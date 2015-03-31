Edition:
India

NCC Ltd (NCCL.NS)

NCCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

94.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.40 (+1.50%)
Prev Close
Rs93.25
Open
Rs93.30
Day's High
Rs96.25
Day's Low
Rs93.30
Volume
4,759,874
Avg. Vol
3,528,663
52-wk High
Rs103.65
52-wk Low
Rs70.80

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Hemant Nerurkar

2015 Independent Chairman of the Board

A. Venkata Raju

2008 Chairman-Emeritus

R. Raju

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - F&A

M. Srinivasa Murthy

2011 Senior Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Alluri Raju

Managing Director, Executive Director

A. Raju

Whole-time Director

Alluri Raju

Whole-time Director

Alluri Raju

Executive Director

Jampana Raju

Whole-time Director

Neeraj Mohan

2014 Additional Director - Nominee of Blackstone Group

Narayana Alluri

2007 Non-Executive Director

Amit Dixit

43 2014 Non-Executive Director

Akhilesh Gupta

2007 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of M/s. Blackstone Group

Utpal Sheth

2013 Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Renu Challu

63 2014 Independent Director

A. S. Durga Prasad

2016 Independent Director

S. Ravi

2015 Additional Independent Director

R. Shastri

2006 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Hemant Nerurkar

A. Venkata Raju

Dr. A. Venkata Satyanarayanamma Raju is Chairman-Emeritus of NCC Ltd., Since July 31, 2008.

R. Raju

Mr. R. S. Raju is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - F&A of NCC Ltd.

M. Srinivasa Murthy

Shri. M. V. Srinivasa Murthy is Senior Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of NCC Ltd.

Alluri Raju

Shri. Alluri Ananta Venkata Ranga Raju is Managing Director, Executive Director of NCC Ltd.

A. Raju

Mr. A. S. N. Raju is Whole-time Director of NCC Ltd.

Alluri Raju

Shri. Alluri Venkata Narasimha Raju is Whole-time Director of NCC Ltd. He is Promoter Directors and has been associated with Nagarjuna Construction Co Ltd. right from the inception. He is a Graduate in Arts and has over 18 years of experience in the construction industry. He is a Director on the Board of NCC Blue Water Products Limited. He is also a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Investors’ Grievance Committee of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd.

Alluri Raju

Shri. Alluri Gopala Krishnam Raju is Executive Director of NCC Ltd. He is Chief Promoters of Nagarjuna Construction Co Ltd and has been associated with the Company since its inception as Executive Director. He holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration and has over 23 years experience in the construction industry. He is a Director on the Boards of NCC Finance Ltd., Brindavan Infrastructure Company Ltd., NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd., NCC Vizag Urban Infrastructure Ltd., NCC Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., Western UP Tollway Ltd., Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd. & 0 B Infrastructure Ltd. He is a member of the Audit Committee of NCC Finance Ltd., NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd., and NCC-Vizag Urban Infrastructure Ltd. He is also a member of the Investors Grievance Committee and Remuneration Committee of NCC Finance Ltd.

Jampana Raju

Shri. Jampana Venkata Ranga Raju is Whole-time Director of NCC Ltd. He is Promoter Directors and has been associated with Nagarjuna Construction Co Ltd. since its founding. He holds a Masters Degree in Commerce and has over 23 years experience in the construction industry. He is a Director on the Board of Brindavan Infrastructure Company Ltd.

Neeraj Mohan

Narayana Alluri

Shri. Narayana Raju Alluri is Non-Executive Director of NCC Ltd. He has been associated with Nagarjuna Construction Co Ltd since inception. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Engineering and has over 17. years’ experience in the construction industry. He is a Director on the Boards of NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd., NCC Vizag Urban Infrastructure Ltd., Western UP Tollway Ltd. and Himachal Sorang Power Pvt. Ltd. He is also a mernberoftheAuditCommitteeofNCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd., and NCC-Vizag Urban Infrastructure Ltd.

Amit Dixit

Akhilesh Gupta

Shri. Akhilesh Krishna Gupta is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of M/s. Blackstone Group of NCC Ltd.

Utpal Sheth

Shri. Utpal Sheth is Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of NCC Ltd.

Renu Challu

A. S. Durga Prasad

S. Ravi

R. Shastri

Shri. R.V.Shastri is Non-Executive Independent Director of NCC Ltd. He joined the Board in the year 2006. He was the former Chairman & Managing Director of Canara Bank and Indian Overseas Bank. He holds a Masters Degree in Economics. He served in various Banks in top Executive Grade positions and has varied experience in finance, banking and other related areas.He is also a Director on the Board of Karnataka Bank Limited, National Housing Bank and Religare Trustee Co. Limited. He is a member / Chairman of the Audit Committee, member of the Investors Grievance Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company and also the member of Audit, Executive and Integrated Risk Management and Investor Grievances Committee of the Board of Karnataka Bank Limited, a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of National Housing Bank and a member on the Audit/ Risk Management/ Investor Services Committees of the Board of Religare Trustee Co. Limited.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Hemant Nerurkar

--

A. Venkata Raju

26,189,400

R. Raju

--

M. Srinivasa Murthy

--

Alluri Raju

32,312,900

A. Raju

16,562,300

Alluri Raju

15,960,300

Alluri Raju

16,607,100

Jampana Raju

18,228,000

Neeraj Mohan

--

Narayana Alluri

14,654,700

Amit Dixit

--

Akhilesh Gupta

--

Utpal Sheth

--

Renu Challu

--

A. S. Durga Prasad

--

S. Ravi

--

R. Shastri

--
As Of  31 Mar 2015

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading