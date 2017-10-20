Name Description

Dan Ioschpe Mr. Dan Ioschpe serves as Chairman of Board of Directors of Iochpe Maxion SA since April 10, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the company. He started working for the Company in 1986 and served at a number of positions until June 1996, when he left to become Chief Executive Officer of AGCO in Brazil. He returned to the Company in January 1998. He obtained a degree from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1986, a post graduate degree from Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM) – Sao Paulo in 1988 and an MBA degree in Business Administration from Dartmouth College in 1991.

Marcos Sergio de Oliveira Mr. Marcos Sergio de Oliveira serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Iochpe Maxion S.A. since April 29, 2015. He worked for 28 years at Ford Motor Company where he held various tasks in Brazil, Mexico, Spain, South Africa and United States. He left Ford in 2012, working since 2006 as President of the Company for Brazil and Mercosul. He has a degree in engineering from the University of Industrial Engineering (FEI) and postgraduate in Business Administration.

Nildemar Secches Dr. Nildemar Secches serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Iochpe Maxion SA since April 10, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of the company. Within the Company, he is also Member of the Remuneration Committee. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of BRFoods, having been Chief Executive Officer of Perdigao from 1995 to 2008. He has also been Member of the Board of Directors of Ultrapar since 2002. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo obtained in 1971 and a Doctorate degree in Economics from Universidade Estadual de Campinas obtained in 1984. Moreover, he has a degree in Finance from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio).

Augusto Ribeiro Mr. Augusto Ribeiro Junior serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Iochpe Maxion S.A. since June 1, 2016. He joined Iochpe-Maxion in March 2016 as Financial Executive Officer and became Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer in June 2016, as part of the succession plan of the company. Mr. Ribeiro commenced his career at Unilever where he stayed for 11 years, having positions varying from manufacturing, corporate audit to business control. He worked at BASF as Financial Control Manager for South America and at Kraft where he acted in the area of planning and financial control. In 2008 he joined BRF as financial controller. From 2013 to February 2016, he was BRF´s Global CFO and also responsible for the M&A and strategic planning areas of that Company. He has a bachelor and masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina (UFSC), MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, postgraduate in Corporate Finance from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV-RJ) and specialization in Value Creation from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Paulo Marcio Almada dos Santos Mr. Paulo Marcio Almada dos Santos serves as the Member of the Executive Board of Iochpe Maxion S.A. since January 27, 2016. He worked in companies in the Aerospace, Transportation and Metallurgical segments. He joined the company in 1989, working in the Manufacturing and Human Resources departments. He is currently the Corporate Director of Human Resources of the Structural Components division. He graduated in Business Administration, post graduated in Human Resources Management from FAAP, has advanced studies in Business Management by Dom Cabral Foundation and ISE/IESE.

Gustavo Berg Ioschpe Mr. Gustavo Berg Ioschpe serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Iochpe Maxion SA since 2007. He is Author and Co-Author of several books in the Education segment, as well as Collaborator of several Brazilian magazines and newspapers, Consultant for the World Bank on education and founder and Chief Executive Officer of G7 Cinema. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Iochpe Foundation, of Commitment of Everyone for Education, Ecofuture Institute, Padre Anchieta Foundation and Consultant to Victor Civita Foundation. He holds a degree in Strategic Management and a degree in Political Science both from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Masters degree in Economic Development and International Economy from Yale University.

Iboty Brochmann Ioschpe Mr. Iboty Brochmann Ioschpe serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Iochpe Maxion SA since 1984. He was President of IBI Participações e Negócios S.A., Arado Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. and Aquário Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. He graduated in Economic Sciences from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul.

Mauro Litwin Ioschpe Mr. Mauro Litwin Ioschpe has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Iochpe Maxion SA since 1992. He graduated in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Porto Alegre-Rio Grande do Sul.

Israel Vainboim Mr. Israel Vainboim serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Iochpe Maxion SA. Within the Company, he is Member of the Remuneration and Finance Committees. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Souza Cruz SA and Embraer. He joined Unibanco in 1969, and in recent years has held the position of Chairman of the Board of Unibanco Holdings SA. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro received in 1966 and an MBA degree from Stanford University obtained in 1969.

Luiz Antonio Correa Nunes Viana de Oliveira Mr. Luiz Antonio Correa Nunes Viana de Oliveira serves as Independent Director of Iochpe-Maxion S.A. He studied Mechanical Engineering at Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and received a graduate degree from the POntificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro and London Business School. He was Chief Executive Officer at Makro Atacadista, Net Servicos de Comunicacao, Petrobras Distribuidora and Pao de Acucar. He was Member of the Board of Directors at Ultra, Senior Investment Officer at IFC and Member of the Board of Directors at BNDES and Banco Denasa de Investimentos. He is also Member of the Board of Directors at TAM and Museum of Modern Art of São Paulo, Renctas, as well as the Brazilian Cinema Academy, of which he was founder and first President. He was also Member of the Board of Directors at Aracruz, Arafertil, Copesul, Riocell, Perdigao and Pao de Acucar.

Frederico Fleury Curado Mr. Frederico Fleury Curado serves as the Independent Director of Iochpe Maxion S.A. since April 10, 2015. He began his career in Embraer in 1985 and has been its CEO since 2007. He is the Member of the Board of Transocean Ltd. based in Switzerland. He was member of the Executive Board of the International Chamber of Commerce - ICC based in France. He was member of the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum Council of Washington, USA. He holds a degree in mechanical Engineering from Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica – ITA and Execitive MBA from FIA/USP.