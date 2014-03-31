Name Description

K. Samal Shri. K. C. Samal is Finance Director, Whole time Director of National Aluminium Co Ltd. A Fellow Member of Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Shri Samal has significant exposure in the areas of Treasury Functions, Foreign Exchange Management, Corporate Accounts, Budgeting and Control. He was associated with the capital restructuring of the Company that took place in 1999 to bring down the capital base and to enhance the EPS of the Company. He also played a key role in large scale computerization in Finance, Foreign Debt Management, introducing Risk Management against Foreign Exchange Exposure. He was also associated with various Academic Institutions as Visiting Faculty, viz. XIMB, Utkal University,KIIT, ICAI etc.

S. Mahapatra Shri. S. S. Mahapatra is Director - Production, Whole time Director of National Aluminium Co Ltd.

P. Mohanty Shri. P. K. Mohanty is Chief Vigilance Officer of National Aluminium Co Ltd.

Niranjan Singh Dr. Niranjan Kumar Singh serves as Part-Time Official Director of the Company. Dr. N K Singh is B.Tech in Mining Engineering from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad. Dr. Singh belongs to 1987 batch of Indian Forest Service (IFS) from Gujarat Cadre. He is currently working as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, New Delhi. . Dr. Singh has abundant experience of working in Central and State Governments and Public Sector. He has worked at District level for conservation and management of Forests and Environment and development of social sector. He served at the Director level dealing with Environment and Forestry sector in the Planning Commission, Government of India. He also served at the Director level dealing with Integrated Watershed Development Programme (IWDP) in the Dept of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, Govt of India. He also had a significant stint serving as Managing Director, Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Ltd.

Sanjiv Batra Shri. Sanjiv Batra is Part-time Non-official Non-Executive Independent Director of National Aluminium Co Ltd.

Qaiser Shamim Shri. Qaiser Shamim is Part-time Non-official Non-Executive Independent Director of National Aluminium Co Ltd. He joined IRS in 1974 and has 37 years of varied experience in the Govt. of India. He served as Joint Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Textiles looking after Textile Exports of India, WTO Negotiations etc. He served various Ministries before retirement as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi. Shri Shamim is a seasoned specialist on matters relating to Corporate Governance having extensively dealt with the largest public and private sector corporations of the country. Presently Shri Shamim is the Chairman of Haj Committee of India.

Ghanshyambhai Amin Shri. Ghanshyambhai Hiralal Amin is Part-Time Non-Official Non-Executive Independent Director of National Aluminium Co Ltd. Shri Amin has immensely contributed to the Cooperative sector in India. He is Chairman of Cooperative Bank of India (COBI). He was the Chairman of The Ahmedabad District Central Co.Op.Bank Ltd., and Regional Chairman of The Cosmos Co.Op. Bank Ltd. (Multi State Bank). He was the President of National Co-Operative Union of India –New Delhi. He was a member of the High power committee constituted to review and amend Multi State Co-operative Societies Act. He was also amember of High power committee constituted by the Gujarat Government for evaluation and amendment of the Gujarat State Co-op. Societies Act, 1961. He was formerly Court member of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and former syndicate member of Gujarat University, Ahmedabad. He has many awards to his credit viz. Sardar Patel international award in cooperative management, felicitation by International Association of Educators for world peace by UNO and UNESCO. The then Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Narendrabhai Modi felicitated Shri Amin with "Co-operative Excellency Award - 2013" on his getting "Sahakar Vishwa Siromani International Award" bestowed by WorldPeace Development and Research Foundation, New Delhi.

Madhukar Gupta Shri. Madhukar Gupta is Part-Time Non-Official Non-Executive Independent Director of National Aluminium Co Ltd. Shri Gupta is a post graduate in Political Science. He joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1971. He brings with him more than 38 years experience in the Central Government and State Governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He retired as Home Secretary, Government of India. The positions held by him prior to that included Secretary in the Ministries/Departments of Fertilizers and Youth Affairs and Sports, Additional Secretary, Department of Mines, Vice Chairman Delhi Development Authority, and Regional Director (Middle East) Indian Investment Centre, Abu Dhabi, in the Central Government, Chief Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand and other important positions, including in the public sector, in the State. He was a Fellow at the Queen Elizabeth House, University of Oxford, and had earlier obtained a Diploma in Rural Development Projects: Design and Appraisal from the ILO Centre at Turin, Italy. He also acted as Advisor to the Governor of Jharkhand during President Rule in the state.

Nagendra Sharma Shri. Nagendra Nath Sharma serves as Part-Time Non-Official Independent Directors of National Aluminium Co.Ltd. He worked with UNDP and UNIDO.