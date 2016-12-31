Name Description

Thomas Hamilton Dr. Thomas M. Hamilton, Ph.D., is Independent Chairman of the Board of Methanex Corporation since May 1, 2010. He has been co-owner of Medora Investments, a private investment firm in Houston, Texas, since April 2003. Mr. Hamilton was Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of EEX Corporation, an oil and natural gas exploration and production company, from January 1997 until his retirement in November 2002. From 1992 to 1997, Mr. Hamilton served as Executive Vice President of Pennzoil Company and as President of Pennzoil Exploration and Production Company, one of the largest USbased independent oil and gas companies. Previously, Mr. Hamilton held senior positions at other oil and gas companies including BP, Standard Oil Company and ExxonMobil Corp. Mr. Hamilton holds a Master of Science and a PhD in Geology from the University of North Dakota. He also has a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Capital University, Columbus, Ohio.

John Floren Mr. John Floren is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Methanex Corp., since January 2013. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Floren was Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Logistics of the Company from June 2005 and prior to that, Director, Marketing & Logistics, North America from May 2002. He has been an employee of the Company for approximately 17 years and has worked in the chemical industry for over 30 years. Mr. Floren holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Manitoba. He also attended the Harvard Business School’s Program for Management Development and has attended the International Executive Program at INSEAD. Most recently he completed the Directors Education Program at the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Ian Cameron Mr. Ian P. Cameron is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance of Methanex Corporation since January 2013. He is focused on developing and implementing strategies that support the Company's business and strategic goals. His responsibilities include corporate finance, treasury, tax, financial reporting and risk management, as well as executive oversight of our operations in Trinidad. Mr. Cameron has been with the company for over twenty years and is a member of the Professional Chartered Accountants of British Columbia and is a graduate of the Harvard Advanced Management Program.

Vanessa James Ms. Vanessa L. James is Senior Vice President - Global Marketing and Logistics of Methanex Corporation since January 1, 2013. She is responsible for overseeing Methanex's core Marketing and Logistics functions, as well as the wholly owned shipping subsidiary, Waterfront Shipping. She joined Methanex in 1995, and took on her previous position of Vice President, Marketing and Logistics North America, in 2008. In her current role, Ms. James provides leadership and direction to the global marketing and logistics function as well as executive oversight for our New Zealand operations

Wendy Bach Ms. Wendy L. Bach is Senior Vice President - Corporate Resources of Methanex Corporation. As Senior Vice President, Corporate Resources, Wendy Bach is responsible for the Legal, Global Stakeholder Relations, Human Resources and Information Technology functions at Methanex. In her role, Ms. Bach oversees the establishment and delivery of strategies that optimize talent, leverage information technology, maintain and enhance corporate reputation, ensure legal/regulatory compliance and mitigate exposure to legal risk. Ms. Bach has a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of British Columbia and has been with Methanex since 2000.

Kevin Henderson Mr. Kevin L. Henderson is Senior Vice President - Manufacturing of the Company. Kevin Henderson is responsible for Methanex’s North American assets, as well as enhancing reliability, asset utilization and Responsible Care® across our manufacturing operations globally. Mr. Henderson’s more than 40 years’ experience in the methanol industry includes manufacturing, operational management and leadership, and project leadership. Mr. Henderson serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC).

Michael Herz Mr. Michael J. Herz is Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of Methanex Corporation since January 2013. He oversees Methanex's corporate strategy and the identification and development of growth opportunities. His responsibilities include executive oversight of Methanex’s Egypt operations. Since joining Methanex in 1995, Mr. Herz has held several roles in finance, corporate development and marketing where he played a key role in enhancing the company's global leadership. Mr. Herz was appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Development in January 2013 and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

Bruce Aitken Mr. Bruce M. Aitken is Independent Director of Methanex Corp. Mr. Aitken is a corporate director. He was President & CEO of the Company from May 2004 until his retirement at the end of 2012. Prior to this, Mr. Aitken was President & Chief Operating Officer of the Company from September 2003 and prior to that he was Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific of the Company (based in New Zealand). He has also held the position of Vice President, Corporate Development (based in Vancouver). He was an employee of the Company and its predecessor methanol companies for approximately 22 years. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Aitken worked in various executive roles for Fletcher Challenge Ltd. in New Zealand. Mr. Aitken holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Auckland and is a member of the Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand.

Douglas Arnell Mr. Douglas James Arnell is an Independent Director of the Company effective October 1, 2016. Mr. Arnell is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Helm Energy Advisors Inc., a private company he founded in March 2015 that provides advisory services to the global energy sector. Prior to founding Helm Energy, from September 2010 to March 2015, Mr. Arnell was employed with Golar LNG Ltd., including as Chief Executive Officer from February 2011 to March 2015. Golar LNG is a U.S. public company focused on owning and operating LNG midstream floating assets. Prior to joining Golar LNG, Mr. Arnell held various senior positions within the BG Group of companies from 2003 to 2010 and with other energy companies prior to that time. Mr. Arnell holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Calgary.

Howard Balloch Mr. Howard Robert Balloch is Independent Director of Methanex Corporation since December 2004. Mr. Balloch is a corporate director and private investor resident in Hong Kong. From 2002 to 2011, he was President of The Balloch Group (“TBG”), a Beijing-based investment advisory and merchant banking firm he founded following his retirement as Canadian Ambassador to China, a position he had held since early 1996. TBG was acquired by Canaccord Genuity in 2011 and Mr. Balloch served as the Chairman of its Asian operations until he stepped down in March 2013. Mr. Balloch holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science and Economics and a master’s degree in International Relations, both from McGill University, Montreal.

Phillip Cook Mr. Phillip H. Cook is Independent Director of Methanex Corporation since May 2006. Mr. Cook is a corporate director. He held the position of Senior Advisor of The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow Chemical”) from June 2006 until his retirement in January 2007. Dow Chemical provides chemical, plastic and agricultural products and services. Prior to his Senior Advisor position, Mr. Cook was Corporate Vice President, Strategic Development & New Ventures of Dow Chemical from 2005. Mr. Cook previously held senior positions with Dow Chemical including Senior Vice President, Performance Chemicals & Thermosets from 2003, and from 2000 he held the position of Business Vice President, Epoxy Products & Intermediates. Mr. Cook holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

Robert Kostelnik Mr. Robert J. Kostelnik is Independent Director of Methanex Corporation since September 1, 2008. Mr. Kostelnik has been a principal in GlenRock Recovery Partners, LLC since February 2012. GlenRock Recovery Partners facilitates the sale of non-fungible hydrocarbons in the United States. Prior to this, he was President & Chief Executive Officer of Cinatra Clean Technologies, Inc. from 2008 to May 2011. Mr. Kostelnik held the position of Vice President of Refining for CITGO Petroleum Corporation ("CITGO") from July 2006 until his retirement in 2007. He held a number of senior positions during his 16 years with CITGO. Previously, Mr. Kostelnik held various management positions at Shell Oil Company. Mr. Kostelnik holds a Bachelor of Science (Mechanical Engineering) from the University of Missouri and is a Registered Professional Engineer.

Douglas Mahaffy Mr. Douglas W. Mahaffy serves as an Independent Director of Methanex Corporation since May 2006. Mr. Mahaffy is a corporate director. He was Chairman of McLean Budden Limited ("McLean Budden") from February 2008 until March 2010. Prior to that, he held the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of McLean Budden from October 1989 to February 2008. Mr. Mahaffy was also President of McLean Budden from October 1989 until September 2006. McLean Budden (now MFS Canada) is an investment management firm that manages over $30 billion in assets for pension, foundation and private clients in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. Mr. Mahaffy holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Business Administration from York University, Toronto.

A. Terence Poole Mr. A. Terence Poole serves as an Independent Director of Methanex Corporation. Mr. Poole is a corporate director. He held the position of Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Development of NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA"), a commodity chemical company, from May 2000 to June 2006. Prior to this, Mr. Poole held the position of Executive Vice President, Finance & Strategy of NOVA from 1998 to 2000 and the position of Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of NOVA from 1994 to 1998. Mr. Poole is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Dalhousie University, Halifax. He is a member of the Canadian, Quebec and Ontario Institutes of Chartered Professional Accountants and is also a member of Financial Executives International.

Janice Rennie Ms. Janice Gaye Rennie serves as an Independent Director of Methanex Corporation since May 2006. Ms. Rennie is a corporate director. From 2004 to 2005, Ms. Rennie was Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Organizational Effectiveness for EPCOR Utilities Inc. ("EPCOR"). At that time, EPCOR built, owned and operated power plants, electrical transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. Prior to 2004, Ms. Rennie was Principal of Rennie & Associates, which provided investment and related advice to small and mid-sized companies. Ms. Rennie holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Margaret Walker Ms. Margaret Reese Walker is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Walker has been the owner of MLRW Group, LLC since January 2011. MLRW Group, LLC is a consulting firm focusing on working with companies to improve capital investment outcomes and to improve overall safety performance. From 2004 until her retirement in December 2010, Ms. Walker was Vice President of Engineering & Technology for The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow Chemical”). Prior to this, Ms. Walker held other senior positions with Dow Chemical including Senior Leader in Manufacturing & Engineering and Business Director of Contract Manufacturing. Dow Chemical provides chemical, plastic and agricultural products and services. Ms. Walker holds a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from Texas Tech University, located in Lubbock, Texas.