61 2005 Non-Executive Director

Mark Bowman

51 2017 Non-Executive Independent Director

R. Maud Motanyane

65 2008 Independent Non-Executive Director

Daisy Naidoo

44 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Myles Ruck

61 2007 Independent Non-Executive Director

Obakeng Dijoe

2017 IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Nigel Payne

Mr. Nigel George Payne serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Mr Price Group Ltd. Nigel qualified as a CA(SA) and has an MBL degree. He joined the Board in 2007 and was appointed independent non-executive Chairman in January 2012. Nigel has no executive responsibilities in any company. He also holds non-executive directorships in: JSE Limited, The Bidvest Group Limited, Bidvest Bank Limited, BSi Steel Limited, Vukile Property Fund Limited, Strate Limited, Strate Limited, Free State Maize (Pty) Ltd. PPS Insurance Company Limited. He has 10 years of service.

Stewart Cohen

Mr. Stewart B. Cohen serves as Honorary Non-executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is qualifications: BCom, LLB, MBA Other directorships include: Catregav Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Holdspec Investments (Pty) Ltd, Kovacs Investments 343 (Pty) Ltd. He has 31 years of service.

Stuart Bird

Mr. Stuart I. Bird serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Mr Price Group Ltd. Stuart qualified in both BAgric. Management and as a CA(SA). He joined the Group in 1993 and has accumulated in excess of 20 year’s retail experience to date. His first position with the Group, then known as Specialty Stores, was as Financial Director of the Hub division and he was then appointed Managing Director of the Hub in 1998. In 2000 he moved across to the Mr Price Apparel division, where he served as Managing Director until 2009. In March 2009 he was appointed Deputy CEO, and in August 2010 CEO of the Group. He has 23, years of service.

Mark Blair

Mr. Mark M. Blair serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Mr Price Group Ltd. Mark qualified as a CA(SA) in 1989 where after he worked for 2 years at the South African Revenue Services. In 1991 he joined H Lewis Trafalgar (Pty) Ltd as their Group Financial Manager. He held this position for 2 years before moving to Ernst & Young Inc in 1994. After working with the firm in both the Cape Town and Brisbane offices, he was made a Director in 1999 and Partner in their Durban office in 2001. He joined the Group and the Board in 2006 as an executive Director of Special Projects and after a year was appointed CFO. He has 11 years of service.

Verna Botha-Richards

Ms. Verna Botha-Richards serves as Head - Corporate Services and Sustainability of the Company.

Sherene Moodley

Russell van Rensburg

Janis Cheadle

Malcolm Johnston

Mr. Malcolm R. Johnston serves as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Mr Price Group Ltd. He has 23 years of service. He is CA (SA) and other directorships include: Eljay Financial Services (Pty) Ltd.

Keith Getz

Mr. Keith Getz, BProc LLM, serves as Non-Executive Director of Mr Price Group Ltd. He has 12 years of service. His qualifications are BProc, LLM. Other directorships include: BVPG Consulting (Pty) Ltd, Steak Ranches International BV, Spur International Ltd, Spur Corporation Ltd, Spur Corporation UK Ltd, Cape Union Mart Group (Pty) Ltd, Strate (Pty) Ltd.

Mark Bowman

Mr. Mark John Bowman serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr Bowman is a BCom Finance (Economics and Business Economics) graduate with an MBA from the University of Cape Town, has twenty years’ experience with SABMiller plc (“SABMiller”). During his career with the brewer he has been involved in various areas across the retail beverage operation including logistics and planning, production, corporate strategy and IT. He served as Managing Director (“MD”) of the Polish operation before being appointed MD of SABMiller Africa in October 2007. The Africa operations span 17 countries and during Mr. Bowman’s tenure as MD, considerable investment was made into developing 10 new breweries and entering new markets. Anheuser- Busch InBev completed the takeover of SABMiller in October 2016, placing their executive in charge of Africa. Mr. Bowman will support with the transition over a 12 month period. Mr. Bowman’s retail experience is further enhanced through his non-executive directorships with Tiger Brands Limited and Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited.

R. Maud Motanyane

Ms. R. Maud Motanyane serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Mr Price Group Ltd. She has 9 years of service. She holds Diploma Library Science, WPI fellow. Other directorships include: Kagiso Media Ltd, Jet Education Trust, Leshala Mining (Pty) Ltd.

Daisy Naidoo

Ms. Daisy Naidoo serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Mr Price Group Ltd. She has 5 years of service. Her qualifications is CA (SA), MCom (Tax) Other directorships include are Strate (Pty) Ltd, Hudaco Industries Ltd, OMNIA Holdings Ltd, Anglo American Platinum Ltd, Barclays Africa Group Ltd.

Myles Ruck

Mr. Myles J. D. Ruck serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Mr Price Group Ltd. He has 10 years of service. His qualifications are BBusSc, PMD (Harvard). Other directorships include: Standard Bank Group Ltd, The Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd, ICBC Bank Argentina.

Obakeng Dijoe

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Nigel Payne

1,327,500

Stewart Cohen

663,750

Stuart Bird

8,030,000

Mark Blair

5,346,000

Verna Botha-Richards

--

Sherene Moodley

--

Russell van Rensburg

--

Janis Cheadle

--

Malcolm Johnston

682,400

Keith Getz

550,700

Mark Bowman

27,438

R. Maud Motanyane

414,200

Daisy Naidoo

534,250

Myles Ruck

538,500

Obakeng Dijoe

--
As Of  1 Apr 2017

