Name Description

V. Nannapaneni Shri. V.C. Nannapaneni is an Executive Chairman of the board, Managing Director of Natco Pharma Limited., since its inception. Prior to this, Mr. Nannapaneni, a former NRI and technocrat enterpernue, spent about 13 yerars in the United States working for three drug companies in their research and development operations. During this time, he was associated with the team that developed the time release microdialysis process.Mr. Nannapaneni holds Bachelors and Masters degree in Pharmacy from Andhra University of Vishakapatnam, India in addition to a Masters degree in Pharmaceutical Administration at the Brooklyn College of Pharmacy,U.S.A.

Rajeev Nannapaneni Shri. Rajeev Nannapaneni is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Natco Pharma Limited with effect from June 1, 2012. He is a B.A. in Quantitative Economics & B.A. in History from Tufts University, USA. Mr. Nannapaneni Worked in Merill Lynch and Natco Systems LL.C in USA. Joined the Company in 2000. Got experience and exposure in General Mgmt., New Business / New Product Development in international markets. He is director of Natsoft Information Systems Pvt. Ltd., Natco Organics Ltd., Natco Aqua Ltd.

Vivek Chhachhi Shri. Vivek Chhachhi is Additional Director - Nominee of CX Securities Ltd. of Natco Pharma Limited. He has joined the Board as an Additional Director effective from 7th January 2014, Vivek was a Director with Citi Venture Capital International (CVCI) and was with Citi’s private equity business for 14 years. During his tenure with CVCI, Vivek worked to identify & invest, manage and exit a large number of companies across a wide spectrum of industries including, amongst others, IT Enabled Services, Financial Services, Auto, Metals & Mining, Infrastructure, Pharma & Specialty Chemicals, Oil & Gas services, Media and Textiles. Vivek has worked in this capacity with several companies, such as Polaris Software, Daksh, I-Flex solutions, Jubilant Organosys, HT Media, Techno Electric, IVRCL Infrastructure, Himadri Chemicals, SEW Construction, Sasken Technologies, among others. Shri Chhachhi received an MBA from the University of Jamnalal Bajaj Institute, Mumbai (1993) and a B.Sc. (Computer Science) from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi (1991). A Notice has been received from a Member, along with requisite fee, proposing the name Shri Vivek Chhachhi for appointment as Director of the Company.

Leela Digumarti Dr. Mrs. Leela Digumarti is Independent Director of Natco Pharma Limited. She did her MBBS from Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada, AP in the year 1983, Diploma in Obstetrics & Gynaecology (DGO) in the year 1986 and MD in Obstetrics & Gynaecology in the year 1987 both from Andhra Medical Collage, Visakhapatnam, AP. She also did Diplomate of the National Boards in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, National Board of Examinations, New Delhi in the year 1993 (DNB). She is a member of FRCOG (UK). She is presently Assistant Professor of Gynecological Oncology at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Board of Directors by way of Resolution by circulation appointed Dr. Mrs. Leela Digumarti as additional Director. She holds office up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. In this regard the Company has received request in writing from a member of the company proposing her candidature for appointment as Director of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 160 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

D. Prasad Shri. D. G. Prasad is Independent Additional Director of Natco Pharma Limited. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and had been a career banker for over 33 years. After being with Canara Bank for over 8 years, Mr. Prasad served Exim Bank of India for over 25 years having joined in 1983, in its formative phase. While being with Exim Bank, as a Chief General Manager, he was the head of Corporate Banking, Agri Business and SME Business Groups at Exim Bank. He holds considerable expertise in trade finance, international finance, merchant banking, corporate strategies, mergers and acquisitions, loan syndications, international negotiations and cofinancing with multilateral agencies. He has been a guest faculty at business schools on international finance and international marketing.