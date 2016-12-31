Mullen Group Ltd (MTL.TO)
MTL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
16.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$16.55
$16.55
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
109,371
109,371
52-wk High
$20.32
$20.32
52-wk Low
$14.49
$14.49
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Murray Mullen
|61
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
P. Stephen Clark
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Richard Maloney
|2014
|Senior Vice President
|
Norman Shupe
|Vice President - Operations
|
Joanna Scott
|Corporate Secretary and Vice President - Corporate Services
|
Greg Bay
|58
|2017
|Lead Independent Director
|
Stephen Lockwood
|61
|2014
|Director
|
David Mullen
|56
|2011
|Director
|
Alan Archibald
|58
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Philip Scherman
|66
|2014
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Murray Mullen
|Mr. Murray K. Mullen is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Mullen Group Ltd. Mr. Murray Mullen is Mullen Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, positions he has held since 2001. Upon the resignation of Mr. Lockwood on June 30, 2014 as President, Mr. Mullen was appointed to this role. Mr. Mullen joined the Mullen Group of companies in 1975. Mr. Mullen graduated from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree. He has been a key architect of Mullen Group's overall business strategy and growth since it became a public company in 1993.
|
P. Stephen Clark
|Mr. P. Stephen Clark is Chief Financial Officer of Mullen Group Ltd. Mr. Clark has more than thirteen years progressive experience with the Mullen organization, most recently serving as Mullen's Vice President responsible for special projects and acquisition integration. Mr. Clark first joined the Mullen organization in 1997 when he became the Vice President, Accounting Services of Cascade Carriers, a Mullen subsidiary. In 2002 Mr. Clark assumed the position of Director of Accounting Services for the corporate head office, a position he held until 2007. Mr. Clark graduated from the University of Waterloo with a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree and has been a Certified Management Accountant since 1992.
|
Richard Maloney
|Mr. Richard J. Maloney is a Senior Vice President of the Company. prior thereto a Vice President of Mullen Group.
|
Norman Shupe
|
Joanna Scott
|Ms. Joanna K. Scott is a Corporate Secretary and Vice President - Corporate Services of Mullen Group Ltd. She also serves as in-house legal counsel to Mullen Group Ltd. Ms. Scott is responsible for corporate regulatory compliance for Mullen and its operating businesses as well as providing legal guidance and assistance to the Board and Executive as required. Ms. Scott received her Bachelor of Laws from the University of Calgary in 2004 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Lake Superior State University in 1999.
|
Greg Bay
|Mr. Greg Bay is Lead Independent Director of Mullen Group Ltd. Mr. Bay is the Managing Partner of Cypress Capital Management Ltd., an investment management firm that he founded in 1998. Mr. Bay graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) degree from Brigham Young University in 1980 and earned a Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1988.
|
Stephen Lockwood
|Mr. Stephen H. Lockwood Q.C. is an Director of Mullen Group Ltd. Mr. Lockwood is President and Chief Operating Officer of ATCO Structures & Logistics Ltd., a global infrastructure company. Prior to his current positon, Mr. Lockwood was the President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Mullen Group Ltd. until June 30, 2014, positions he held since September 2004. Mr. Lockwood earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta in 1978 and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Calgary in 1981.
|
David Mullen
|Mr. David E. Mullen is an Director of Mullen Group Ltd. Mr. David Mullen is Chairman of Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. ("Cordy"), a publicly traded oilfield, construction and environmental services company. Prior to joining Cordy, Mr. Mullen spent approximately 28 years in various capacities within the Mullen Group of companies. At the time of his departure from Mullen Group, he was Vice President of Mullen Trucking L.P. Number
|
Alan Archibald
|Mr. Alan D. Archibald is Independent Director of Mullen Group Ltd. Mr. Archibald is the Chief Executive Officer of Northpoint Resources Ltd., a private oil and gas exploration and production company. He received a Bachelor of Science (Engineering) degree from Dalhousie University in 1980 and a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) degree from the Technical University of Nova Scotia in 1982. Mr. Archibald is an active member of APEGA.
|
Philip Scherman
|Mr. Philip J. Scherman is an Independent Director of Mullen Group Ltd. Mr. Scherman is a chartered accountant, who from 1982 to 2012 was an audit partner for both public and private energy and energy service entities of a large accounting firm. He was also the firm’s Oil and Gas Industry Leader for many years and served on its Board of Directors for two terms. He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 1972. Mr. Scherman is a member of the Canadian and Alberta Institutes of Chartered Accountants and was awarded the Fellow of the Chartered Accountants designation by the Chartered Accountants of Alberta in 2013.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Murray Mullen
|550,000
|
P. Stephen Clark
|469,615
|
Richard Maloney
|413,462
|
Norman Shupe
|218,462
|
Joanna Scott
|288,462
|
Greg Bay
|68,500
|
Stephen Lockwood
|50,700
|
David Mullen
|51,900
|
Alan Archibald
|69,200
|
Philip Scherman
|70,500
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Murray Mullen
|0
|0
|
P. Stephen Clark
|0
|0
|
Richard Maloney
|0
|0
|
Norman Shupe
|0
|0
|
Joanna Scott
|0
|0
|
Greg Bay
|0
|0
|
Stephen Lockwood
|0
|0
|
David Mullen
|0
|0
|
Alan Archibald
|0
|0
|
Philip Scherman
|0
|0