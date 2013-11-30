MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO)
MTY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
49.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
49.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$49.45
$49.45
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
19,080
19,080
52-wk High
$53.20
$53.20
52-wk Low
$44.75
$44.75
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stanley Ma
|2004
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Eric Lefebvre
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Claude St-Pierre
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer, Secretary, Director
|
Murat Armutlu
|2005
|Independent Director
|
Dickie Orr
|2011
|Independent Director
|
David Wong
|2011
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Stanley Ma
|Mr. Stanley Ma serves as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of MTY Food Group Inc. He is Chairman since 1997; President of MTY Tiki Ming Enterprises Inc. since 1980.
|
Eric Lefebvre
|Mr. Eric Lefebvre, QC, serves as Chief Financial Officer of MTY Food Group Inc. He has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective June 4, 2012. Mr. Lefebvre has been Vice-President of Finance at MTY for the last three years. Mr. Lefebvre is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from McGill University. His prior experience includes various management and finance-related roles with Bell Aliant and Gaz Metro.
|
Claude St-Pierre
|Ms. Claude St-Pierre serves as Chief Operating Officer, Secretary, Director of MTY Food Group Inc. She is Chief Operating Officer since June 2012, Secretary since 1996, and Chief Financial Officer from May 2004 to June 2012.
|
Murat Armutlu
|Mr. Murat Armutlu serves as an Independent Director of MTY Food Group Inc. Mr. Armutlu is a Chartered Accountant and formerly served as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation from December 2000 to April 2003. Mr. Armutlu has a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degree. He earned his Chartered Accountant designation in 1986, and he also earned a Certified Public Accountant designation in 1997. Since 1990, he has served as auditor, accountant, and business advisor for his clients.
|
Dickie Orr
|Mr. Dickie Orr serves as an Independent Director of MTY Food Group Inc. Mr. Orr has 27 years of experience as an investment advisor, involved in public and private equity investments in both domestic and international markets.
|
David Wong
|Mr. David Keith Wong serves as an Independent Director of MTY Food Group Inc. Mr. Wong has 17 years of experience in public and private equity investments in both domestic and international markets. He is currently Managing Director of DK Wong & Associates Inc., an advisory service which specializes in assisting entrepreneurs in seeking investment capital, mergers and acquisition candidates and corporate restructuring. Mr. Wong’s past experiences also include serving as Manager, Technology Research at Avenir Capital Corp., Technology Analyst at Canaccord Capital Corp. and Research Analyst for C.M. Oliver & Co. Ltd. Mr. Wong received a Bachelor of Arts, Major in Economics from Simon Fraser University and is a member of CFA Institute, CFA Vancouver and ACG Vancouver Chapter.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Stanley Ma
|430,800
|
Eric Lefebvre
|190,885
|
Claude St-Pierre
|169,615
|
Murat Armutlu
|--
|
Dickie Orr
|--
|
David Wong
|--
As Of 30 Nov 2013
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Stanley Ma
|130,000
|845,400
|
Eric Lefebvre
|0
|0
|
Claude St-Pierre
|130,000
|864,100
|
Murat Armutlu
|0
|0
|
Dickie Orr
|0
|0
|
David Wong
|0
|0