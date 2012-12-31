Name Description

Alain Dinin Mr. Alain Dinin has served as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Nexity SA since September 28, 2004. He is also Chairman of the Company's Investment Committee. He started working for Groupe George V (Arnault group) in 1979 as a Management Controller and then held various roles before being appointed as Chief Executive Officer in 1985. He then became the Chief Executive Officer of CGIS (Vivendi Group) from 1995 until 2000, and was then appointed as Vice Chairman and then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nexity SA. Mr. Dinin has also been a Member of the Executive Board of the French Federation of Property Developers since 1998. He graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Lille in 1974 (now SKEMA Business School), where he now serves as Member of the Strategic Steering Committee, having previously served as Board Member. He also holds other mandates within the Company, including Chairman of the Board of Credit Financier Lillois S.A and Nexity Entreprises S.A., and outside the Company, including Director of Club Mediterranee S.A.

Herve Denize Mr. Herve Denize has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Nexity SA since September 28, 2004. He has been also Member of the Company's Investment Committee since October 26, 2004. He joined George V group in 1996 as Secretary General and then as Deputy Managing Director before joining Nexity as Director of Finance. He previously worked as an Auditor for STRECO, Ernst and Young group, until 1979, and was also Finance Director of Platres Lambert from 1980 until 1990, Director of Finance and Administration of CNIT and Director of Finance and Administration of Sari-Seeri. Currently, he also holds several other mandates outside the Company, including Co-Manager of Avenir SCI, SCI Futur Anterieur SCI and SARL Hommes et Matieres. Within the Company, he holds various mandates, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SA Chantiers Navals de l’Esterel, CEO of SA Credit Financier Lillois (CFL), and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SA Saggel Holding and SAS Century 21 France. He graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce et d’Administration des Entreprises in 1977 and also holds an Accounting diploma (DECS).

Bernard Comolet Mr. Bernard Comolet has been Vice Chairman of the Board of Nexity SA since November 5, 2008. He is also Chairman of the Management Board of Caisse d’Epargne et de Prevoyance d'Ile-de-France and he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of BPCE SA. He also holds other mandates, including Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Banque BCP SAS, and Director of Paris OPH Habitat and EPIC. In addition, he has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Banque BCP Luxembourg, among other positions. He graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Laurent Diot Mr. Laurent Diot has served as Director of Finance and Member of the Executive Committee of Nexity SA since 2008. He was Director of Development of Nexity from 2000 to 2002 and President of Nexity International. Then he served as Deputy Managing Director - International Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company until the end of 2007. He is a graduate of Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC). He worked as Director of Audit and Strategy at Compagnie Generale d'Immobilier et de Services from 1996 to 2000 and Project Manager at Compagnie des Eaux et de l'Ozone from 1991 to 1996.

Herve Tahon Mr. Herve Tahon has served as Director of Information Systems and Member of the Executive Committee of Nexity SA since 2006. From 1992 to 2006, he was Director for Studies and Development and Production Director in Auchan. He gained a degree in Engineering from Institut Superieur de l'Electronique et du Numerique (ISEN).

Thomas de Saint-Leger Mr. Thomas de Saint-Leger has served as Director of Strategy and Development and Member of the Executive Committee of Nexity SA since 2011. He began his career in 1988 with Banque Indosuez. He then became Director of Mergers and Acquisitions of Natexis after having held various positions since 1991. In 1998, he joined Credit Lyonnais as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions. From 1999, he worked as Chief Executive Officer of Calyon Securities. In 2005, he joined Sodica (Credit Agricole Corporate Finance Midcaps) as Chief Executive Officer. In 2008, he joined Group Paprec, where he was in charge of external growth operations. He is a graduate of Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC).

Catherine Stephanoff Ms. Catherine Stephanoff has served as Director of Legal Affairs, General Secretary and Member of the Executive Committee of Nexity SA since July 2007. She became Director of Legal Affairs and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company in 2000. She has also been Member of Credit Foncier Board of Directors since July 23, 2007. She holds a Law degree is a qualified Lawyer and worked as an Associate Lawyer and Legal Manager of STAC (a building insurance economic group) until 1983. She then worked as Legal affairs Manager for l'Etablissement Public d'Amenagement in Saint-Quentin en Yvelines, France from 1983 until 1987. She also worked as Company Secretary for the real estate division of Campenon Bernard Construction from 1988 until 1997 and subsequently, she was appointed Special Projects Manager then Vice-President of Legal Affairs of CGIS, a post she held until 2000.

Frederic Augier Mr. Frederic Augier has served as Deputy Managing Director - Networks and Customer Relations Divisions and Member of the Executive Committee of Nexity SA since July 2011. He is also the coordinator of the Nexity Demain business project. He previously served as Deputy Managing Director - Distribution Division and Member of the Executive Committee of Nexity SA from 2006 till July 2011. From June 1998 to August 2006, he was Head of Strategic Marketing, Advisor to the CEO at E. Leclerc. From June 1995 to June 1998, he was Senior Consultant for retail and consumer products at Bossard Consultants. From April 1993 to June 1995, he served as Head of Marketing for Germany and Austria at Evian. Mr. Augier graduated in 1993 from E.M. Lyon.

Bruno Corinti Mr. Bruno Corinti has served as Deputy Managing Director - Residential Real Estate Division and Member of the Executive Committee of Nexity SA since 2006. He holds a post graduate degree in Corporate and Fiscal Law from Universite Paris II Pantheon-Assas. He was Head of Programs with France Construction (Bouygues Group) in 1986, and then served as Head of Programs at Cogedim from 1987 to 1989. He then joined SEA Immobilier where he successively served as Director of Programs, Director of Marketing and Sales, and Director of subsidiaries for the East and North of France. He then moved to Sofracim where he was Deputy CEO and then served as Chief Executive Officer of Eiffage Immobilier. Mr. Corinti was then Regional Director for Ile-de-France and Region Centre for Eiffage Construction. He joined Nexity SA in 2005 as Deputy Managing Director for accommodations.

Alexis Perret Mr. Alexis Perret has served as Deputy Managing Director - Business Real Estate Division and Member of the Executive Committee of Nexity SA since June 2010. He joined the Company in July 2006 as Deputy Managing Director of the Business Real Estate division. From October 2001 to 2006, he held the post of Technical Consultant in the Office of the Chairman of the Lyon Urban Community. From May 2001 to September 2001, he was Project Officer reporting to the Rhone-Alpes Regional Director at Societe Centrale pour l'Equipement du Territoire. From 1997 to 2001, he occupied the position of Project Officer reporting to the Vice Chairman for Urban Development in Lyon Urban Community and Deputy Mayor for Urban Development of the City of Lyon. Mr. Perret holds a Masters degree in Business Law and Public Law.

Jean-Luc Poidevin Mr. Jean-Luc Poidevin is Deputy Managing Director - Urban Solutions Division and Member of the Executive Committee of Nexity SA. He joined the Company in January 2004 to manage the Nexity-Cities & Projects activity. He holds a post graduate degree in Law and Administration of local authorities. He started his career in 1983 at SCET, a subsidiary of Caisse des Depots et Consignations. From 1988 to 1993, he held various functions within the Sari-Seeri group before becoming Deputy Managing Director of Sari Regions and Managing Director of Sari Regions Conseil. From 1993 to 2000, he served as Director of Planning at the Etablissement Public d'Amenagement de la Defense, and from 2000 to 2004, was Managing Director of Etablissement Public d’Amenagement du Mantois Seine-Aval.

Jean-Philippe Ruggieri Mr. Jean-Philippe Ruggieri has served as Deputy Managing Director - Residential Real Estate Division, Member of the Executive Committee of Nexity SA since 2006. From 2002 to 2005, he held the post of Managing Director of Nexity-Consulting and Nexity Assets. From 1994 to 2001, he was Sales and Marketing Director, and then CEO of Ruggieri Immobilier Toulouse. From 1992 to 1993, he served as Transaction Manager of SOGEPROM (Societe Generale). He graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Toulouse in 1992.

Anne Mollet Ms. Anne Mollet is Director of Strategic Marketing and Member of the Executive Committee of Nexity SA. She graduated in Urbanism, Building and Planning in 1996. She also worked for Semaphores as Consultant from 1998 until 2003. She joined Nexity in 2003 as Marketing Studies Manager in charge of Residential Real Estate Division.

Valerie Mellul Ms. Valerie Mellul has served as Director of Human Resources and Member of the Executive Committee of Nexity SA since 2010. From 2005 to 2009, she was Director of Human Resources Development of PPR before joining one of the group's retail store networks, FNAC, as HR Director for France. From 1996 to 2005, she worked for Yoplait HR departments, then for Carrefour France, NRJ group, and for a French subsidiary of British Telecom, BT Global Services, as HR Director. From 1993 to 1996, she held a position within the Sales and Human Resources Management at Xerox in France and at the company’s European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Ms. Mellul holds a post graduate degree in Human Resource Management from the Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne.

Blandine Castarede Ms. Blandine Castarede has been Communication and Brand Director and Member of the Executive Committee of Nexity SA since May 2011. She started her career in 1989 at Carre Noir, where she became a brand communication specialist in charge of corporate accounts, and then held a similar role at Publicis Consultants from 2001. In 2009, she was appointed Secretary General of Generation France, a think tank on politics, economics and society.

Sabine Desnault Ms. Sabine Desnault is Director of Sustainable Development and Member of the Executive Committee of Nexity SA. She previously held various roles at Renault from 1996 until 2007, including Head of Economic Analysis within the mechanical engineering division and the pre-projects and innovation division, Head of Real Estate Projects and Head of Economics within the general secretary corporate division. She gained a Masters in Real Estate Management from ESSEC Business School and a post graduate degree in Energy Economics.

Marguerite Berard-Andrieu Ms. Marguerite Berard-Andrieu has served as Director - Representative of CE Holding Promotion at Nexity SA since July 25, 2012. Within the Company, she is also Vice Chairman of the Investment Committee and Member of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee. She is Deputy CEO responsible for strategy and legal affairs at BPCE. Moreover, she acts as Directorat BPCE IOM, a Representative of BPCE at the Supervisory Board of FLCP and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Meilleurtaux. In addition to this, she has also been Director at Natixis Coficine and the Chair of Oterom Holding, among a number of other professional functions. She gained a degree from Ecole Nationale d'Administration, Princeton University and Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Martine Carette Ms. Martine Carette has served as Director of Nexity SA since December 31, 2009. Previously, she held the functions of Director of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of the Company from May 31, 2005 to December 31, 2009. She was also Director of Human Resources and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from 2003 until May 31, 2005. She began her career in 1981 in the customer service of George V group. She was then successively appointed Head of Administration, Director of Sales, Director of Training and Secretary General. From 1999 to 2003, she was also Human Resources Director of George V group. She serves currently as Chairwoman of Boreales Consultants SAS.

Alain David Mr. Alain David has served as Director of Nexity SA since February 4, 2010. He is also Co-Chairman (Member) of the Company's Audit and Accounts Committee. He is Executive Financial Director of BPCE. He previously served as Director of Finance and Risks of UECIC, the holding company of Groupe CIC, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CIC Epargne Salariale and Financial Directors of Banque Populaire. He currently holds various other mandates, including Member of the Board of Directors of Socram, SFEF SA (Societe de Financement de l’Economie Francaise) and TWINS Participations SA, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Banque Populaire Covered Bonds SA. He is a graduate of Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE) and Ecole Polytechnique.

Olivier Klein Mr. Olivier Klein has been Director of Nexity SA since October 26, 2011. He is also Member of the Management Board of BPCE, in charge of retail of banking and insurance and also holds other mandates, including Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Socfim and Director of Natixis, Credit Foncier de France, BPCE International et Outre Mer, Banque privee 1818, CNP Assurances, Sopassure, Coface, Natixis, Consumer Finance, Natixis Global Asset Management, Natixis Financement, Neptune Technologies, i-BP and ENS Lyon. He gained a degree in Finance from Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC) and a degree from Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE).

Anne-Marie de Chalambert Ms. Anne-Marie de Chalambert has served as Independent Director of Nexity SA since October 26, 2004. She has been Member of the Company's Investment Committee since October 24, 2004 and of the Company's Remuneration and Nominating Committee since July 23, 2007. She also holds several other mandates, including Manager of societe civile du Golf de Morfontain, President of AMCH SASU and Director of Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise. She held a post at Fonciere des Regions, Federation des Societes Immobilieres et Foncieres, and ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA, among others.

Luce Gendry Ms. Luce Gendry has been Independent Director of Nexity SA since February 21, 2012. She also chairs the Company's Audit and Accounts Committee. She is a Senior Advisor of Rothschild et Cie Banque and also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IDI, Director of FFP and Fonciere INEA, and Chairman of Cavamont Holdings. She previously served as Secretary General and Financial Director of Generale Occidentale. She then joined Bollore as Deputy CEO and subsequently served as Managing Partner of Banque Rothschild until mid-2011. She is a graduate of Haut Enseignement Commercial pour les Jeunes Filles (HECJF).

Xavier Larnaudie-Eiffel Mr. Xavier Larnaudie-Eiffel has been Independent Director - Permanent Representative of Caisse des Depots et Consignations at Nexity SA since May 31, 2005. He is also Member of the Company's Investment Committee and of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee. He is also Deputy Chief Executive Officer and International Director of CNP Assurances and Chief Executive Officer and Director of CNP International. He also holds other mandates, including Chairman of the life commission of Comite Europeen des Assurances in Belgium, and Chairman of the Board of Caixa Seguros in Brazil and CNP Barclays Vida in Spain. He gained a Masters in Law from Institut d'etudes politiques de Bordeaux and a degree from Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1982.