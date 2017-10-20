Name Description

Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza Mr. Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza serves as the Chairman of the Board of MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA. Prior to this, he served as the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the company. He also serves as Member of the Real Estate Development Committee of the Company. He is Founding Partner of the MRV group. He is also Founding Partner of Intermedium and has been Chairman of its Board of Directors since it was established in 1994. He received a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1978.

Marcos Alberto Cabaleiro Fernandez Mr. Marcos Alberto Cabaleiro Fernandez serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA. He also serves as Member of the Real Estate Development Committee, Customer Relations Committee Risk Management Committee and Ethics Committee of the Company. He founded Construtora Becker Cabaleiro in 1977 and CVG Company in 1986. He was Vice Chairman of the Real Estate Market Chamber (Camara do Mercado Imobiliario) of Belo Horizonte and the Civil Construction Union (Sindicato da Construcao Civil) from 1999 to 2002. He is Founding Partner of Intermedium and has been Member of its Board of Directors since it was established in 1994. He graduated in Law from Faculdade Milton Campos in 1981.

Leonardo Guimaraes Correa Mr. Leonardo Guimaraes Correa serves as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA since April 7, 2015. He is Member of the Risk Management, Human Resources and Ethics Committee of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board in the Company from June 2, 2006 to April 27, 2009. He joined the Company in March 2006. He worked, from 1982 to 1990, at Lloyds Bank as Treasury Manager. From 1990 to 2000, he worked at JPMorgan, where his last post held was Treasury Officer for Brazil. He was Partner at Banco Pactual from 2000 to 2003. Between 2003 and 2006, he was Partner at Perfin Administracao de Recursos. He earned a degree in Economics from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1980 and a Masters degree in Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1986.

Rafael Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza Mr. Rafael Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza serves as Chief Executive Officer Region I, Director of MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA since April 30, 2015. He is Member of the Real Estate Development, Ethics and Human Resources Committees of the Company. He is in charge of the regions mid west, northeast, Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo. He joined the Company in 1999, as Civil Engineer Intern. He has experience in real estate homebuilding sector. During this period, he worked as Site Engineer, Coordinator of Engineering and Technical Director. He is Chief Regional Officer in charge of the regions mid west, northeast, Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo within the Company. He gained a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 2003.

Eduardo Fischer Teixeira de Souza Mr. Eduardo Fischer Teixeira de Souza serves as Chief Executive Officer Region II of MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA since March 8, 2010. He is Member of the Real Estate Development Committee of the Company. He is in charge of the region of the state of Sao Paulo. He joined the Company in 1993, as a civil engineer intern. He has experience in real estate homebuilding sector. During this period, he worked as Site Engineer, Coordinator of Development Sites and Production Director of Campinas and Sao Paulo. He gained a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Fundacao Mineira de Educacao e Cultura (FUMEC) in 2000 and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from IBMEC in 2003.

Junia Maria de Sousa Lima Galvao Ms. Junia Maria de Sousa Lima Galvao serves as Executive Director of Administration and Shared Services Center of MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA since January 24, 2007. She also serves as Member of the Corporate Governance, Ethics and Human Resources Committees of the Company. Until January 2007, she worked at RM Sistemas in the administration, finance and accounting sectors, having been the responsible Officer and Attorney-in-Fact for RM Systems between 1996 and 2006. She holds a degree in Financial Management from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC) and in Accounting from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC).

Maria Fernanda Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza Maia Ms. Maria Fernanda Nazareth Menin Teixeira de Souza Maia serves as Chief Legal Officer of MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA since April 7, 2015. She is Member of the Corporate Governance, Risk Management and Ethics Committees of the Company. She is Effective Member of the Commissions Corporate Advocacy OAB / MG. She joined the Company in 1997 as Intern of Billing Department. During this period she held positions as Intern in the Legal Department, Legal Assistant, Coordinator of the Legal Department, Legal Superintendent and Legal Manager. She earned a degree in Law from Faculdade Milton Campos in 2001 and a degree in Economics and Law from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2003.

Eduardo Paes Barreto Mr. Eduardo Paes Barreto serves as Chief Commercial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA since June 2, 2006. He also serves as Member of the Customer Relations Committee of the Company. He was Director of the Association of Sales Managers of Brazil (Associacao de Dirigentes de Vendas do Brasil) and Chairman of the retail commission of that association. He is Lecturer and Speaker at seminars of the Brazilian Advertisers Association (Associacao Brasileira de Anunciantes). He was Chief Operating Officer of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao - Grupo Pao de Acucar, from May 1986 to July 1993. He has been working with companies of the MRV group since September 2000, being in charge of commercial policy, supervision of real estate sales, market research, development of new business and corporate strategy. He has a degree in Business Administration from Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas (FMU), having specialized in Market Administration and Marketing at Fundacao Getulio Vargas and Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing - ESPM.

Jose Adib Tome Simao Mr. Jose Adib Tome Simao serves as Executive Director of Real Estate Credit of MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA since June 2, 2006. In 1972, he was Professor of the former Kennedy School of Engineering in Belo Horizonte. From 1973 to 1986, he was Director of the Sao Paulo branch of Delphos Engenharia SA, which is based in Belo Horizonte. From 1987 to 1988, he was Special Advisor to the Chief Minister for the Secretariat of Planning and Co-ordination of the Presidency of the Republic. He joined the MRV group in 1989, working in the technical, administrative and commercial sectors. He earned a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1969.

Homero Aguiar Paiva Mr. Homero Aguiar Paiva serves as Chief Production Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA since June 2, 2006. He also serves as Member of the Human Resources Committee of the Company. He joined the MRV group in 1987 as Engineer, and became Supervisor of Engineering in 1989. In 1996, he became Technical Director. He gained a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais in 1984, in Engineering from Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais in 1991 and a Masters of Business Administration in Business Management from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) in 2000.

Hudson Goncalves de Andrade Mr. Hudson Goncalves de Andrade serves as Chief Real Estate Development Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA since June 2, 2006. He is Member of the Real Estate Development Committee of the Company. He began his career in 1980 at the MRV group as Buildings Technician. He was appointed as Project Officer in 2000 taking over the Real Estate Vice President in 2005 . He earned a degree in Civil Engineering from Harvard University in 1993.

Fernando Henrique da Fonseca Mr. Fernando Henrique da Fonseca serves as an Independent Director of MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Celulose Nipo-Brasileira SA since September 2001. He has 42 years of experience in the financial sectors of public and private companies, having held the positions of President of the financial companies Intermedium and Credicon from 1994 to 2001, Vice President of BEMGE Bank from 1987 to 1988, President of Agrimisa Bank from 1988 to 1993, Executive Director of Minas Gerais State Financial Policy Committee (Conselho de Politica Financeira do Estado de Minas Gerais) from 1983 to 1985, and Manager of Companhia Siderurgica Belgo-Mineira from 1967 to 1975. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad Federal de Minas Gerais, having pursued specialized courses in the areas of Finance, Economics and Business.

Marco Aurelio de Vasconcelos Cancado Mr. Marco Aurelio de Vasconcelos Cancado serves as an Independent Director of MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA. He is Member of the Risk Management Committee of the Company. He has more than 30 years of experience in the financial and capitals markets. He began his career at IBRASA in 1975. From August 1980 to June 2007, he worked in the financial market holding executive positions for Banco do Brasil, Inter-Atlantico, BMG, and Mercantil do Brasil. During this time, he was Member of the Board of Directors of IBMEC, Cetip, CIP, CNF and Acesita. In 2007, he founded MAVC. From 1992 to 1994, he was President of the National Association of Investment Banks - ANBID. He has a degree in Business Administration from Columbia University and a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Fundacao Mineira de Educacao e Cultura (FUMEC), having pursued specialized courses in the area of Financial Administration.