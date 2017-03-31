Name Description

Peter Gershon Sir Peter Gershon CBE., serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of National Grid Plc. Sir Peter is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and has had a varied career holding a number of senior positions across multiple industries. His previous appointments include Chief Executive of the Office of Government Commerce, Managing Director of Marconi Electronic Systems and a member of the UK Defence Academy Advisory Board. Sir Peter brings to his role of Chairman of the Board extensive general management, government and advisory experience as well as significant board level experience, including a seven-year tenure as Chairman of Tate and Lyle plc from which he retired from on 31 March 2017. Sir Peter currently holds external appointments as a Non-executive Chairman of the Aircraft Carrier Alliance Management Board and a Trustee of The Sutton Trust.

John Pettigrew Mr. John Pettigrew serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of National Grid Plc. John joined the Company in 1991 and progressed through a variety of roles before joining the Board as UK Executive Director in 2014. With over 25 years of varied experience at National Grid, his previous roles include Director of Engineering in the UK, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President for the US Electricity Distribution & Generation business, Chief Operating Officer for UK Gas Distribution and UK Chief Operating Officer from 2012 to 2014. John’s extensive experience within the Company brings to the Board a deep understanding of the energy and utilities industry and operation within a regulatory environment as well as a full appreciation of the landscape National Grid works in.

Andrew Bonfield Mr. Andrew Robert John Bonfield serves as Finance Director, Executive Director of National Grid Plc. Andrew is a chartered accountant with significant financial experience having previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Cadbury plc; he also spent five years as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at Bristol-Myers Squibb, an American pharmaceutical company. Andrew also has prior experience in the energy sector as he was Finance Director of BG Group plc from 2001 to 2002. He currently has an external appointment on the Kingfisher plc Board as a Non-executive Director. Andrew’s varied financial experience across several different industries enables him to bring valued and technical expertise to Board meetings through thorough knowledge of the financial industry both in the UK and internationally.

Alison Kay Ms. Alison Kay serves as Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of National Grid PLC. Alison has undertaken several roles since joining National Grid in 1996 including UK General Counsel and Company Secretary from 2000 to 2008 and Commercial Director, UK Transmission from 2008 to 2012. Before joining National Grid she was a corporate/commercial solicitor in private practice. Alison is an experienced commercial lawyer bringing a wealth of practical advice and guidance to her current role. She has developed expertise in regulatory and contractual law and legal risk management through her experience at National Grid. She also brings rigour around corporate governance and reporting to the Board, gained partly through her current role and also in her previous role as Secretary to the boards of the subsidiary companies, National Grid Gas plc and National Grid Electricity Transmission plc. She has recently served as an observer on the Board of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

Dean Seavers Mr. Dean Seavers serves as Executive Director, US , Director of National Grid Plc. Mr. Dean began his career at the Ford Motor Company, moving to Tyco International Ltd where he held various senior management positions before joining General Electric Company/United Technologies Corporation. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of General Electric Security and then President, Global Services of United Technologies Fire & Security. Dean was also a member of the Board of Directors of the National Fire Protection Association and most recently he has been a lead network member at City Light Capital and President and Chief Executive of Red Hawk Fire & Security, LLC and currently holds an external appointment as a Board member of Red Hawk Fire & Security, LLC. Dean brings to the Board a wide range of financial and customer experience along with significant general management experience with a particular focus on change and performance improvement programmes.

Nicola Shaw Ms. Nicola Shaw CBE, serves as Executive Director, UK, Director of the Company. Nicola joined the Board in July 2016 as Executive Director following her previous roles as CEO at HS1 plc from 2011 to 2016 and FirstGroup plc from 2005 to 2010. She was also an independent Non-executive Director of Aer Lingus Group plc until September 2015. Nicola’s career, both in the UK and overseas, has included roles at the Strategic Rail Authority, Office of the Rail Regulator, Bechtel Ltd, Halcrow Fox, the World Bank and London Transport and she is currently a Non-executive Director of Ellevio AB, a Swedish electricity distribution company. Nicola has a broad range of experience and strong track-record working with the UK Government, the European Commission and Parliament and industry Regulators as well as leading important infrastructure businesses which she brings to her role as UK Executive Director on the Board and a member of the Executive Committee.

Mike Westcott Mr. Mike Westcott serves as Global Human Resources Director of National Grid Plc.

Badar Khan Mr. Badar Khan serves as Group Director Corporate Development & National Grid Ventures of the company. He is responsible for driving growth for National Grid in competitive markets in the US and UK. In particular, he is focused on leveraging technology to transform the way homes and businesses engage and use energy. Badar was previously CEO of Texas-based Direct Energy, a leading energy retailer with more than five million customers. Experience: His extensive experience in energy spans retail power and gas and energy-related services, wholesale energy trading, upstream power generation, and oil and gas exploration and production. He has been a leader in the restructuring of the retail and wholesale power markets in both the US and the UK. Badar has a degree in engineering from Brunel University in London and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

George Mayhew Mr. George Mayhew serves as Group Corporate Affairs Director of National Grid Plc.

Nora Brownell Ms. Nora Mead Brownell serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of National Grid Plc. A key individual in the US energy industry, Nora has significant experience gained in a variety of roles including Commissioner of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and FERC and former President of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners. Most recently, Nora sat on the Boards of ONCOR Electric Delivery Holding Company LLC and Comverge, Inc. She is currently a member of the Board of Spectra Energy Partners LP and the Advisory Board of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners as well as a partner in ESPY Energy Solutions LLC. Through her Executive experience and her Non-executive directorships, Nora brings extensive experience in US Government and regulatory matters to the Board as well as significant expertise in the US utilities industry.

Jonathan Dawson Mr. Jonathan D. S. Dawson serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of National Grid Plc. Mr. Jonathan started his career in the Ministry of Defence before moving to Lazard where he spent more than 20 years. He was a Non-executive Director of Galliford Try plc, National Australia Group Europe Limited and Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited. Most recently Jonathan was Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Senior Independent Director of Next plc. His extensive experience in the pensions and financial industries brings significant and in-depth understanding in remuneration and other financial matters to his role as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and to the Board. Jonathan is currently Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc and Chairman and a founding partner of Penfida Limited.

Pierre Dufour Mr. Pierre Dufour serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Pierre started his career at SNC Lavalin Group, a Canadian engineering, procurement and construction management business. He joined Air Liquide in 1997, later going on to roles such as Chief Executive of the US operations, Chairman of the Board of Air Liquide Canada and several different positions within Air Liquide where he had responsibility for North American operations, while also overseeing safety and industrial risk management and operations in South America, Africa and the Middle East. Pierre then became Senior Executive Vice President of the Air Liquide Group with responsibility for all Air Liquide group activities across The Americas, Middle East, Africa and Asia. Pierre brings significant safety and engineering knowledge to the Board and, in addition to his executive experience, Pierre is also a Non-executive Director of Archer Daniels Midland.

Therese Esperdy Ms. Therese Esperdy serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of National Grid Plc. Having started her banking career at Lehman Brothers, Therese joined Chase Securities in 1997 going on to hold a variety of senior roles at JP Morgan Chase & Co. These included roles as Head of US Debt Capital Markets and Global Head of Debt Capital Markets, co-head of Banking, Asia Pacific at JPMorgan and Global Chairman of the Financial Institutions Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Most recently, Therese was appointed as a Non-executive Director on the Imperial Brands PLC Board on 1 July 2016. Therese has significant experience in the financial services industry where she has operated across international markets and as a result brings this experience and insight to the Board and to her role as Chairman of the Finance Committee.

Paul Golby Dr. Paul Golby, CBE, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of National Grid Plc. fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, Paul has held a variety of roles within the energy and utilities industries and was an Executive Director of Clayhithe plc, before going on to join E.ON UK plc where he was Chief Executive and later Chairman. Paul also held previous appointments as a Non-executive Chairman of AEA Technology Group plc and Chairman of EngineeringUK. He is currently the Chairman of Costain Group plc, the UK National Air Traffic Services, the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council and a member of the Prime Minister’s Council for Science and Technology. Paul has significant experience in energy utilities, and within Government and regulatory industries with a specific background in safety and risk management which he brings to the Board and to his position as Chairman of the Safety, Environment and Health Committee.