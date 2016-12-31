Edition:
India

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Klaus Eberhardt

69 2008 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Reiner Winkler

56 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Director of Labor Resources, Member of the Management Board

Josef Mailer

2015 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Rainer Martens

56 2006 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board

Michael Roeger

2015 Vice President of Investor Relations

Wim Beers

2017 Managing director of Airfoil Services Sdn. Bhd

Michael Schreyoegg

51 2013 Chief Program Officer and Member of the Management Board

Thomas Bauer

2015 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Michael Behe

2008 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Wilhelm Bender

72 2008 Member of the Supervisory Board

Thomas Dautl

2008 Member of the Supervisory Board

Juergen Geissinger

57 2005 Member of the Supervisory Board

Martin Kimmich

45 2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Heike Madan

2016 Member of the Supervisory Board

Joachim Rauhut

62 2009 Member of the Supervisory Board

Klaus Steffens

67 Member of the Supervisory Board

Marion Weissenberger-Eibl

51 2013 Member of the Supervisory Board
Biographies

Name Description

Klaus Eberhardt

Mr. Klaus Eberhardt has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MTU Aero Engines AG since January 1, 2008. He is former Chief Executive Officer of Rheinmetall AG, Duesseldorf. He also sits on the Boards of several companies, including RMMV Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles GmbH, Dietrich Waelzholz Familienstiftung, Eckart Waelzholz-Junius Familienstiftung, Hirschmann Automotive GmbH, Kolbenschmidt Pierburg AG and MTU Aero Engines GmbH. He also serves at Duerr AG and ElringKlinger AG.

Reiner Winkler

Mr. Reiner Winkler is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Labor Resources, Member of the Management Board of MTU Aero Engines AG since January 1, 2014. Prior to this, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at MTU Aero Engines Holding AG since May, 2005. After graduating from business school in Marburg, Mr. Winkler began his career in 1985 working in the Central Division Business/Organization of Siemens AG in Munich. In 1988, Mr. Winkler joined the Group Planning and Controlling Division of Daimler-Benz AG (later renamed DaimlerChrysler AG). In 1993, Mr. Winkler began employment at TEMIC Telefunken Microelectronic GmbH, a subsidiary of DaimlerChrysler AG, where he held several positions in the Finance and Controlling Division, until he was promoted in 1998 to Managing Director Finance/Controlling. In 2001, Mr. Winkler became Managing Director of MTU Aero Engines GmbH, with responsibility for Finance/Controlling.

Josef Mailer

Mr. Josef Mailer is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of MTU Aero Engines AG since October 15, 2015. He was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of MTU Aero Engines Holdings AG and full-time Member of the Works Council of MTU Aero Engines GmbH.

Rainer Martens

Dr. Rainer Martens is Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board at MTU Aero Engines AG since April 15, 2006. He studied Mechanical Engineering and received his Doctorate degree from Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Universitaet Hannover. From 1991 to 1997, Dr. Martens worked for the Airbus site at Varel, where he started his career as Production Manager. In 1997, Dr. Martens joined MTU Aero Engines GmbH, where he headed the turbine blade/vane production center. In 2002, Dr. Martens transferred to Airbus in Bremen to become Vice President of Airbus's Bremen site and Head of the Center of Excellence Wing/High Lift. He also worked for CIM Fabrik Hannover GmbH.

Michael Roeger

Wim Beers

Michael Schreyoegg

Mr. Michael Schreyoegg is Chief Program Officer and Member of the Management Board of MTU Aero Engines AG since July 1, 2013. He previously served in the position of senior vice president, defense programs since 2008. He has a background as an engineer with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and joined the Company in 1993.

Thomas Bauer

Mr. Thomas Bauer is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of MTU Aero Engines AG since November 1, 2015. He is a Full-time member of the Works Council of MTU Aero Engines, Munich.

Michael Behe

Mr. Michael Behe is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at MTU Aero Engines AG since April 30, 2008. He also serves as Member of the Works Council MTU Maintenance Hannover GmbH and Member of the Group Works Council of MTU Aero Engines AG. He also serves as Member of the Board at MTU Maintenance Hannover GmbH.

Wilhelm Bender

Prof. Dr. Wilhelm Bender is Member of the Supervisory Board at MTU Aero Engines AG since April 30, 2008. Between 2003 and 2009, he was Chief Executive Officer of Fraport AG. In addition to his appointment at the Company, he sits on Boards of Bombardier Transportation GmbH, Bombardier Transportation (Bahn technologie) Holding Germany GmbH, Eintracht Frankfurt Fussball AG, FrankfurtRheinMain GmbH international Marketing of the Region (since January 2014), Lufthansa Cargo AG, The New Germany Fund Inc. (U.S.).

Thomas Dautl

Mr. Thomas Dautl has been Member of the Supervisory Board at MTU Aero Engines AG since April 30, 2008. He is Director for Manufacturing Technology of MTU Aero Engines AG, Munich and sits on the Board of MTU Aero Engines GmbH.

Juergen Geissinger

Dr. Juergen M. Geissinger has been Member of the Supervisory Board at MTU Aero Engines AG since April 10, 2005. He is former Chief Executive Officer of Schaeffler AG. He serves at Hilotherm Holding AG and Sandvik AB.

Martin Kimmich

Dr. Martin Kimmich is Member of the Supervisory Board at MTU Aero Engines AG since March 10, 2014. He is Second authorized representative of IG Metall, Munich. He serves at Linde AG. He also serves at Nokia Solutions and Networks Management GmbH.

Heike Madan

Ms. Heike Madan is Member of the Supervisory Board of MTU Aero Engines AG since April 15, 2016. She serves on the Trade union company policy department as union workplace representatives and company policy division, IG Metall, Frankfurt/Main.

Joachim Rauhut

Dr. Joachim Rauhut is Member of the Supervisory Board at MTU Aero Engines AG since May 26, 2009. He serves as Chief Financial Officer of Wacker Chemie AG in Munich. In addition, Dr. Rauhut sits on the several Boards, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, J. Heinrich Kramer Holding GmbH, Pensionskasse Wacker Chemie VVaG (till October 31, 2015) and Siltronic AG (till December 11, 2015), Stabilus S.A (till May 11, 2015).

Klaus Steffens

Prof. Dr. Klaus Steffens is Member of the Supervisory Board of MTU Aero Engines AG. In addition, he sits on the board of several companies, including Poppe & Potthoff GmbH, Tyczka Energie GmbH & Co KGaA. He also served at CompuGroup Medical AG May 2014. He served on the Executive board at MTU Aero Engines GmbH.

Marion Weissenberger-Eibl

Prof. Dr. Marion A. Weissenberger-Eibl is Member of the Supervisory Board of MTU Aero Engines AG since May 3, 2013. She is Director of the Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research in Karlsruhe and Holder of the Chair of Innovation and Technology Management at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT). She serves at the Supervisory Boards of HeidelbergCement AG.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Klaus Eberhardt

224,000

Reiner Winkler

3,297,320

Josef Mailer

119,000

Rainer Martens

2,080,840

Michael Roeger

--

Wim Beers

--

Michael Schreyoegg

2,065,800

Thomas Bauer

65,000

Michael Behe

65,000

Wilhelm Bender

65,000

Thomas Dautl

65,000

Juergen Geissinger

85,000

Martin Kimmich

75,000

Heike Madan

54,667

Joachim Rauhut

104,000

Klaus Steffens

65,000

Marion Weissenberger-Eibl

65,000
As Of  31 Dec 2016

