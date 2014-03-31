Name Description

M. G. George Muthoot Mr. M. G. George Muthoot is Executive Chairman of the Board of Muthoot Finance Ltd. He is a graduate in engineering from Manipal University, and is a businessman by profession. He is the National Executive Committee Member of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (“FICCI”) and the current Chairman of FICCI Kerala State Council. He was conferred the Mahatma Gandhi National Award for social service for the year 2001 by the Mahatma Gandhi National Foundation. He is an active member of various social organisations including the Delhi Malayalee Association, Kerala Club, Rotary Club, National Sports Club and has been chosen for several awards by the Rotary International and the Y’s Mens International for community development and social service. He has been the member of the Managing Committee of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church for over 31 years and is presently the lay trustee of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and a member of the working committee of the Indian Orthodox Church. Recently, he was conferred the HH Baselios Mathew I Award by Catholicate of the Syrian Orthodox Church Mathews the First Foundation for the year 2008 for his services to the Church. Mr. M G George Muthoot is also a recipient of “ASIAN BUSINESS MAN OF THE YEAR 2011” from UKKERALA BUSINESS FORUM and was also conferred with “Business Leadership for the year 2012” at Golden Peacock Awards, Bengaluru.

Maxin James Mr. Maxin James is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He is an Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of lndia.

George Muthoot Mr. George Alexander Muthoot is Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director of Muthoot Finance Ltd. He is a chartered accountant who qualified with a first rank in Kerala and ranked 20th overall in India, in 1978. He has a bachelor degree in Commerce from Kerala University where he was a rank holder and gold medalist. He was also awarded the Times of India group Business Excellence Award in customised Financial Services in March 2009. He served as the Chairman of the Kerala Non banking Finance Companies Welfare Association from 2004 to 2007 and is currently its Vice Chairman. He is also the Member Secretary of Finance Companies Association, Chennai. He is the founder member for The Indus Entrepreneurs International, Kochi Chapter and is now a member of the Core Committee of The Indus Entrepreneurs International Kochi Chapter. He has over 30 years of experience in managing businesses operating in the field of financial services.

George Muthoot Mr. George Thomas Muthoot is Whole Time Director of Muthoot Finance Ltd. He is a businessman by profession. He is an undergraduate. He has over 30 years of experience in managing businesses operating in the field of financial services.

George Muthoot Mr. George Jacob Muthoot is Whole Time Director of Muthoot Finance Ltd. He has a degree in civil engineering from Manipal University and is a businessman by profession. He is a member of the Trivandrum Management Association, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Trivandrum) and the Trivandrum Agenda Task Force. He is also a member of the Rotary Club, Trivandrum (South), governing body member of the Charitable and Educational Society of Trivandrum Orthodox Diocese, Ulloor, Trivandrum, Finance Committee Member, Mar Diocese College of Pharmacy, Althara, Trivandrum and Mar Gregorious Orthodox Christian Mercy Fellowship, Trivandrum. He has over 30 years of experience in managing businesses operating in the field of financial services.

Pratip Chaudhuri Shri. Pratip C. Chaudhuri serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Pratip Chaudhuri is the former Chairman of State Bank of India and has 40 years of rich experience in banking sector.

Jacob Koshy Justice (Retd.) Jacob Beniamin Koshy serve Independent Director of the Company. Elevaled as a iudge of the High Court, ot Kerala on 17.01.1990, became Acting chief justice of the High court of Kerala in December 2008.

Jose Mathew Mr. Jose Mathew serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Jose Mathew is a qualified Chattered Accountant and became the Member of the lnstitute of Chartered Accountant of India in 1977.

George Joseph Shri. George Joseph is Non-Executive Independent Director of Muthoot Finance Ltd. He is a first rank holder commerce graduate from Kerala University. He is also a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. He is the former chairman and managing director of Syndicate Bank. He joined Syndicate Bank as an executive director on April 01, 2006 and was elevated to the post of Chairman and Managing Director on August 02, 2008 and subsequently retired from office on April 30, 2009. Before joining the Syndicate Bank, George Joseph was employed with Canara Bank for over 36 years.