Name Description

Wolfgang Ziebart Dr. Wolfgang H. Ziebart is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nordex SE since July 2, 2012. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from February 28, 2009. He is Chairman of the Management Committee and Member of the Strategy and Engineering Committee at the Company. He serves as Management consultant Group engineering Director at Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC. He joined BMW AG in 1977, where he held various positions, including Head of Electronics Development. Most recently, Dr. Ziebart was responsible for Development and Procurement on the Management Board at BMW AG. In 2000, he was appointed to the Management Board of Continental AG, where he was responsible for brake and electronics business, and later named Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Between 2004 and 2008, Dr. Ziebart was Chief Executive Officer at Infineon AG. Currently, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of ASML Holding N.V. Dr. Ziebart studied Mechanical Engineering, completing his doctorate at Technische Universitaet Muenchen.

Jose Luis Blanco Dieguez Mr. Jose Luis Blanco Dieguez is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board of Nordex SE since March 17, 2017. After starting his professional career at Industrias Ferri in 1993, José Luis Blanco joined Gamesa in 1997 where he held different management and Chief Officer Positions until 2012. He started as Blade Plants Director, CEO Gamesa Eolica USA, COO for Gamesa USA, Gamesa Solar Engineering Director and later CEO as well as Gamesa Offshore Director. He became Gamesa´s Chief Customer Officer and member of the Executive Committee in 2011. José Luis Blanco joined Acciona Wind Power as CEO in 2012. He has a degree in Industrial Engineering (& Msc Mechanical) from Universidade de Vigo, Spain.

Juan Muro-Lara Girod Mr. Juan Muro-Lara Girod is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nordex SE since May 10, 2016. He is member of the Executive Committee of the Supervisory Board, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations Officer of Acciona S.A., member of further supervisory committees.

Christoph Burkhard Mr. Christoph Burkhard is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at Nordex SE since September 1, 2016. He is an experienced financial manager with a long track-record in the wind power industry, most recently as Chief Financial Officer at Siemens Wind Power Offshore prior to which he was Chief Financial Officer at Siemens Wind Power EMEA Onshore. Prior to his career with Siemens, Christoph Burkhard worked in the international banking sector.

Patxi Landa Mr. Patxi Landa is Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Management Board at Nordex SE effective April 6, 2016. After starting his professional career at Guascor and Azkoyen, Patxi Landa joined Acciona in 2002 where he held different management and Chief Officer positions. He was CEO at Acciona Energy Australia and Acciona Solar Power in the US. In 2007 he was appointed Business Development Director and Executive Committee member at Acciona Windpower. He holds Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from EOI Escuela de Negocios, Spain. and Degree in Economics and Business Sciences, University of Navarra, Spain.

Rafael Mateo Alcala Mr. Rafael Mateo Alcala is Member of the Supervisory Board of Nordex SE since May 10, 2016. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of Acciona Energia of Acciona, S.A. since April, 2013. He has served as CEO of Endesa Chile, and Managing Director, Generation, at Endesa Latin America. He served as Production and Transmission Managing Director of Endesa Chile. He served as Thermal Production Director of Endesa Generation.

Connie Hedegaard Ms. Connie Hedegaard is Member of the Supervisory Board of Nordex SE since May 10, 2016. She serves as member of the Audit Committee, Chairperson of the OECD Round Table on Sustainable Development, further activities in committees.

Jan Klatten Mr. Jan Klatten is Member of the Supervisory Board of Nordex SE since May 10, 2016. He was Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Nordex SE from September 1, 2008 until May 10, 2016. Prior to this, he was Member of the Supervisory Board from October 6, 2005. He also served as Chairman of the Strategy and Engineering Committee, as well as Member of the Management Committee at the Company. He is Managing Shareholder of Momentum Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. He held management positions in the automobile industry over a period of 15 years before going into business on his own in 1991. Currently, he serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of asturia Automotive AG. Mr. Klatten studied Ship Engineering at Universitaet Hamburg and Business Management at the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and holds a Master of Science degree.