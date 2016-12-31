Name Description

John Armitt Sir John A. Armitt, CBE is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of National Express Group Plc. Sir John Armitt is currently Deputy Chairman of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC, Chairman of the City & Guilds Group and Deputy Chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission. Sir John is also an independent Non-Executive Director of Expo 2020. He was President of the Institution of Civil Engineers from 2015 to 2016 and a member of the Board of Transport for London from 2012 to 2016. Sir John was Chairman of the Olympic Delivery Authority from 2007 to 2014 and Chairman of the Engineering and Physical Science Research Council from 2007 to 2012. From 2001 to 2007 he was Chief Executive of Network Rail and its predecessor, Railtrack. In 1997 he was appointed as Chief Executive of Costain Group PLC, a position he held until 2001. Before this, Sir John was Chief Executive of Union Railways, the company responsible for the development of the high speed Channel Tunnel Rail Link. This followed a 27-year career at John Laing PLC. Sir John was awarded the CBE in 1996 for his contribution to the rail industry and received a knighthood in 2012 for services to engineering and construction.

Dean Finch Mr. Dean Finch is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of National Express Group Plc. Prior to joining National Express, Dean Finch was Group Chief Executive of Tube Lines from May 2009. Before that he worked for over ten years in senior roles within FirstGroup PLC. He joined FirstGroup in 1999 having qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG, where he worked for 12 years specialising in Corporate Transaction Support Services, including working for the Office of Passenger Rail Franchising on the privatisation of train operating companies. At FirstGroup, he was Managing Director of the Rail Division from 2000 to 2004 and then was appointed to the main board as Group Commercial Director in 2004, before being made Group Finance Director. With the completion of the Laidlaw acquisition, he became Chief Operating Officer in North America before returning to the UK as Group Chief Operating Officer. Dean currently has no external directorships, having relinquished his role as Non-Executive Director of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust in May 2016.

Jorge Cosmen Mr. Jorge Cosmen is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of National Express Group Plc. Jorge Cosmen was appointed to the Board at the time of the ALSA transaction. He was appointed Deputy Company Chairman in October 2008. He was Corporate Manager for the ALSA Group from 1995, becoming Chairman in 1999. Between 1986 and 1995, he worked in sales, distribution and banking. He is a Business Administration graduate and has an International MBA from the Instituto de Empresa in Madrid. He is a Non-Executive Director of Bankia, as well as of other private companies.

Chris Davies Mr. Chris Davies has been appointed as the Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company, effective May 10, 2017. Chris Davies joins National Express from Inchcape plc where he has been Group Financial Controller and Treasurer since 2013. Chris also acted as interim Group Chief Financial Officer for Inchcape plc between January and April 2016. Chris has significant international senior financial experience having started his career with Andersen Consulting, before joining Boots then Marakon Associates (a strategic consultancy) and spending 10 years at Diageo plc. At Diageo plc Chris held a number of strategic and financial positions on three continents, culminating with two and a half years as the Chief Financial Officer for their North American division.

Joy Baldry Ms. Joy Baldry is Company Secretary of the Company. She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Joaquin Ayuso Garcia Mr. Joaquin Ayuso Garcia is Non-Executive Independent Director of National Express Group Plc. Joaquín Ayuso is Board Vice Chairman for Ferrovial, the €10 billion Spanish transport infrastructure and services group that employs over 100,000 people worldwide. He has been with Ferrovial since 1981 and was appointed CEO in 2002, and held that position until October 2009. During this period, Ferrovial expanded internationally with business interests in the UK, US, Canada, Latin America and Europe. He is also currently a Non-Executive Director of Bankia, Chairman of the Board of Autopista del Sol SA, Non-Executive Director of Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA and Senior Advisor to AT Kearney in Spain and Portugal.

Matthew Crummack Mr. Matthew Crummack is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Matthew Crummack is currently Chief Executive Officer of Gocompare.com Group plc, a financial services price comparison website which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. Previously, Matthew served as CEO of lastminute.com, the online travel and leisure retailer, from 2011 until March 2015 when the business was acquired by Bravofly Rumbo Group (subsequently renamed lastminute.com Group). He served as Deputy CEO and Chief Integration Officer until December 2015, following which he served as a member of its Strategic Advisory Committee. In addition, Matthew was formerly a Senior Vice President of Lodging at Expedia in Europe and the US, has previously worked for Nestlé UK, and spent eight years at Procter & Gamble in a variety of roles. He is also a Director of his own UK-based company, Interventus Limited.

Jane Kingston Ms. Jane Kingston is an Non-Executive Independent Director of National Express Group Plc. Jane Kingston served as Group Human Resources Director for Compass Group PLC from 2006 until her retirement in 2016. Prior to this, she served as Group Human Resources Director for BPB PLC from 2002 until its acquisition by Saint Gobain SA in 2006. Jane’s earlier career in HR has spanned a variety of sectors, including engineering and building materials with Enodis PLC and Blue Circle PLC (now Lafarge SA) and garment and textiles with Coats Viyella PLC, as well as the British car industry. She has significant international experience, having had responsibility for the people agenda in most parts of the world at some point during her career. Jane is currently Non-Executive Director, and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc.

Michael McKeon Mr. Michael J. E. McKeon is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mike McKeon was Group Finance Director of Severn Trent plc from 2005 until his retirement from the board in 2015. Prior to that, between 2000 and 2005, he was Group Finance Director of Novar plc. He has held various senior roles, both in the UK and internationally, at Rolls-Royce plc, CarnaudMetalbox, Elf Atochem and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Until 31 January 2017, Mike was also Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at investment trust, The Merchants Trust PLC. He is a Chartered Accountant.

Chris Muntwyler Mr. Chris E. Muntwyler is Non-Executive Independent Director of National Express Group Plc. Chris Muntwyler is President and CEO of the Swiss Management Consulting company Conlogic Ltd. He is also Non-Executive Director of Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd (Switzerland) and the Austrian Post Ltd (Austria). During his 27 years at Swissair he held top executive positions in Switzerland, Sweden and North America. In 1999 he joined DHL Express serving as Managing Director of Switzerland, Germany and Central Europe and from 2005 to 2008 as CEO of DHL Express (UK) Ltd based in London.

Elliott Sander Mr. Elliott Sander is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of National Express Group plc. Elliot ‘Lee’ Sander is the former Chief Executive Officer of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York and the former Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation. He is the Chairman Emeritus of the Regional Plan Association, an NGO that has played a guiding role in the planning of the New York Metropolitan area. Lee was Group Chief Executive for Global Transportation at AECOM, a global architecture and engineering firm. He served as President of The HAKS Group Inc and The I. Grace Company, which also specialised in architecture, engineering, and construction in the public and private sectors. In addition, Lee founded the Rudin Center for Transportation Policy and Management at New York University. Lee is also currently Vice Chairman of the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation and Senior External Adviser to McKinsey & Company.