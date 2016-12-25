Name Description

Kuseni Dlamini Mr. Kuseni Douglas Dlamini is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board at the Company. He is the Chairman of JSE-listed Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, the leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in the southern hemisphere with operations in over 50 countries. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual South Africa and Emerging Markets. Prior to this he was the Head of Anglo American South Africa and a member of the Executive Committee of Anglo American plc. in London and was Director of Anglo Platinum Ltd. He is also the former Executive Chairman of Richards Bay Coal Terminal Company (RBCT) Ltd and a former Chairman of Anglo Operations (Pty) Ltd. As part of his career in mining he held a number of senior positions at Anglo Gold Ashanti and De Beers Consolidated Mines Ltd in South Africa and the United Kingdom. Kuseni is a graduate of the Universities of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, and Oxford where he was a Rhodes Scholar. In March 2008, he was named a ‘Young Global Leader (YGL)’ by the World Economic Forum and, during the same month, Miningx selected him as one of the top 100 most influential people in South African mining. In June 2008, the Mail & Guardian named him as one of the top 200 young people worth taking to lunch and in the same year and month, The Economist referred to him as “A Rare Commodity’. In 2010, the World Economic Forum appointed him a member of the Global Agenda Council on Economic Growth and Poverty Alleviation. In 2011, he was appointed co-Chairman of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa Summit which brings together Heads of States, leading politicians and business leaders to debate the state of Africa in a changing world on an annual basis. Kuseni is active in professional bodies and charities which include the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), Common Purpose and the Advisory Board of GIBS Business School. He is also a member of the Council of the University of Pretoria and former Chairman of the Board of South African National Parks (SANParks).

Guy Hayward Mr. Guy R C Hayward is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Massmart Holdings Limited. He graduated from the University of Cape Town in 1986 and, after serving articles with Deloitte Haskins & Sells, qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1989. During the 1990s he held financial roles at Malbak and CNA Gallo in South Africa and at Goldman Sachs in London. He joined Massmart as Group Financial Executive in 2000, was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2001 and Chief Operating Officer in May 2012, before becoming Chief Executive Officer in June 2014. Guy is also chairman of the Hilton College Endowment Foundation.

Christopher Seabrooke Mr. Christopher Stefan Seabrooke was Non-Executive Lead Deputy Chairman of the Board of Massmart Holdings Limited, with effect from 31 December 2017. He has been a director of over 25 stock exchange-listed companies. He is currently CEO of Sabvest Limited, Chairman of Metrofile Holdings Limited, Transaction Capital Limited and Torre Industries limited, and a director of Datatec Limited, Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc (Nasdaq/JSE) and Brait S.E. (Luxembourg/JSE). He is also a director of a number of unlisted companies including Mineworkers Investment Company (Pty) Ltd, and is Deputy Chairman of Primedia Holdings (Pty) Ltd. He is a former Chairman of the South African State Theatre and former Deputy Chairman of the inaugural National Arts Council of South Africa. He is a member of the Institute of Directors.

Johannes van Lierop Mr. Johannes van Lierop is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company since March 12, 2015. He graduated from the University of Amsterdam in 1997 as a Registered Accountant (RA or CA equivalent). After three years at the Dutch Development Agency, working in Cotonou Benin he spent over a decade at Diageo in various capacities in Nigeria, Jamaica, the UK, Hungary, The Netherlands and again in Nigeria where he was CFO, IT procurement director and a member of the board at Guinness Nigeria up to 2011. Since then, Johannes has been working in Nairobi, Kenya for Bharti Airtel Africa, one of the largest mobile operations in the world. After three years as Africa CFO he took on the role of Africa Programme Director, driving business development and business integration for the Africa region. Johannes was appointed as Massmart’s Chief Financial Officer on 12 March 2015.

Neville Dunn Mr. Neville Dunn is an Divisional Chief Executive - Masscash Wholesale of Massmart Holdings Limited. He graduated from University of Natal (Durban) in 1990 with a BCom in Accounting followed by a Post Graduate Diploma and after serving articles with Deloitte and Touche, qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1992. From 1995, Neville held various financial roles with Robertsons Proprietary Limited and then with The Hub (a division of the Mr Price Group), and in 2002 joined Masscash as Financial Director, becoming Operations Director in 2008. In February 2012, Neville was appointed Divisional Managing Director, Masscash Wholesale and became a member of the Massmart Executive Committee.

Doug Jones Mr. Doug Jones is an Divisional Chief Executive - Masswarehouse of Massmart Holdings Limited. He qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 1998 Doug moved to Toronto, Canada with Deloitte. After spending a year with MarketLink Enterprises, an eCommerce consultancy, he joined Coca-Cola Enterprises in Toronto for a number of years before returning to South Africa to join ABI (The Soft Drink Division of SAB Limited). Doug joined Makro as Finance Director in 2007 and became Commercial Director in 2010. Doug was appointed Divisional Managing Director in September 2012, and joined the Massmart Executive Committee at the same time. He was appointed as Divisional CEO in April 2014, and was Chairman of the Massmart Pension and Provident Funds from 2009 until 2015.

Albert Voogd Mr. Albert Voogd is Divisional Chief Executive of Massdiscounters of the company. He is an experienced retail veteran across developed and emerging markets. He was with Ahold for more than 25 years, and has worked in Europe, the US and South America, across most retail functions, and in both Food and General Merchandise retail formats. For the past two years Albert worked as Chief Operating Officer at SHV Makro in South America. He joined Massmart in August 2016 as the Divisional CEO for Massdiscounters and joined the Massmart Executive Committee in the same year.

Kevin Vyvyan-Day Mr. Kevin Vyvyan-Day is an Divisional Chief Executive - Masscash Retail of Massmart Holdings Limited. After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 1989, Kevin consulted at both the Strategy Group (Deloitte) and Gemini Consulting. Kevin joined UPD as Group Operations and Systems Director in 1995 and became Group Chief Executive Officer in 1996. Kevin joined Massmart as Divisional Chief Executive responsible for Makro and as a member of the Massmart Executive Committee in 2005. In September 2012, Kevin was appointed Divisional Chief Executive responsible for Cambridge Food.

Llewellyn Walters Mr. Llewellyn Walters is an Divisional Chief Executive of Massbuild of Massmart Holdings Limited. He spent thirteen years in the banking industry where he held senior positions in a number of specialist financial institutions before joining ABSA. In June 2003, Llewellyn joined Super Group, a JSE-listed supply chain and logistics company where his last position was Divisional MD responsible for the group’s African operations. He joined Massmart in November 2008 as Divisional Chief Executive for Builders Warehouse, later becoming responsible for the whole division, and was appointed to the Massmart Executive Committee upon joining.

Norman Gray Mr. Norman Gray is Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer of the company. He has been Member Social & Ethics Committee, member Audit & Risk Committees, member TIP forum, Chairman Ethics forum, Chairman Massmart Health Plan. Norman is our past Chief Audit Executive. He has been a retailer for more than 40 years with 24 of these having been at Massmart. He has significant operational, IT, Risk, Supply Chain and Governance experience. Norman is a founding individual member of the South African Institute of Ethics, and was a member of the King III internal audit sub-committee.

Joseph Ralebepa Mr. Joseph “Joe” Ralebepa has been appointed as Group Legal Executive, General Counsel and Company Secretary of the Company effective 1 November 2016. Joe is currently the Head of Legal & External Affairs for British American Tobacco (BAT) Southern Africa and is serving out his notice period with BAT upon tendering his resignation there recently. Joe holds a BA and LLB qualification and is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa.

Jane Bruyns Ms. Jane Bruyns is an Group Human Capital Executive of the Company. Prior to joining Massmart, Jane worked for Masscash as HR Director from February 2006 until April 2015. Jane has 22 years’ experience as an HR Generalist in the Wholesale and Retail industry ranging from Recruitment, Learning & Development, Union Negotiations, Performance & Development Management, Corporate Social Responsibility and Ethics. Jane’s specialities include Coaching and Leadership Development and Organisational Ethics. Whilst at Henley Jane was awarded the prize for outstanding academic achievement for leadership effectiveness and the prize for outstanding academic achievement for managing people. Jane joined the Massmart Executive Committee in May 2015.

Gerhard Hayes Mr. Gerhard Hayes is an Group Financial Services Executive of the Company. He graduating from Stellenbosch, Gerhard joined the Shoprite Group in 1998 as a project manager for Financial & Value-Added Services. A few years later he completed his B.Comm (Hons) degree and was also promoted to General Manager of Financial & Value Added Services. While he was there he was also appointed as General Manager of the Shoprite Checkers Pharmaceutical Division where he established the Medi+Rite pharmaceutical chain. In 2007 he was also appointed CEO of Computicket. After successfully building and integrating Medirite pharmacies and Computicket into the Shoprite Checkers chain, Gerhard was appointed to the Shoprite Checkers board in 2009 as Director of Financial and Value-Added Services. Gerhard joined Massmart as the Group Financial Services Executive in November 2015.

Richard Inskip Mr. Richard Inskip is Group Supply Chain & Logistics Executive of the company. He graduating Richard worked for a number of companies during the 1980’s, including Edgars and SPL. Richard joined Woolworths in 1991. He was appointed to the board in 1998 and retired as the Director Operations and Financial Services (Group COO) in 2008 having served on the Holding company and multiple subsidiary boards. Richard served as the Chairman of the Wooltru Healthcare fund for 6 years as well as a trustee of the Pension fund. During this period he was a founding member of the Executive Committee of the Consumer Goods Council of SA and served on the external boards of Netactive and Business Recovery Services and attended a Strategic Management course at Harvard. After retiring from Woolworths, Richard spent some time developing and operating a game and hospitality ranch. He then co-founded Cafeine Retail Consulting which serves most of the large South African retail companies, as well as co-founding a food manufacturing company, Food by Staple. Richard served as a retail advisor to 8 Miles plc (pan African private equity fund) and served on the AVI board until he joined Massmart in January 2017.

Brian Leroni Mr. Brian Leroni is Group Corporate Affairs Executive of Massmart Holdings Limited. Brian’s work experience includes executive positions at Masstores Proprietary Limited, an associate partner at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) and Marketing Director at CNA. He joined Massmart as Group Projects Executive in September 2004 and was appointed Group Corporate Affairs Executive in September 2005. Brian joined the Massmart Executive Committee in July 2007.

Llewellyn Steeneveldt Mr. Llewellyn Steeneveldt is an Group Commercial Executive of Massmart Holdings Limited. He graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand in 1991 as a Physical Metallurgist. After seven years with Tongaat-Hulett group and three years with the Industrial Development Corporation, Llewellyn joined Massmart as Business Analyst in 2002. He has since held various positions within the Group, including Executive Assistant to the CEO and Managing Director of Builders Express. Llewellyn was appointed Group Commercial Executive and joined the Massmart Executive Committee in July 2009.

Roger Burnley Mr. Roger Burnley is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Asda Walmart in the United Kingdom (UK). Mr Burnley brings to the Board a wealth of commercial, corporate and extensive retail experience. He has held a variety of senior executive and leadership roles in supply chain and logistics, commercial and retail operations in a number of UK retail businesses including, Sainsbury and Matalan. During his tenure at Asda between 1996 and 2002, he was part of the core team responsible for integrating Asda into Walmart following its acquisition in 1999. Mr Burnley also held the role of Managing Director for General Merchandise, Clothing & Logistics at Sainsbury’s in the UK and served on its Operating Board. Additionally, Mr Burnley also served on the Board of Transport for London as a non-executive board member during 2012 to 2016.

Susan Muigai Ms. Susan Muigai is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms Muigai is currently the Executive Vice President, Human Resources at Walmart Canada, where she has previously held various senior roles during the last number of years. She has also held leadership roles in Risk Management and Internal Audit, along with completing global assignments while serving as senior vice president, general counsel and chief ethics officer in Walmart India, and vice president, International Real Estate in the U.S.

Enrique Ostale Mr. Enrique Ostale is Non-independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is vice president, president and CEO of Walmart Latin America, India and Africa as well as chairman of the board of directors of Walmart Mexico and Central America and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees Commercial Engineering, Major in Business Administration (Adolfo Ibáñez University, Chile) and MSc in Accounting and Finance (London School of Economics (LSE)) Enrique Ostalé assumed his expanded role in February 2016 after serving as president and CEO of Walmart Mexico, Central America and Latin America. From 2006 to February 2013, Enrique served as president and CEO of Walmart Chile. His experience in this latter post included his leadership of the successful transition of the D&S chain, acquired by Walmart Stores Inc. in 2009, into today’s Walmart Chile. Part of his work involved imprinting the seal of Walmart’s corporate culture on the organization, adopting along with his team the mission of “helping people save money so they can live better” and incorporating the promotion of sustainability as one of the operational pillars of the business. Ostalé joined D&S in 1989, serving initially as manager of its financial division, then of its merchandising division and subsequently as manager of its Lider format before becoming its CFO. In 2000, he left the company to take up a position as CEO of Emol, the online service of the El Mercurio newspaper. Between 2002 and 2006, he was dean of the Business School of the Adolfo Ibáñez University before returning to D&S as its general manager, president and CEO.

Nolulamo Gwagwa Dr. Nolulamo Nobambiswano Gwagwa, Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Massmart Holdings Limited. She is Chief Executive Officer of Lereko Investment Proprietary Limited. She was Deputy Director General in the National Department of Public Works, responsible for establishing the national public works programme, and completed a five-year term as the CEO of the Independent Development Trust. She has served on various Government commissions, and is currently a non-executive director of FirstRand Limited, Aurecon and Sun International Limited.