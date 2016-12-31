Name Description

Andrew Allner Mr. Andrew J. Allner is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Marshalls PLC. He current listed company Board experience, as Chairman and as a Non-Executive Director; previously Non-Executive Director of AZ Electronic Materials SA (until 2014) and CSR plc (until 2013). Previous Executive roles include Group Finance Director of RHM plc, taking a lead role in its flotation in July 2005 on the London Stock Exchange, and CEO of Enodis plc. Also held senior Executive positions with Dalgety plc, Amersham International plc and Guinness plc. Chartered Accountant, former partner of Price Waterhouse. Graduate of the University of Oxford. External appointments Chairman of The Go-Ahead Group plc and Fox Marble Holdings plc, and Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Northgate plc.

Martyn Coffey Mr. Martyn Coffey is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Marshalls PLC., since October 10, 2013. He has Wide Executive leadership experience: previously Divisional Chief Executive Officer of BDR Thermea Group BV, a leading manufacturer and distributor of domestic and industrial heating and hot water systems operating in 70 countries and with a turnover of €1.8 billion, formed in 2009 from the merger of Baxi and De Dietrich Remeha. Prior to the merger, he was Chief Executive of the private equity-owned Baxi Group. Also held the position of Managing Director of Pirelli Cables where he spent 14 years in the UK, Australia and North America. Holds a BSc in Mathematics.

Jack Clarke Mr. Jack Clarke is Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is Chartered Accountant. Joined Marshalls from AMEC Foster Wheeler plc, where he was Executive Vice President and Director of Change Management. He has extensive experience in managing international operations, having previously served as CFO of AMEC’s £850 million power and process division and its US$1.5 billion environment and infrastructure division. He has extensive M&A experience. Previous experience includes senior finance and operational management roles with Halliburton and Mobil Oil. Holds an MSc (Civil Engineering) and BA (Economics and Management).

Cathy Baxandall Ms. Cathy Baxandall is Group Company Secretary of the Company. In addition to her role as Company Secretary, Cathy is General Counsel to the Marshalls Group and has responsibility for compliance and risk management. She also sits on the Marshalls pension scheme trustee board. She has previous experience as Company Secretary and Group Counsel with Silentnight Group, Thistle Hotels plc and Jacuzzi (UK). Qualified as a solicitor with Clifford Chance before becoming a partner in a national law firm, specialising in banking and corporate law. Graduate of the University of Oxford.

Graham Prothero Mr. Graham Prothero has been appointed as the Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from May 10, 2017. Graham Prothero is a Chartered Accountant and is an Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer of Galliford Try plc, the industry-leading FTSE 250 housebuilding, regeneration and construction group. He is also Non-Executive Deputy Chair of the Jigsaw Trust, a charitable trust. Prior to joining Galliford Try plc in 2013, he was Group Finance Director at leading property developer Development Securities PLC (now U+I), having previously held senior finance positions at Taylor Woodrow, the FTSE 100 listed housebuilder, and at Blue Circle Industries plc. Graham also spent 7 years as a partner in the Real Estate, Hospitality and Construction Group of Ernst & Young LLP. He brings current and relevant financial experience in the construction and building materials sector, as well as wider experience in an advisory professional capacity in relation to businesses operating in construction, real estate and other sectors.

Janet Ashdown Ms. Janet E. Ashdown is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a member of its Audit, Remuneration, Nomination and Governance Committees. Janet is also a Non-Executive Director of Coventry Building Society and a member of its Remuneration and Risk Committees and was also recently appointed to the Board of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority. Janet’s Executive career included 30 years with BP plc, most recently as Director, BP Oil UK Limited, and Head of UK Retail and Commercial Fuels. Between 2010 and 2012 she was CEO of Harvest Energy and is currently Chair of Trustees of the charity “Hope in Tottenham”. External appointments Non-Executive Director of SIG Plc, Coventry Building Society and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.