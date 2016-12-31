Name Description

Brian Tobin Hon. Brian V. Tobin serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of New Flyer Industries Inc. The Honourable Brian V. Tobin, P.C., O.C., ICD.D, was named as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2013 for his contribution to Canadian public policy. Mr. Tobin is currently a Vice-Chair of BMO Capital Markets, is the Chairperson of the board of directors of New Flyer, serves as Lead Director and Vice Chairperson on the board of directors of Aecon Group Inc. and is a member of the board of directors of Element Financial Corporation. Mr. Tobin is also a member of the board of directors of the Royal Conservatory of Music. Previously, Mr. Tobin served as the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador from 1996 to 2000 and won two consecutive majority governments in provincial elections held in February 1996 and February 1999. Mr. Tobin also served as a Member of Parliament from 1980 to 1996, served as Minister of Fisheries and Oceans in the federal cabinet from 1993 to 1996 and served as the Federal Minister of Industry from October 2000 to January 2002. Mr. Tobin served as the Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines Limited until May 2011 when that company was purchased by Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. Mr. Tobin has also served as a director of Aurvista Gold Corporation, Calvista Gold Corporation, Cline Mining Corporation, Marret Resources Inc., Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Canpages Inc. and was a trustee of Newport Partners Income Trust. Mr. Tobin has been awarded honorary degrees by St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, Canada and by Brock University in Ontario, Canada. Mr. Tobin is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and a graduate of the Directors Education Program.

Paul Soubry Mr. Paul Soubry serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of New Flyer Industries Inc. He joined New Flyer as President and Chief Executive Officer in January 2009. Mr. Soubry holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from the University of Manitoba and completed the executive development program at Harvard Business School. Mr. Soubry has a strong sales, marketing, business development and operations background in businesses held by both trade and private equity owners, with substantial experience in business transformations and LEAN operational practices. Prior to joining New Flyer, Mr. Soubry worked for StandardAero for 24 years where he held a variety of increasingly senior positions including being named President in 2001, Chief Operating Officer in 2006, and Chief Executive Officer in 2007. Mr. Soubry currently serves on the boards of True North Sports and Entertainment Limited/Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club and the Winnipeg Airports Authority. He has also served on the board of the Mondetta Clothing Company and Economic Development Winnipeg Inc. In 2003, Mr. Soubry was named one of the recipients of “Canada’s Top 40 under 40” award and in 2014 was inducted in the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters Hall of Fame. Mr. Soubry is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and a graduate of the Directors Education Program.

Glenn Asham Mr. Glenn Asham serves as Chief Financial Officer of New Flyer Industries Inc. He joined New Flyer in 1992. Mr. Asham obtained his chartered accountancy designation in 1987 and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Manitoba in 1984. Prior to joining the Company, he worked with Deloitte & Touche for eight years, providing client services in the areas of accounting, auditing, taxation and management consulting.

Brian Dewsnup Mr. Brian Dewsnup serves as President - Aftermarket Parts Business of the company. Mr. Dewsnup joined New Flyer in 2013 in conjunction with the Company’s acquisition of NABI. Mr. Dewsnup has worked for both private and public companies in a wide variety of roles from business development with emphasis on acquisitions to various senior financial roles including four years as the Chief Financial Officer of NABI. He has also had several operating leadership positions at New Flyer before his current role as the leader of the Aftermarket Parts Business. Mr. Dewsnup joined the bus industry 10 years ago after working in the automotive industry for Ford Motor Company/Visteon Corporation. Mr. Dewsnup obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, a Master of Science in Product Development and a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance all from Brigham Young University.

Wayne Joseph Mr. Wayne R. Joseph serves as President - Transit Bus Business of the Company. He was Executive Vice President - Operations of New Flyer Industries Inc. Mr. Joseph joined New Flyer in 2008 and is responsible for the development and execution of operational strategy and performance of New Flyer. He provides overall leadership and direction for the operations, and is responsible for the company’s operational footprint, which includes manufacturing, facilities and process engineering, product engineering, strategic sourcing and materials management, quality and continuous improvement and program management. Safety, quality, delivery, working capital management, cost performance and resource management are all also key areas of responsibility. Prior to New Flyer, he held various positions with NABI, Blue Bird Body Company and Flxible, and also worked with BAE Systems. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and an Accounting Degree from Ashland University in Ohio. He also has a Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) designation.

Ian Smart Mr. Ian Smart serves as President - Motor Coach Business of New Flyer Industries Inc. He joined New Flyer in 2011. He is responsible for After Market, which includes Parts, New Flyer Connect, Customer Training and Publications. Prior to joining New Flyer, he worked in the aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul industry with StandardAero. As the Senior Vice President for Airlines and Fleets, he was responsible for revenue of nearly $600M and over 900 employees that supported airline customers around the world. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering.

Colin Pewarchuk Mr. Colin Pewarchuk serves as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of New Flyer Industries Inc. Mr. Pewarchuk obtained a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from the University of Manitoba in 1990 after which he worked for a leading Canadian financial institution as a personal banker. Mr. Pewarchuk obtained a law degree from the University of Manitoba in 1996 and prior to joining New Flyer, was a lawyer at the law firm of Aikins, MacAulay & Thorvaldson LLP since 1997. Mr. Pewarchuk is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and a graduate of the Directors Education Program.

Phyllis Cochran Ms. Phyllis Cochran, CPA, serves as Independent Director of the Company. She is a corporate director and has served on the board of Spartan Light Metal Products, which is a private company, since 2014. Ms. Cochran also served on the board of The Mosaic Company from 2006 to 2013. She retired in 2012 after 33 years with Navistar International Corporation, a global manufacturer of commercial trucks and engines, where she served as President, Parts Group and President and Chief Executive Officer of Navistar Financial Corporation, among other leadership roles. She has strong strategic, operational and financial experience. Ms. Cochran also serves on several not for-profit and charitable boards and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, National Association of Corporate Directors and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Cochran holds a Bachelors of Science degree from Iowa State University.

Larry Edwards Mr. Larry Dean Edwards serves as Independent Director of New Flyer Industries Inc. Mr. Edwards is a corporate director and also serves as a director and Chairman of the board of Victory Energy Organization, LLC, a private company based in Oklahoma (USA) which designs and manufactures fired packaged boilers, waste heat boilers and heat recovery steam generators and related equipment. Mr. Edward also serves on the board of directors of Patriot Bank and Black Mesa Production, LLC, both of which are private companies. Mr. Edwards served on the board of Red Fork Energy Limited (a company that was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange) from 2013 to 2015, NCI Building Systems, Inc. from 2007 to 2009 and Global Power Equipment Group Inc. (“GPEG”) and its predecessor Global Energy Equipment Group, Inc. from 1998 until January, 2008. Mr. Edwards served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of GPEG from June 1998 until his retirement in December 2006. Mr. Edwards also served as the CEO of GPEG’s predecessor company from June 1998 until GPEG’s initial public offering in May 2001. From February 1994 until June 1998, Mr. Edwards served as the President of Jason Incorporated’s power generation division. From 1976 until 1994, Mr. Edwards held various positions with Braden Manufacturing, including Vice President of Operations, General Manager and President. Prior to NFI’s initial public offering, Mr. Edwards served on the board of Transit Holdings, Inc. since August 2004. Mr. Edwards earned a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and Management from Oklahoma State University and an M.B.A. with honors from Oklahoma City University. Mr. Edwards is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and a graduate of the Directors Education Program.

Adam Gray Mr. Adam L. Gray serves as Independent Director of New Flyer Industries Inc. He is a managing partner of Coliseum Capital Management, a private firm that makes long-term investments in both public and private companies, which he co-founded in December 2005. He also serves as non-executive Chairman of Redflex Holdings Limited and serves on the board of The Pas Group Limited (both of which are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange) and the board of Blue Bird Corporation. Mr. Gray served on the board of directors of DEI Holdings, Inc. since February 2009 until its sale in June 2011, and on the board of directors of Benihana Inc. since September 2010 until its sale in August 2012. From January 2005 to November 2005, Mr. Gray was a consultant for a private investment firm. From 2003 to 2004, Mr. Gray served as Executive Vice President, Strategic Projects and Capital Management at Burger King Corp. From 1993 to 2003, Mr. Gray held several executive positions with the Metromedia Restaurant Group, comprised of S&A Restaurant Corp. and Metromedia Steakhouses Company, LP, which included the Bennigan’s, Steak & Ale, Ponderosa and Bonanza restaurant concepts. Prior to that time, Mr. Gray served as an Associate at Kluge & Co. and an Analyst within Morgan Stanley’s Merchant Banking Group. Mr. Gray holds both a BSE in Finance from the Wharton School of Business and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the School of Engineering & Applied Science at the University of Pennsylvania.

Krystyna Hoeg Ms. Krystyna Hoeg serves as Independent Director of the Company. She is a corporate director and was the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Corby Distilleries Limited, a marketer and seller of spirits and wine. She occupied this position from October 1996 to February 2007. She joined the Allied Domecq group of companies in 1985 and held a number of senior financial positions with Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd., Hiram Walker – G&W Ltd., Allied Domecq Spirits and Wine and Hiram Walker and Sons Limited, lastly as Senior Vice-President of Finance – the Americas. Ms. Hoeg is currently a director of Imperial Oil Limited and Sun Life Financial Inc. and is also a director of Revera Inc. and Samuel, Son & Co. Limited, both of which are private companies. She is a past director of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation and Cineplex Galaxy Income Fund and was a director of Ganong Bros. Limited, a private company. Currently, Ms. Hoeg is the chairperson of the board of directors of the Toronto East General Hospital. She was a director of the Woodrow Wilson Center, Canadian Institute (Advisory Council), Green Shield Canada and St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation, as well as the Business Advisory Council of United Nations Office for Project Services. Ms. Hoeg is a Chartered Accountant (1982) and holds a Bachelor of Science from McMaster University, and a Bachelor of Commerce and a Masters of Science from the University of Windsor.

John Marinucci Mr. John Marinucci serves as Independent Director of New Flyer Industries Inc. since June 16, 2005. He joined New Flyer as President and Chief Executive Officer in 2002 and retired as an executive officer of the Company at the beginning of 2009. Mr. Marinucci also serves as a director of Intelgenx Corporation. Mr. Marinucci previously served as a director of SMTC Corporation and Advance Engineered Products Ltd. He is a past governor and chairperson of Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario and was the chairperson of the CWB Group of Companies. Mr. Marinucci is a Chartered Accountant and holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University. Mr. Marinucci has a strong manufacturing background with a proven track record in operational restructurings and management of highly leveraged business concerns. Mr. Marinucci served for eight years as President and Chief Operating Officer for a major Canadian manufacturer and lessor of freight railcars and is a former President of the Canadian Association of Railway Suppliers. He has also held executive and senior management roles within leading Canadian and United States based organizations. Mr. Marinucci is also a member of several private company boards and is the founder and Chairman of the Marinucci Family Foundation, a registered charity focused on funding education, live arts and proactive healthcare initiatives. Mr. Marinucci is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and a graduate of the Directors Education Program.

Paulo Nunes Mr. Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Nunes has deep experience in the manufacturing, distribution and automotive-related sectors, having served in leadership positions for almost 40 years in Brazil with Dana Corp. and Racine Hydraulics. Mr. Nunes is now an independent automotive business consultant to Brazilian companies and currently serves on the board of directors of Cesbe SA, a Brazilian construction company, and Marcopolo SA.He previously served as a long-time board member of Sindipecas (the Brazilian Auto-Parts Makers Association). The appointment of Mr. Nunes was proposed by Marcopolo, New Flyer's largest shareholder, pursuant to the investment agreement between New Flyer and Marcopolo dated Jan. 23, 2013.