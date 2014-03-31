National Fertilizers Ltd (NAFT.NS)
NAFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
60.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Heera Samariya
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
R. Chandiok
|2015
|Director - Finance, Director
|
Raj Kumar
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Pavan Kaul
|56
|2011
|Director - Marketing, Executive Director
|
Devinder Ahuja
|2017
|Director - Technical, Director
|
Dharam Pal
|2016
|Part-time Director
|
Meenakshi Gupta
|2017
|Part-time Government Nominee Director on the Board
|
Rajiv Yadav
|57
|2014
|Non Executive Additional Director
|
Ramesh Agarwal
|2017
|Part-time Non-official Independent Director
|
Bhavnaben Dave
|2016
|Part-time Non-official Independent Director
|
Anil Verma
|2017
|Part-time Non-official Independent Director
|
Kalpana Saini
|2017
|Part-time Non-official Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Heera Samariya
|Shri Heera Lal Samariya, is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He is Joint Secretary, DoF.
|
R. Chandiok
|
Raj Kumar
|
Pavan Kaul
|Captain Pavan Kumar Kaul is Director - Marketing and Executive Director of National Fertilizers Ltd., since February 7, 2011. Prior to joining NFL, Capt. Kaul was functioning as Executive Director, Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR). He has also earlier been with the Shipping Corporation of India. Capt. Kaul is a Master Mariner, a Post Graduate in Public Administration and a Diploma in Logistics Management. He brings with him experience of Marketing, Business Development, Strategic Planning, Logistics, Project Management, Infrastructure & Cold Chain Development, Shipping, Multi-modal Transportation and Marine technology. He is, among others, a member of the Administrative Staff College of India, Institute of Rail Transport. He is a member of the CII National Exports Committee. Capt. Kaul is also a member of the Audit Committee of the Company.
|
Devinder Ahuja
|
Dharam Pal
|Shri. Dharam Pal has been appointed as Part-time Director of the Company, with effect from February 09, 2016. He is Joint Secretary, Department of Fertilizers.
|
Meenakshi Gupta
|
Rajiv Yadav
|Shri. Rajiv Yadav is a Non Executive Additional Director of NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED., is a holding B.E. Degree from IIT, Roorkee and M.Tech. from IIT, Delhi. Shri Yadav is also an MBA (U.K.) in Business Administration from the University of HULL. Shri Yadav has held many senior positions with the Central and State Governments.
|
Ramesh Agarwal
|
Bhavnaben Dave
|
Anil Verma
|
Kalpana Saini
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Heera Samariya
|--
|
R. Chandiok
|--
|
Raj Kumar
|--
|
Pavan Kaul
|3,058,940
|
Devinder Ahuja
|--
|
Dharam Pal
|--
|
Meenakshi Gupta
|--
|
Rajiv Yadav
|--
|
Ramesh Agarwal
|--
|
Bhavnaben Dave
|--
|
Anil Verma
|--
|
Kalpana Saini
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Heera Samariya
|0
|0
|
R. Chandiok
|0
|0
|
Raj Kumar
|0
|0
|
Pavan Kaul
|0
|0
|
Devinder Ahuja
|0
|0
|
Dharam Pal
|0
|0
|
Meenakshi Gupta
|0
|0
|
Rajiv Yadav
|0
|0
|
Ramesh Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Bhavnaben Dave
|0
|0
|
Anil Verma
|0
|0
|
Kalpana Saini
|0
|0