Name Description

Phuthuma Nhleko Mr. Phuthuma F. Nhleko is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of MTN Group Limited, effective July 1, 2017. Within the Company, he was Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board between May 28, 2013 and November 9, 2015, as Group President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director between July 1, 2002 and April 1, 2011, and as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board until July 1, 2002. Board committee membership: Chairman: Nominations committee; Member: Remuneration and human resources committee. Other directorships: Chairman of various companies in MTN Group, chairman of Pembani Group, director of BP plc, Anglo American plc, Rapid African Energy, Afrisam (South Africa) (Pty) Limited and Opiconsivia Investments 230 (Pty) Limited. Skills, expertise and experience Phuthuma was appointed MTN non-executive director and chairman in 2013. He previously served as a non-executive director and chairman of MTN from July 2001 until June 2002 and thereafter as an executive director as well as Group president and CEO until March 2011. He began his career as a civil engineer in the US and as a project manager for infrastructure developments in southern Africa. Following this he became a senior executive of the Standard Corporate and Merchant Bank in South Africa. He later held a succession of directorships before joining MTN Group and was formerly a director of a number of listed South African companies, including Johnnic Holdings, Nedbank Group, Bidvest Group and Alexander Forbes. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Ohio State University in 1983 and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from Atlanta University in 1987.

Rob Shuter Mr. Rob Shuter is the Group President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Rob has extensive experience in telecoms and banking across Africa and Europe, including holding the position of CEO, Vodafone Europe cluster.

Ralph Mupita Mr. Ralph Mupita is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 3 April 2017. Ralph is currently Chief Executive of Old Mutual Emerging Markets and has extensive experience in the financial services sector, having had a distinguished career at Old Mutual over the last 16 years. The board of directors of MTN Group (“the Board”), following accepted standard governance practice, is assured that Ralph is suitable to take on this important role and responsibility taking into account his background in the highly regulated and well developed-risk framework in the financial services sector.

Gunter Engling Mr. Gunter Engling is Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with effect from 3 April 2017. Gunter is a chartered accountant who is currently CEO of MTN Rwanda. He has held many positions in MTN, more relevantly Group Executive Finance reporting to the Group CFO. Gunter has also held the positions of General Manager Finance of MTN Nigeria and CFO of MTN Ghana. Gunter has extensive knowledge and understanding of MTN Group’s financial matters, workings and stewardship and will have the benefit of a close working relationship with Brett until his departure at the end of September 2016.

Ferdi Moolman Mr. Ferdi Moolman is Chief Executive Officer: MTN Nigeria of MTN Group Limited. Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Accounting Science (B.Compt), Member, South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA). Board committee membership: N/A. Other directorships: Director of various companies in the MTN Group. Skills, expertise and experience: Accounting and Finance. Ferdi previously held senior management positions at leading organizations including PriceWaterhouse Coopers, Europ Assistance and Super Group. He joined MTN Nigeria as a Consultant in 2003 and was subsequently appointed General Manager, Financial Operations. Ferdi went on to hold several positions within the MTN Group: Chief Financial Officer (2007) and Chief Operating Officer (2009) in MTN Irancell and an immediate past role as Chief Financial Officer, MTN Nigeria.

Mteto Nyati Mr. Mteto Nyati is CEO, MTN South Africa of MTN Group Limited since July 20, 2015. He was Group Chief Enterprise Officer of the Company between October 1, 2014 and July 20, 2015. BSc (Eng) Natal University, Yale University World Fellow. Board committee membership: Executive Committee, MTN Service Provider (Pty) Ltd. Other directorships: Director on various companies in MTN Group Non-executive director of AdvTech Group. Skills, expertise and experience: Mteto joined MTN from Microsoft, where he was General Manager for Middle East and Africa (MEA) Emerging Regions. Prior to that, he was the Managing Director of Microsoft South Africa for six years. Mteto also spent 12 years at IBM, where he held a number of senior executive roles.

Jens Schulte-Bockum Mr. Jens Schulte-Bockum is Group Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Jens has extensive operational experience in the mobile telecoms sector, with his last senior role being as CEO of Vodafone Germany between 2012 and 2015. We expect Jens to bring extensive experience in the consumer business, as well as the area of large scale transformation in a convergent operation.

Paul Norman Mr. Paul D. Norman is Group Chief Human Resources and Corporate Affairs Officer of MTN Group Limited., since 2011. MA (Psych). Until 2011, he was Group Executive - Human Resources and Corporate Affairs of the Company. Other committee membership: Risk committee, Social and ethics committee, Group tender committee (Alternate member). Directorships: Director of various companies in the MTN Group, Trustee of the Chartered Accountants Medical Aid Fund. Skills, expertise and experience: Paul has been an Executive at MTN since 1997. He has spent 20 years in the field of human resources and has worked extensively in the transport and telecommunications industries.

Babak Fouladi Mr. Babak Fouladi is Group Chief Technology Officer and Information Officer of the Company. Babak brings with him global expertise and experience to build and lead strong teams to drive and implement on large-scale converged networks, complex systems and applications.

Ismail Jaroudi Mr. Ismail Jaroudi is Group Vice President for Middle East and North Africa of MTN Group Limited. Board committee membership: MTN Afghanistan Limited, Areeba Cyprus Limited, MTN Sudan Company Limited, MTN Yemen Limited, MTN Syria (JSC). Other directorships: Director of various companies in the MTN Group. Skills, expertise and experience: Telecommunications. Mr. Jaroudi was CEO of MTN Syria from 2006 until his appointment as Group Vice President for MENA. Prior to this he held senior operational roles for Investcom’s subsidiaries across the Middle East and North Africa. BA, Executive Education Certificate.

Karl Toriola Mr. Karl O. Toriola is Group Vice President for West and Central Africa of MTN Group Limited since 2015. MSc Communication Systems, BSc Elect. Eng, Executive Education. Board committee membership: MTN Benin, MTN Cameroon, MTN Ghana, MTN Congo Brazzaville, MTN Guinea-Bissau, MTN Guinea-Conakry, MTN Ivory Coast, Lonestar Cell, MTN Nigeria. Other directorships: N/A. Skills, expertise and experience: Karl was appointed MTN VP for the WECA region in 2015. Prior to this he was the MTN Group Operating Executive, responsible for 12 MTN subsidiaries. He has held various positions at MTN since he joined in 2006, including Chief Technical Officer of MTN Nigeria and CEO of MTN Cameroon. Before joining MTN, Karl was the Chief Operations Officer of Vmobile (now Airtel Nigeria).

Michael Fleischer Mr. Michael P. Fleischer is Group Chief Legal Counsel of MTN Group Limited since 2014. Bachelor Procuration IS, Advanced Tax Certificate, Admitted as attorney of the High Court of South Africa. Board committee membership: MTN Cote d’lvoire, MTN Cameroon, Mobile Telephone Networks Proprietary Limited (MTN SA), MTN Service Provider Proprietary Limited (MTN SP). Other directorships: N/A. Skills, expertise and experience: Michael joined MTN in 2014, from Gold Fields Limited, where he was Executive Vice President: General Counsel from 2006. Prior to that he was a Partner at the law firm Webber Wentzel Bowens. Michael has significant experience in the fields of mergers and acquisitions, regulation and compliance and commercial transactions. Degree from Colgate University 1978 and from Harvard University 1985.

Oliver Fortuin Mr. Oliver Fortuin is Executive Head - Business Enterprise of the Company, effective March 1, 2017. Oliver is currently the CEO of BT Global Services Sub Saharan Africa, having previously held many senior roles at IBM, HP and Lenovo. As Head of BT Global Services, Oliver was engaged in the development and sale of enterprise solutions to many multinationals across the African continent. Oliver will greatly enhance MTN’s strategy in this area.

Bernice Samuels Ms. Bernice Samuels is Group Executive - Marketing of the Company, effective January 1, 2017. Bernice was previously Chief Marketing Officer in MTN SA, prior to assuming a similar role at FNB. She subsequently assumed the position of Executive Director of Strategy and Business Development at SABMiller in South Africa. Bernice will greatly assist in lifting and repositioning product development and uplifting the MTN brand to maintain its pre-eminent position in Africa and the Middle East, whilst adapting to a rapidly evolving sector.

Alan Harper Mr. Alan Harper has served as Lead Independent Director of MTN Group Limited., effective 1 June 2017. He currently serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds BA (Hons). Board committee membership: Chairman: Remuneration and human resources committee; Member: Nominations committee. Other directorships: Director of various companies in MTN Group, Eaton Towers Limited and Venture Partnership Foundation Limited. Skills, expertise and experience: Alan previously served as group strategy and new business director for Vodafone plc, was a member of the executive committee of the Vodafone Group, a board member of the GSM Association, chairman of Vodafone Ventures and chairman of the board of trustees of the Vodafone UK Foundation.

Azim Mikati Mr. Azim T. Mikati is Non-Executive Director of MTN Group Limited since July 1, 2006. BSc from Columbia University. Board committee membership Member: Nominations committee; Remuneration and human resources committee. Other directorships: Director of various companies in MTN Group, CEO of M1 Group Ltd (an international investment group with a strong focus on the telecommunications industry), director of various companies in the M1 Group. He also serves on the Boards of the Children Cancer Center, the International College and Columbia University board of visitors. Skills, expertise and experience Azmi founded T-One, a telecoms company providing long-distance services between the United States and other international destinations. He later became CEO of INVESTCOM, which pioneered mobile telephony in emerging markets.

Paul Hanratty Mr. Paul Hanratty is Independent Non-Executive Director of MTN Group Limited since August 1, 2016. He joined in 1984. He is an experienced executive director of a FTSE 100 financial services group with interests in insurance, asset management and banking in the UK, US, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Paul has extensive M&A experience in multiple countries, including four insurance acquisitions in Sub Saharan Africa. Paul brings listed and unlisted board experience including chairing boards in South Africa, Sweden and the UK, and he has devised and implemented growth strategies for businesses in the UK, South Africa and Africa. Paul is also the Chairman of the Emerging Markets Board, which is the regulated board for all SA life, P&C and asset management interests, as well as the African, Asian and Latin American businesses.

Koosum Kalyan Ms. Koosum Parsotam Kalyan is Independent Non-Executive Director of MTN Group Limited., since June 1, 2006. BCom (Law)(Hons) Economics University of Durban, Senior Executive Management Program. Board committee membership: Chairman: Social and ethics committee; Member: Risk management, compliance and corporate governance committee. Other directorships: Director of various companies in MTN Group, chairman of EdgoMErap Energy (London), director of AOS Orwell Energy (Nigeria), AKer Solutions ENergy (Norway), alternate director at Hayleys Energy (Sri Lanka), South African Bank Note Company, Tallberg Foundation (Sweden), Thabo Mbeki Foundation Advisory Council and President Faure Gnassingbe (Togo) Advisory Investment Council. Skills, expertise and experience: Koosum is the executive chairman of Edgo Merap in London and was also a non-executive director at Standard Bank Group Limited. Prior to that, she was senior business development manager at Shell International Exploration and Production (Pty) Ltd in London; general manager: corporate, for Shell Southern Africa, senior economist at the Chamber of Mines and economist at the Electricity Commission of Victoria, Melbourne, Australia. She was also a graduate lecturer at the University of Durban Westville.

Shaygan Kheradpir Dr. Shaygan Kheradpir is Independent Non-Executive Director of MTN Group Limited since July 8, 2015. Board committee membership: Member; Risk Management, Compliance and Corporate Governance committee. Other directorships: Director of various companies in the MTN Group. Skills, expertise and experience: Shaygan is a business and technology executive based in the United States of America. He started his career at GTE, which later became Verizon, where he served for more than a decade in key executive roles, most notably as the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, leading initiatives for systems modernization, efficiency, and innovation. In 2011, Shaygan joined Barclays Bank PLC in the United Kingdom and served as the Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer on its Executive Committee. Following Barclays, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks, where he currently serves in an Executive Advisory capacity. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University, a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University, and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University.

Nkateku Mageza Mr. Nkateku Peter Mageza is Independent Non-Executive Director of MTN Group Limited since January 1, 2010. FCCA (Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants). Board committee membership: Chairman: Risk management, compliance and corporate governance committee. Member: Audit committee; Risk management, compliance and corporate governance committee; Social and ethics committee. Other directorships: Director of various companies in the MTN Group, Remgro Limited, Sappi Limited, RCL Foods Limited, Eqstra Holdings Limited and Ethos Private Equity Limited. Skills, expertise and experience: Peter is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK), and was group executive director and group chief operations officer at Absa Group Limited until June 2009.

Marion Marole Ms. Marion Lesego Dawn (Dawn) Marole is Independent Non-Executive Director of MTN Group Limited. BCom (Acc), Dip Tertiary Education (University of Zululand), MBA, Executive Leadership Development Program (North Eastern University). Board committee membership: Member: Risk management, compliance and corporate governance committee; Social and ethics committee. Other directorships: Director of various companies in MTN Group, Eyomhlaba Investment Holdings Limited, Richards Bay Mining (Pty) Limited, Santam and the Development Bank of Southern Africa. Skills, expertise and experience Dawn’s career has primarily been in the financial services sector and dates back to 1983. She is also a member of the Presidential Review Committee on State Owned Entities.

Stan Miller Mr. Stan P. Miller is Independent Non-Executive Director of MTN Group Limited since August 1, 2016. He is working with Len Blavatnik in London and Capital Group in New York, Stan is also an executive Chairman for MTS, their telecommunications conglomerate which covers investments in multiple emerging countries. Stan has extensive commercial experience, having spent nearly 20 years as a divisional Chief Executive with standalone responsibility, latterly as Chief Executive Officer of International for KPN. Stan has successfully expanded the KPN through a number of MVNOs. At KPN he was responsible for its mobile activities in Germany, Belgium and abroad. He also served as Chairman of E- Plus and BASE where he introduced a strategy that changed the business model, creating significant value of over Euro 7bn for KPN for its shareholders. Before relocating from South Africa, Stan was part of M-Net founding management team then subsequently joined Nethold where he served in various senior management roles before becoming Chief Executive Officer.

Kandimathie Ramon Ms. Kandimathie Christine Ramon is Independent Non-Executive Director of MTN Group Limited since June 1, 2014. BCompt University of South Africa - UNISA 1988, BCompt University of South Africa - UNISA (Hons) 1989, CA (SA), Senior Executive Program. Board committee membership: Chairman: Audit committee. Other directorships: Director of various companies in the MTN Group, AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Lafarge (Paris) and deputy Chair of the Financial Reporting Standards Council of South Africa. Skills, expertise and experience: Christine was appointed to the MTN Board in 2014. She is currently the Chief Financial Officer of AngloGold Ashanti Limited. She is also currently a Non-Executive Director of Lafarge based in Paris, France and also serves as Deputy Chair of the Financial Reporting Standards Council in South Africa. She is a former Non-Executive Director of Transnet Limited and Johnnic Communications Limited. Christine served as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Sasol Limited for a period of seven and a half years. She is also the former Chief Executive and Financial Director of Johnnic Holdings Limited. In addition, Christine previously served as a member of the Standing Advisory Council to the International Accounting Standards Board. She previously also served on the Financial Reporting Investigation Panel, an advisory panel of the JSE Limited.

Nkululeko Sowazi Mr. Nkululeko Leonard (Nkunku) Sowazi is Independent Non-Executive Director of MTN Group Limited., since August 1, 2016. He was educated in Swaziland and then in the US (Los Angeles) when he obtained a MSc in Urban Planning from the University of California, Los Angeles. After his return to SA in 1991, he joined Kagiso Trust, then the Urban Development Trust, before joining Tiso and setting up his own fund. Thereafter, he led the merger with Kagiso Trust to form KTH. KTH is a leading black-owned investment company with in excess of R 15 billion in assets and a net asset value of R 10 billion, KTH has a strong and diversified asset portfolio covering the resources, industrial, media, financial services, healthcare, facilities management, property and information technology sectors in SA, the UK, Ghana and Nigeria. One of its divisions, Kagiso Asset Management, has R 50 billion under management. Nkunku has had significant exposure to listed and non-listed Boards, with owner managers or with professional managers, and as Board Director has had varied and extensive experiences in M&A and management transformation. He sat on the Nominations Committee, Audit & Risk Committees at Exxaro, Aveng and now Grindrod, where he is an independent Director for one of the very first times in his long and respected career.

Alan van Biljon Mr. Alan Francis van Biljon is no longer Independent Non-Executive Director of MTN Group Limited., 31 December 2017. He holds BCom, CA(SA), MBA. Board committee membership: Chairman: Audit committee; Member: Nominations committee. Other directorships: Director of various companies in MTN Group, St Augustine College of South Africa, chairman and trustee of Standard Bank Group Retirement Fund and Liberty Group Pension and Provident Funds. Skills, expertise and experience Between 1975 and 2002, Alan held the position of the group financial director for the following companies: Truworths Limited, The Greatermans Checkers Group, Sun International, Kersaf Investments and The Standard Bank Group. In 2002, he established a specialized financial consultancy under the name of Van Biljon & Associates. His past non-executive directorships include Alexander Forbes, Sage Group, Peermont Global and Hans Merensky Holdings.