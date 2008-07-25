Name Description

Devineni Ashok Shri. Devineni Ashok is Executive Chairman of the Board of Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd. He has brought the Company to a pre-eminent position in the Ferro Alloy Industry pursuing dynamic production and marketing strategies. The Company received several accolades in the areas of exports, productivity, quality, industrial safety, environmental protection etc., under his leadership. The Company has gained distinct competitive edge through well timed expansion, modernization and diversification measures like setting up of coal based power plants and earned a name for execution of projects well within estimated time and cost parameters. Sri D. Ashok being experienced professional, has substantially contributed to the development of the Company by his experience and the Company has derived considerable benefits which is evident from the enormous growth achieved in terms of diversification, turnover and profitability in the past few years. His Directorship inlcudes M/s. Nava Bharat (Singapore) Pte. Limited, M/s. Chapter One-Books Pte. Limited, M/s. Brahmani Infratech Private Limited, M/s. Nav Finance and Leasing Limited, M/s. A9 Homes Pvt. Limited, M/s. A.V. Dwellings Pvt. Limited, M/s. V9 Avenues Pvt. Limited, M/s. Nava Bharat Realty Limited, M/s. Nava Bharat Projects Limited, M/s. Nava Bharat Natural Resources India Limited, M/s. Nava Bharat Energy India Limited, M/s. Nava Bharat Sugar and Bio Fuels Limited, M/s. Operation Eyesight Universal (India), M/s. G.S.R. Trust, M/s. Usha Mullapudi Cardiac Centre, Dr. Devineni Subbarao Trust.

Pinnamaneni Prasad Shri. Pinnamaneni Trivikrama Prasad is Managing Director, Executive Director of Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd. He is Executive Director of Nava Bharat Ferro Alloys Limited. He is Incharge of all facets of Management with special emphasis on accounts and finance departments. Sri P. Trivikrama Prasad is an M.B.A. from U.S.A, joined the Company in 1981 and was appointed as Executive Director in 1992. He has experience of about 27 years holding responsible positions. He is incharge of all the disciplines and functional aspects of the Company and he closely monitors the operations of all the Plants. His Directorships inlcudes M/s. Kinnera Power Company Limited, M/s. Brahmani Infratech Private Limited, M/s. Nava Bharat (Singapore) Pte. Limited, M/s. Nav Finance and Leasing Limited, M/s. Navabharat Power Private Limited, M/s. Malaxmi NBFA Ventures Private Limited, M/s. Rio Realty Private Limited, M/s. Nava Bharat Realty Limited, M/s. V9 Avenues Private Limited, M/s. A9 Homes Private Limited, M/s. AV Dwellings Private Limited, M/s. Nava Bharat Projects Limited, M/s. Nava Bharat Natural Resources India Limited, M/s. Nava Bharat Energy India Limited, M/s. Nava Bharat Sugar and Bio Fuels Limited, M/s. Malaxmi Highway Private Limited, M/s. V9 Infra Ventures Private Limited and Dr. Devineni Subbarao Trust.

Chalasani Durga Prasad Shri. Chalasani Venu Durga Prasad is Director - Business Development, Executive Director of Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd. He is Director (Business Development) of Nava Bharat Ferro Alloys Ltd. His other Directorship include M/s.Nava Bharat (Singapore) Pte.Limited. He holds B.Com.

G. Prasad Shri. G. R. K. Prasad is Executive Director of Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd. He was Director - Finance & Corporate Affairs of the Company. He is in charge of Coordination with all the factories and all other departments of the Company, incharge of finance,accounts and Corporate Affairs. He holds B.Sc., F.C.A. & F.C.S.

D. Nageswara Rao Dr. D. D. Nageswara Rao Ph.D. Independent Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Limited of the Company. He joined the Board of Directors of the Company on 25.07.2008. Dr.D.Nageswara Rao is a Member in Audit and Nomination & Remuneration Committees. He is a patron of educational and research institutions and a visiting faculty member at Engineering Staff College of India and Rural Electricity Institute. he holds M.E., Ph.D

C. Madhavi Dr.C.V.Madhavi is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She joined the Board of Directors of the Company on 31.01.2013. She worked with Centre for Organization Development, Hyderabad and provided consultancy to SAIL, VSP, BEL, Power Grid Corporation, Crompton Greaves.

Dukkipati Rao Dr. Dukkipati Nageswara Rao, Ph.D. is Independent Non-Executive Director of Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd. Dr. D. Nageswara Rao is a post graduate in electronic engineering from Birla Institute of Science and Technology, Pilani, and a Doctorate from the University of Strathclyde, UK. He is an active member in many trade associations at State and National levels and was also Director of APEDC, Govt. of A.P. His Directorships inlcudes M/s. X_Design Ventures Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Kushai guda Electronics Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Jayem Automotives Ltd.

M. V. G. Rao Dr. M. V. G. Rao is Independent Non-Executive Director of Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd. Dr. M.V.G.Rao is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He joined the Board of Directors of the Company on 25.09.1997. Dr.M.V.G.Rao is a Member of Audit and Nomination & Remuneration Committees. He held senior positions including Chairman and Managing Director of Vera Laboratories, Managing Director of A.P Paper Mills, Executive Director (Operations) of Tamilnadu Newsprint and Papers Limited.

K. Balarama Reddi Shri. K. Balarama Reddi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd. His other Directorship includes Nava Bharat Realty Limited and Nava Bharat Projects Limited.