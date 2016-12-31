Name Description

Klaus Eberhardt Mr. Klaus Eberhardt has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MTU Aero Engines AG since January 1, 2008. He is former Chief Executive Officer of Rheinmetall AG, Duesseldorf. He also sits on the Boards of several companies, including RMMV Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles GmbH, Dietrich Waelzholz Familienstiftung, Eckart Waelzholz-Junius Familienstiftung, Hirschmann Automotive GmbH, Kolbenschmidt Pierburg AG and MTU Aero Engines GmbH. He also serves at Duerr AG and ElringKlinger AG.

Reiner Winkler Mr. Reiner Winkler is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Labor Resources, Member of the Management Board of MTU Aero Engines AG since January 1, 2014. Prior to this, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at MTU Aero Engines Holding AG since May, 2005. After graduating from business school in Marburg, Mr. Winkler began his career in 1985 working in the Central Division Business/Organization of Siemens AG in Munich. In 1988, Mr. Winkler joined the Group Planning and Controlling Division of Daimler-Benz AG (later renamed DaimlerChrysler AG). In 1993, Mr. Winkler began employment at TEMIC Telefunken Microelectronic GmbH, a subsidiary of DaimlerChrysler AG, where he held several positions in the Finance and Controlling Division, until he was promoted in 1998 to Managing Director Finance/Controlling. In 2001, Mr. Winkler became Managing Director of MTU Aero Engines GmbH, with responsibility for Finance/Controlling.

Josef Mailer Mr. Josef Mailer is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of MTU Aero Engines AG since October 15, 2015. He was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of MTU Aero Engines Holdings AG and full-time Member of the Works Council of MTU Aero Engines GmbH.

Rainer Martens Dr. Rainer Martens is Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board at MTU Aero Engines AG since April 15, 2006. He studied Mechanical Engineering and received his Doctorate degree from Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Universitaet Hannover. From 1991 to 1997, Dr. Martens worked for the Airbus site at Varel, where he started his career as Production Manager. In 1997, Dr. Martens joined MTU Aero Engines GmbH, where he headed the turbine blade/vane production center. In 2002, Dr. Martens transferred to Airbus in Bremen to become Vice President of Airbus's Bremen site and Head of the Center of Excellence Wing/High Lift. He also worked for CIM Fabrik Hannover GmbH.

Michael Schreyoegg Mr. Michael Schreyoegg is Chief Program Officer and Member of the Management Board of MTU Aero Engines AG since July 1, 2013. He previously served in the position of senior vice president, defense programs since 2008. He has a background as an engineer with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and joined the Company in 1993.

Thomas Bauer Mr. Thomas Bauer is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of MTU Aero Engines AG since November 1, 2015. He is a Full-time member of the Works Council of MTU Aero Engines, Munich.

Michael Behe Mr. Michael Behe is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at MTU Aero Engines AG since April 30, 2008. He also serves as Member of the Works Council MTU Maintenance Hannover GmbH and Member of the Group Works Council of MTU Aero Engines AG. He also serves as Member of the Board at MTU Maintenance Hannover GmbH.

Wilhelm Bender Prof. Dr. Wilhelm Bender is Member of the Supervisory Board at MTU Aero Engines AG since April 30, 2008. Between 2003 and 2009, he was Chief Executive Officer of Fraport AG. In addition to his appointment at the Company, he sits on Boards of Bombardier Transportation GmbH, Bombardier Transportation (Bahn technologie) Holding Germany GmbH, Eintracht Frankfurt Fussball AG, FrankfurtRheinMain GmbH international Marketing of the Region (since January 2014), Lufthansa Cargo AG, The New Germany Fund Inc. (U.S.).

Thomas Dautl Mr. Thomas Dautl has been Member of the Supervisory Board at MTU Aero Engines AG since April 30, 2008. He is Director for Manufacturing Technology of MTU Aero Engines AG, Munich and sits on the Board of MTU Aero Engines GmbH.

Juergen Geissinger Dr. Juergen M. Geissinger has been Member of the Supervisory Board at MTU Aero Engines AG since April 10, 2005. He is former Chief Executive Officer of Schaeffler AG. He serves at Hilotherm Holding AG and Sandvik AB.

Martin Kimmich Dr. Martin Kimmich is Member of the Supervisory Board at MTU Aero Engines AG since March 10, 2014. He is Second authorized representative of IG Metall, Munich. He serves at Linde AG. He also serves at Nokia Solutions and Networks Management GmbH.

Heike Madan Ms. Heike Madan is Member of the Supervisory Board of MTU Aero Engines AG since April 15, 2016. She serves on the Trade union company policy department as union workplace representatives and company policy division, IG Metall, Frankfurt/Main.

Joachim Rauhut Dr. Joachim Rauhut is Member of the Supervisory Board at MTU Aero Engines AG since May 26, 2009. He serves as Chief Financial Officer of Wacker Chemie AG in Munich. In addition, Dr. Rauhut sits on the several Boards, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, J. Heinrich Kramer Holding GmbH, Pensionskasse Wacker Chemie VVaG (till October 31, 2015) and Siltronic AG (till December 11, 2015), Stabilus S.A (till May 11, 2015).

Klaus Steffens Prof. Dr. Klaus Steffens is Member of the Supervisory Board of MTU Aero Engines AG. In addition, he sits on the board of several companies, including Poppe & Potthoff GmbH, Tyczka Energie GmbH & Co KGaA. He also served at CompuGroup Medical AG May 2014. He served on the Executive board at MTU Aero Engines GmbH.