Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTT.NS)

MUTT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

499.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs499.60
Open
Rs497.40
Day's High
Rs504.15
Day's Low
Rs491.00
Volume
556,238
Avg. Vol
705,959
52-wk High
Rs525.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

M. G. George Muthoot

65 Executive Chairman of the Board

Maxin James

2013 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

George Muthoot

58 Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director

George Muthoot

63 Whole Time Director

George Muthoot

61 Whole Time Director

Alexander George

2014 Additional Director

Pamela Mathew

2014 Additional Director

Pratip Chaudhuri

64 2017 Independent Director

Kariath John

2013 Independent Director

Jacob Koshy

2017 Independent Director

Jose Mathew

2017 Independent Director

George Joseph

66 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director

John Paul

62 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

M. G. George Muthoot

Mr. M. G. George Muthoot is Executive Chairman of the Board of Muthoot Finance Ltd. He is a graduate in engineering from Manipal University, and is a businessman by profession. He is the National Executive Committee Member of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (“FICCI”) and the current Chairman of FICCI Kerala State Council. He was conferred the Mahatma Gandhi National Award for social service for the year 2001 by the Mahatma Gandhi National Foundation. He is an active member of various social organisations including the Delhi Malayalee Association, Kerala Club, Rotary Club, National Sports Club and has been chosen for several awards by the Rotary International and the Y’s Mens International for community development and social service. He has been the member of the Managing Committee of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church for over 31 years and is presently the lay trustee of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and a member of the working committee of the Indian Orthodox Church. Recently, he was conferred the HH Baselios Mathew I Award by Catholicate of the Syrian Orthodox Church Mathews the First Foundation for the year 2008 for his services to the Church. Mr. M G George Muthoot is also a recipient of “ASIAN BUSINESS MAN OF THE YEAR 2011” from UKKERALA BUSINESS FORUM and was also conferred with “Business Leadership for the year 2012” at Golden Peacock Awards, Bengaluru.

Maxin James

Mr. Maxin James is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He is an Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of lndia.

George Muthoot

Mr. George Alexander Muthoot is Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director of Muthoot Finance Ltd. He is a chartered accountant who qualified with a first rank in Kerala and ranked 20th overall in India, in 1978. He has a bachelor degree in Commerce from Kerala University where he was a rank holder and gold medalist. He was also awarded the Times of India group Business Excellence Award in customised Financial Services in March 2009. He served as the Chairman of the Kerala Non banking Finance Companies Welfare Association from 2004 to 2007 and is currently its Vice Chairman. He is also the Member Secretary of Finance Companies Association, Chennai. He is the founder member for The Indus Entrepreneurs International, Kochi Chapter and is now a member of the Core Committee of The Indus Entrepreneurs International Kochi Chapter. He has over 30 years of experience in managing businesses operating in the field of financial services.

George Muthoot

Mr. George Thomas Muthoot is Whole Time Director of Muthoot Finance Ltd. He is a businessman by profession. He is an undergraduate. He has over 30 years of experience in managing businesses operating in the field of financial services.

George Muthoot

Mr. George Jacob Muthoot is Whole Time Director of Muthoot Finance Ltd. He has a degree in civil engineering from Manipal University and is a businessman by profession. He is a member of the Trivandrum Management Association, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Trivandrum) and the Trivandrum Agenda Task Force. He is also a member of the Rotary Club, Trivandrum (South), governing body member of the Charitable and Educational Society of Trivandrum Orthodox Diocese, Ulloor, Trivandrum, Finance Committee Member, Mar Diocese College of Pharmacy, Althara, Trivandrum and Mar Gregorious Orthodox Christian Mercy Fellowship, Trivandrum. He has over 30 years of experience in managing businesses operating in the field of financial services.

Alexander George

Pamela Mathew

Pratip Chaudhuri

Shri. Pratip C. Chaudhuri serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Pratip Chaudhuri is the former Chairman of State Bank of India and has 40 years of rich experience in banking sector.

Kariath John

Jacob Koshy

Justice (Retd.) Jacob Beniamin Koshy serve Independent Director of the Company. Elevaled as a iudge of the High Court, ot Kerala on 17.01.1990, became Acting chief justice of the High court of Kerala in December 2008.

Jose Mathew

Mr. Jose Mathew serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Jose Mathew is a qualified Chattered Accountant and became the Member of the lnstitute of Chartered Accountant of India in 1977.

George Joseph

Shri. George Joseph is Non-Executive Independent Director of Muthoot Finance Ltd. He is a first rank holder commerce graduate from Kerala University. He is also a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. He is the former chairman and managing director of Syndicate Bank. He joined Syndicate Bank as an executive director on April 01, 2006 and was elevated to the post of Chairman and Managing Director on August 02, 2008 and subsequently retired from office on April 30, 2009. Before joining the Syndicate Bank, George Joseph was employed with Canara Bank for over 36 years.

John Paul

Mr. John K. Paul is Non-Executive Independent Director of Muthoot Finance Ltd. He is a graduate in engineering from the Regional Engineering College, Kozhikode and a businessman by profession. He is a director of Popular Vehicles & Services Limited and well reputed dealers of automobiles and accessories from Kerala. He is also a trustee of the Kuttukaran Institute for HRD, a institution offering professional courses. He was the president of the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 2005 to 2006. He was also the president of both the Kerala Hockey Association from 2005 onwards and the Ernakulam District Hockey Association from 2004 onwards.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

M. G. George Muthoot

48,000,000

Maxin James

--

George Muthoot

48,000,000

George Muthoot

48,000,000

George Muthoot

48,000,000

Alexander George

--

Pamela Mathew

--

Pratip Chaudhuri

--

Kariath John

--

Jacob Koshy

--

Jose Mathew

--

George Joseph

--

John Paul

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

Insider Trading

