Name Description

Christopher Stone Mr. Christopher Michael Renwick Stone is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Chris is the Chairman of AIM listed CityFibre plc, a national alternative provider of wholesale fibre network infrastructure. Chris has also held various non-executive director and chief executive roles of listed and private equity-backed technology companies, including being a non-executive director of CSR plc from 2012 until its acquisition by Qualcomm in 2015. From 2013 to 2016, he was CEO of Radius Worldwide. Prior to this, Chris was CEO of Northgate Information Solutions plc, a UK listed company, from 1999 to 2011. It is intended that Chris will become Non- Executive Chairman once a Chief Executive Officer has been appointed (currently anticipated to occur in September 2017).

Brian Tenner Mr. Brian Thomas Tenner is an Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Prior to joining NCC Group Brian held a number of senior finance positions with both publicly listed and private multinational companies. Brian was previously Group Finance Director at Renold plc from 2010 to 2016, Scapa plc from 2007 to 2010 and British Nuclear Group from 2003 to 2007. Brian also held a number of senior finance roles at National Grid from 2002 to 2003. Brian qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PwC in 1994. It is intended that Brian will become Chief Financial Officer once a Chief Executive Officer has been appointed (currently anticipated to occur in September 2017).

Daniel Liptrott Mr. Daniel Liptrott is Group Managing Director - Escrow of NCC Group Plc. He is responsible for the management and strategic development of the Escrow Division globally. Daniel joined the Group in November 2013 from private practice where he had been a corporate partner at a number of international law firms. From 2006 until 2013 he had been the Group’s outside counsel at Eversheds LLP and advised on a range of issues including its move to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in 2007 and each of the Group’s subsequent acquisitions until 2013.

Roger Gary Rawlinson Mr. Roger Gary Rawlinson is Group Managing Director - Assurance of NCC Group Plc. He is responsible for the operational management of the Group’s Assurance Division. He has worked for NCC Group for over 20 years in a variety of testing and consultancy roles and was appointed a Director in 2004.

Rob Horton Mr. Rob Horton is European Managing Director - Assurance of NCC Group Plc. He joined the Group in 2008 and has managed and grown Security Consulting services in the Assurance Division, as well as overseeing the integration of a number of the acquired security consulting companies in to the Group. Rob was a director of NGS Software, a security consulting company he co-founded from its formation in 2001 through to its acquisition by and successful integration into the Group.

Helen Nisbet Ms. Helen Nisbet is Group Company Secretary of the Company. Helen is a qualified solicitor and was appointed Company Secretary in 2015.

Christopher Batterham Mr. Christopher Michael (Chris) Batterham is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a qualified chartered accountant and was Finance Director of Unipalm plc, before becoming CFO of Searchspace Limited until 2005. He is currently Chairman of Eckoh plc and a non-executive director of Blue Prism Group plc and Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd.

Jonathan Brooks Mr. Jonathan Brooks is the Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective March 16, 2017. He was Chief Financial Officer of ARM Holdings plc from 1995 until 2002 and has been a non-executive director of IP Group plc since August 2011. He has also held a number of senior finance and nonexecutive director positions with other listed and private multinational companies including directorships with Aveva Group plc and FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Thomas Chambers Mr. Thomas W. Chambers is an Non-Executive Director of NCC Group Plc. He joined NCC Group in September 2012. Thomas was CFO of smartphone operating systems developer Symbian Limited from 2001 until its sale to Nokia Oyj in 2009. Prior to that he was CFO of First Telecom. He is a chartered accountant and has held roles with Kleinwort Benson, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Price Waterhouse. He is also Chairman of residential energy provider Impello Plc (trading as First Utility) and recruitment company Propel London Ltd and a nonexecutive director of Kings Arms Yard Plc and The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service.

Mike Ettling Mr. Mike Ettling is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mike has strong sector and non-executive experience. US-based, he has recently stepped down as President of US business SAP-Successfactors. Prior to this he has had an extensive executive career in global technology businesses including NorthgateArinso, Unisys, Synstar and EDS and was formerly a non-executive director of Backoffice Associates LLC, a US PE-backed data business. He is currently non-executive director of Impellam PLC, an AIM-listed recruitment business and Telkom BCX Ltd, a South African IT and telecommunications business.