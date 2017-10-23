Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)
NEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
49.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.40 (-2.75%)
Prev Close
Rs51.00
Open
Rs51.40
Day's High
Rs51.65
Day's Low
Rs48.85
Volume
486,182
Avg. Vol
813,147
52-wk High
Rs59.30
52-wk Low
Rs27.45
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Adil Zainulbhai
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
A. Parigi
|2015
|Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Ramesh Damani
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Yug Samrat
|2011
|Assistant Vice President - Corporate Affairs, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P.M.S. Prasad
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
K. Raja
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Dhruv Kaji
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Rajiv Luthra
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Deepak Parekh
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Nirupama Rao
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Adil Zainulbhai
|Mr. Adil Zainulbhai is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the company. Mr. Adil Zainulbhai is currently Senior Advisor to McKinsey. He retired as Chairman of McKinsey, India after 34 years at McKinsey. He spent the last 10 years in India. Prior to returning to India, he led the Washington office of McKinsey and founded the Minneapolis office.Over the last 10 years in India, Mr. Adil has worked directly with the CEOs and promoters of some of the major companies in India and globally –private companies, MNCs and PSUs.Mr. Adil has also been working with several parts of the government and led efforts around urbanization, inclusive growth and energy.
|
A. Parigi
|Mr. A. P. Parigi has been appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective January 29, 2015. Mr. Parigi has over 40 years of experience spanning sectors including infrastructure, telecommunications, media and entertainment. He is an alumnus of the Delhi School of Economics, and holds an MBA, Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi. He served as the Managing Director & CEO of ENIL/Radio Mirchi. Under Parigi’s leadership, brand Radio Mirchi emerged as India’s largest private FM radio network, with a daily listenership of well over 25 million.; Parigi serves an an Independent Director, Times Global Broadcasting Ltd (TIMES NOW) & Zoom Entertainment Network Limited – the television arm of TOI. Besides being a Director of Times Infotainment Media Limited, Mr Parigi, was the Executive Vice Chairman of Times Innovative Media Limited (Times Out of Home); Times OOH is a leading player and owns the largest out-of-home properties in India. In addition to his responsibilities at TOI, Parigi did oversee the groups businesses in the internet space, specifically related to Times Internet Ltd & Times Business Solutions ltd. Prior to joining the Times Group he was the Chief Executive Officer of BPL Mobile Communications, Mumbai - a Joint Venture of BPL with France Telecom. Mr Parigi was also the Managing Director & Group CEO of Eros Meida International Ltd (India). Post his tenure with Eros, he served as advisor to N.E.A., India, an affliate of N.E.A.,USA a $13 billion venture/equity enterprise. Mr Parigi, who is on the Business Advisory Council of Said Business School, University of Oxford. He is a recipient of several awards including the ‘The William F Glaser’53,’ ‘Rensselaer’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award’ USA .
|
Ramesh Damani
|
Yug Samrat
|
P.M.S. Prasad
|
K. Raja
|
Dhruv Kaji
|
Rajiv Luthra
|
Deepak Parekh
|Mr. Deepak Parekh is Independent Director of the company. Mr. Deepak Parekh is the Chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. In 1970, Mr. Parekh began his career with Ernst & Ernst Management Consultancy Services in New York. Thereafter he worked with Grindlays Bank and Chase Manhattan Bank for about three years each prior to joining HDFC in 1978. Besides HDFC Group Companies, Mr. Parekh is on the board of several leading corporations across diverse sectors. He is the Non-Executive Chairman of Glaxo Smithkline Pharmaceuticals and Siemens India Ltd. He is also on the boards of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Indian Hotels Company Ltd. and international boards of DP World – UAE and Vedanta Resources plc.. In addition, he is also on the Advisory Boards of several Indian corporates and MNC’s. Mr. Parekh is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to the national economy and public policy.
|
Nirupama Rao
