Name Description

R. Bhargava Mr. R. C. Bhargava is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Mr. Bhargava's Education Details are Indian Administrative Services (1st in batch), Master of Sciences in Mathematics from Allahabad University, Master of Arts in Developmental Economics from Williams College, Williams Town, MA, USA .His Professional Experience is 2007 till date: Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), (Formerly Maruti Udyog Limited) 2003 : Director, Maruti Udyog Limited 1998 : President and CEO of RCB Consulting Private Limited, a management and human resource consultancy outfit with various domestic and international clients 1990-92: Chairman & Managing Director, Maruti Udyog Limited 1985-90, 92-97 Managing Director, Maruti Udyog Limited 1984-85 : Joint Managing Director Maruti Udyog Limited 1981-83 : Director (Marketing), Maruti Udyog Limited 1979-81 : Director (Commercial), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited 1977-78 : Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India 1974-77 : Joint Secretary of Government of India, Ministry of Energy .

Kenichi Ayukawa Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited. He is a Law graduate from Osaka University, Japan, Mr. Ayukawa joined Suzuki Motor Corporation in 1980. Mr. Ayukawa has handled several key assignments at Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and in the Group's overseas operations. Mr. Ayukawa served as Managing Director of Pak Suzuki Motor Company from May 2004 to June 2008. He served as Director on the Board of Maruti Suzuki India Limited from July 2008 to March 2013. Before taking charge as the Managing Director at Maruti Suzuki India Limited he served as Managing Executive Officer and Executive General Manager, Global Marketing at Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.

Kazuhiko Ayabe Mr. Kazuhiko Ayabe is Non-Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited. He is a Graduated from Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, College of Sophia University. He Joined Suzuki Motor Corp in 1980. From 2009 till date: Executive Officer (Supply Chain), Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL).

Toshiaki Hasuike Mr. Toshiaki Hasuike is Non-Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited. He is a graduate in Mechanical Studies from Faculty of Engineering, MEIJI University, Japan. Mr. Hasuike started his career with Suzuki Motor Corporation in 1980. At Suzuki Motor Corporation, he has handled several key assignments in automobile engineering, Design, Product Planning and Quality. Besides his specialisation in body design area, he led new model development projects as Chief Engineer. Before joining Maruti Suzuki, Mr. Hasuike worked as Managing Officer & Deputy Executive General Manager in SMC Engineering. He brings with him a vast experience of over 32 years in automobile design and engineering.

Kinji Saito Mr. Kinji Saito is Non-Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Mr. Saito graduated from the Faculty of Economics, Hiroshima University. He has been 2012 till date: Deputy Executive General Manager, Global Automobile Marketing, Suzuki Motor Corporation. In 2011: Department General Manager, Asia Automobile Marketing Dept (Asia, Middle East and Africa), Global Marketing, Suzuki Motor Corp. 2008: President, American Suzuki Motor Corporation 2006: Department General Manager, Asia Automobile Marketing Dept (Asia, Middle East and Africa), Global Marketing, Suzuki Motor Corp 2002: Director Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited 1981: Joined Suzuki Motor Corp.

Osamu Suzuki Mr. Osamu Suzuki is the Non-Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited. He is a Graduate from the faculty of Law, Chuo University . He is Director, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Formerly Maruti Udyog Limited) since 2002.In 2000: Chairman & CEO, Suzuki Motor Corporation. In 1978: President & CEO, Suzuki Motor Corporation. In 1973: Senior Managing Director, Suzuki Motor Corporation 1967: Managing Director, Suzuki Motor Corporation 1966: Director and General Manager, Suzuki Motor Corporation 1963: Director, Suzuki Motor Corporation 1958: Joined Suzuki Motor Company Limited.

Toshihiro Suzuki Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki is Non-Executive Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited. He is Graduated from Graduate School of Science and Technology, Tokyo University of Science. He Joined Suzuki Motor Corporation in 1994. In 2003 he became Director, Suzuki Motor Corporation. He is Director and Senior Managing Officer, Suzuki Motor Corporation in 2006. In 2011 he is Representative Director and Executive Vice President, Suzuki Motor Corporation .From 2013 he is Director, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Formerly Maruti Udyog Limited).

Davinder Brar Mr. Davinder Singh Brar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. His Educational details includes 1972: Bachelor in Engineering (Electricals) degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, M.B.A from Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi. Mr. Brar has been 2008: Chairman-Davix Management Services Private Limited- A consulting advisory services company in Life sciences. 2004: Chairman, GVK Biosciences Private Limited- a Research Services Company involved in Medicinal Chemistry, Informatics, Biology, Process R&D, Clinical Pharmacology / Bio analytical studies and Clinical Research. His other directorships includes Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - which is the Central bank of India- Director, Central Board of Directors of the RBI, Director- Member of Inspection and Audit Sub- Committee, MphasiS BFL Limited - a subsidiary of EDS based at Dallas, U.S.A., - member of the Board, Codexis Inc., Redwood City, CA, U.S.A.- Member and special advisor to the Board of Directors, Member of the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML), Member of Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII's) National Council and Chairman of CII's Indian MNC Council, Member of Prime Minister's Task Force on pharmaceuticals and knowledge-based industries. Involved in drafting the blue print for the growth and global expansion of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry including R&D and Pricing policies. He has also served as member on the Board of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER).

Pallavi Shroff Mrs. Pallavi S. Shroff is Non-Executive Independent Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Mrs. Shroff's Educational details includes 1976: B.A. (Economics Hons.) from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University 1978: M.M.S. Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Bombay University 1981: LL.B Govt. Law College, Bombay University Professional Experience: 2005 till date: Independent Director, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Formerly Maruti Udyog Limited) Year to date: She is the lead litigation partner at Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co., Advocates & Solicitors, New Delhi Closely involved with some of the largest and most challenging corporate, commercial & infrastructure litigation and arbitration in India and has played a pivotal role in telecom, energy, natural resources and transportation related dispute resolution She has successfully represented International giants like GE, Coca-Cola, Nestle, Indian Oil Corporation, Videocon, ICICI Bank, Tatas, Apollo Tyres etc. and in various domestic disputes and domestic international arbitrations As a member of several high-powered committees appointed by the Government of India, she has been associated closely with several important commercial statutes Her areas of expertise include Corporate and commercial litigation, power and telecom litigation, anti-dumping, international and domestic arbitration, competition and anti trust, Company and commercial law, intellectual property.