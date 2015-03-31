Name Description

A. Venkata Raju Dr. A. Venkata Satyanarayanamma Raju is Chairman-Emeritus of NCC Ltd., Since July 31, 2008.

R. Raju Mr. R. S. Raju is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - F&A of NCC Ltd.

M. Srinivasa Murthy Shri. M. V. Srinivasa Murthy is Senior Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of NCC Ltd.

Alluri Raju Shri. Alluri Ananta Venkata Ranga Raju is Managing Director, Executive Director of NCC Ltd.

A. Raju Mr. A. S. N. Raju is Whole-time Director of NCC Ltd.

Alluri Raju Shri. Alluri Venkata Narasimha Raju is Whole-time Director of NCC Ltd. He is Promoter Directors and has been associated with Nagarjuna Construction Co Ltd. right from the inception. He is a Graduate in Arts and has over 18 years of experience in the construction industry. He is a Director on the Board of NCC Blue Water Products Limited. He is also a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Investors’ Grievance Committee of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd.

Alluri Raju Shri. Alluri Gopala Krishnam Raju is Executive Director of NCC Ltd. He is Chief Promoters of Nagarjuna Construction Co Ltd and has been associated with the Company since its inception as Executive Director. He holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration and has over 23 years experience in the construction industry. He is a Director on the Boards of NCC Finance Ltd., Brindavan Infrastructure Company Ltd., NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd., NCC Vizag Urban Infrastructure Ltd., NCC Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., Western UP Tollway Ltd., Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd. & 0 B Infrastructure Ltd. He is a member of the Audit Committee of NCC Finance Ltd., NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd., and NCC-Vizag Urban Infrastructure Ltd. He is also a member of the Investors Grievance Committee and Remuneration Committee of NCC Finance Ltd.

Jampana Raju Shri. Jampana Venkata Ranga Raju is Whole-time Director of NCC Ltd. He is Promoter Directors and has been associated with Nagarjuna Construction Co Ltd. since its founding. He holds a Masters Degree in Commerce and has over 23 years experience in the construction industry. He is a Director on the Board of Brindavan Infrastructure Company Ltd.

Narayana Alluri Shri. Narayana Raju Alluri is Non-Executive Director of NCC Ltd. He has been associated with Nagarjuna Construction Co Ltd since inception. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Engineering and has over 17. years’ experience in the construction industry. He is a Director on the Boards of NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd., NCC Vizag Urban Infrastructure Ltd., Western UP Tollway Ltd. and Himachal Sorang Power Pvt. Ltd. He is also a mernberoftheAuditCommitteeofNCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd., and NCC-Vizag Urban Infrastructure Ltd.

Akhilesh Gupta Shri. Akhilesh Krishna Gupta is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of M/s. Blackstone Group of NCC Ltd.

Utpal Sheth Shri. Utpal Sheth is Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of NCC Ltd.