Name Description

Ian Pearce Mr. Ian Wilton Pearce is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Pearce has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry. From 1993 to 2003, Mr. Pearce held progressively more senior engineering and project management roles with Fluor Inc., including managing numerous significant development projects in the extractive sector. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. Pearce held executive roles at Falconbridge Limited, including Chief Operating Officer, and he subsequently served as Chief Executive Officer of Xstrata Nickel, a subsidiary of Xstrata plc, from 2006 to 2013. Since 2013, Mr. Pearce has been a partner of X2 Resources, a private partnership focused on building a mid-tier diversified mining and metals group. Mr. Pearce currently serves on the boards of directors of Outotec Oyj and Nevsun Resources Ltd., and is the Chair of MineSense Technologies Ltd., a technology company seeking to improve the ore extraction and recovery process. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Engineering (Mineral Processing) and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa. Mr. Pearce’s principal occupation is as a partner of X2 Resources.

Hannes Portmann Mr. Hannes Portmann serves as President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was Vice President - Corporate Development of New Gold Inc. Mr. Portmann has been working with mining companies in a financial capacity since his career began. He has been the Vice President, Corporate Development of New Gold since January 2010 and before that he was the Director of Corporate Development from June 2009. Mr. Portmann was the Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations of Western Goldfields Inc. from 2008 to May 2009. Before joining Western Goldfields, Mr. Portmann was part of the Merrill Lynch Investment Banking Mining Group, where he worked in an advisory role on merger and acquisition mandates as well as equity and debt offerings. Previously, Mr. Portmann held roles in both the assurance and advisory practices of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Portmann holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Queen’s University, a Masters of Management and Professional Accounting from the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant, CA. Mr. Portmann’s principal occupation is Vice President, Corporate Development of New Gold.

Paula Myson Ms. Paula Myson is appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company effective late August, 2017. She has over 25 years of experience in finance, treasury, corporate development, investor relations and risk management in public companies. During her 23 years working with the Sherritt International group of companies, Ms. Myson held multiple senior roles, including: CFO Oil and Gas, Corporate Treasurer, CFO Power, and Director, Corporate Development. Most recently, she was Vice President, Finance at Callidus Capital Corporation, a specialty lender.

Barry O'Shea Mr. Barry O'Shea is Vice President - Finance, Vice President - Business Development of New Gold Inc. Mr. O'Shea has over 13 years of finance and accounting experience across multiple industries and countries. He most recently served as the Division Chief Financial Officer of Gate Gourmet North America, progressing to that role from the Corporate Controller position. Previously, he spent 8 years with The Lincoln Electric Company in Canada, the Netherlands and the U.K. moving to progressively senior finance positions. Mr. O’Shea is a Chartered Management Accountant.

Lisa Damiani Ms. Lisa Damiani is Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of New Gold Inc., since June 2013. Previously, she was engaged in the private practice of law at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP from 2001 as a partner, and from 1999 to 2000 as an associate. Ms. Damiani has over 15 years' experience in corporate and securities law and mergers and acquisitions with a focus on the mining sector and has received extensive recognition in the industry. Ms. Damiani holds a Bachelor of Arts, a Bachelor of Laws and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Toronto. Ms. Damiani’s principal occupation is Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of New Gold.

Mark Petersen Mr. Mark A. Petersen is Vice President - Exploration of New Gold Inc. Mr. Petersen is an economic geologist with over 30 years’ of experience in the mining industry. He has been the Vice President, Exploration of New Gold since 2008. Previously, Mr. Petersen held the position of Vice President of Exploration for Metallica Resources Inc., where he was responsible for directing the company’s exploration activities in U.S. and Latin America. Prior to his term with Metallica, Mr. Petersen held positions as an exploration geologist with Lac Minerals Inc. and predecessor companies Bond Gold Inc. and St. Joe Gold Inc. Mr. Petersen holds a Bachelor of Arts with a major in Geology from The College of Wooster, a Master of Science in Geology from Kent State University, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado. Mr. Petersen is also a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration. Mr. Petersen’s principal occupation is Vice President, Exploration of New Gold.

Peter Woodhouse Mr. Peter Woodhouse is appointed as Vice President - Projects of the Company., effective mid-August, 2017. He has over 30 years of experience in engineering and project management, dedicated primarily to the development of mining infrastructure. Over his career, he has been responsible for all aspects of project management, team development and project execution, through all project phases, from scoping study through commissioning. Most recently, he was Vice President, Projects at Centerra Gold where he was responsible for overall capital projects development. From 1997 to 2014, Mr. Woodhouse was the principal of Technology Management Group Inc., an engineering and project management company. Mr. Woodhouse has also held senior project management roles for Canada Lithium, Hatch, SNC Lavalin, and Xstrata Nickel.

Randall Oliphant Mr. Randall Oliphant is an Director of New Gold Inc. Randall Oliphant has worked in the mining industry in many capacities for 30 years. From 1999 to 2003, Mr. Oliphant was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Barrick Gold Corporation, and since that time he has served on the boards of a number of public companies and not-for-profit organizations. Mr. Oliphant was the Chairman of Western Goldfields Inc. from 2006 until its business combination with New Gold in 2009. Mr. Oliphant served as the Executive Chairman of New Gold from the time of the business combination to January 2017. Mr. Oliphant presently serves on the advisory board of Metalmark Capital LLC, a leading private equity firm, and the boards of directors of Franco-Nevada Corporation and WesternZagros Resources Ltd. In addition, in 2013 Mr. Oliphant was elected as Chairman of the World Gold Council. Mr. Oliphant is a Chartered Professional Accountant, FCPA, FCA. Mr. Oliphant’s principal occupation is as a Corporate Director.

Marilyn Schonberner Ms. Marilyn Schonberner is Director of the Company. She is the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, and an Executive Director, of Nexen Energy ULC. In that role, she is responsible for the overall financial management of Nexen, including accounting, audit, tax, planning, treasury and insurance. Ms. Schonberner joined Nexen in 1997 and since that time has held positions of increasing responsibility including General Manager of Human Resources Services, Director of Corporate Audit, Director of Business Services U.K., and Treasurer and Vice President of Corporate Planning. Prior to joining Nexen, she spent over 15 years in finance, strategic planning and organization development in the energy sector and as a consultant.

Raymond Threlkeld Mr. Raymond W. Threlkeld is Director of the company. He is no longer serves as Interim Chief Operating Officer of the Company effective September, 01 2017. Mr. Threlkeld has over 30 years of mineral industry experience. From 2009 to 2013, Mr. Threlkeld was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Rainy River Resources Ltd. From 2005 to 2009, Mr. Threlkeld was the Chief Operating Officer of Silver Bear Resources Inc. From 2006 to 2009, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Goldfields Inc. From 1996 to 2005, Mr. Threlkeld held various senior management positions in precious metal mine development with Barrick Gold Corporation and Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation including in connection with the development of the Pierina Mine in Peru, the Bulyanhulu Mine in Tanzania and the Veladero Mine in Argentina. Mr. Threlkeld has had exploration acquisition success in the western United States in addition to his management and project development experience. Mr. Threlkeld currently serves on the boards of directors of Euromax Resources Ltd. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Mr. Threlkeld holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Nevada Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering. Mr. Threlkeld’s principal occupation is a Corporate Director and consultant on natural resource development.

David Emerson The Honourable, Dr. David L. Emerson, Ph.D., is an Independent Director of New Gold Inc., since July 1, 2012. He has served as a minister in the Government of Canada including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of International Trade and Minister of Industry. He has also held a number of senior positions in the public service in British Columbia. In the private sector, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Canfor Corporation, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Vancouver International Airport Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Western Bank. Mr. Emerson serves on the board of Stantec Inc., and is Chair of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. and TimberWest Forest Corp., a private timber and land management company. Mr. Emerson is a recipient of the Order of British Columbia and the Peter Lougheed Award of Excellence in Public Policy. Mr. Emerson holds bachelors and masters degrees in economics from the University of Alberta and a doctorate in Economics from Queen’s University. Mr. Emerson’s principal occupation is as a Corporate Director and Public Policy Advisor.

James Estey Mr. James M. Estey is an Independent Director of New Gold Inc., since July 8, 2008. He is the retired Chairman of UBS Securities Canada Inc. and has over 30 years of experience in the financial markets. Mr. Estey joined Alfred Bunting and Company as an institutional equity salesperson in 1980 after working at A.E. Ames & Co. for seven years. In 1994, Mr. Estey became the head of the Canadian Equities business, in 2002 he was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of UBS Securities Canada, and in January 2008, Mr. Estey assumed the role of Chairman. He serves on the board of Gibson Energy Inc. and is Chair of the Board of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Mr. Estey also serves on the Advisory Board of the Edwards School of Business. Mr. Estey’s principal occupation is as a Corporate Director.

Vahan Kololian Mr. Vahan Kololian is an Independent Director of New Gold Inc., since June 1, 2009. He is the founder and Managing Partner of TerraNova Partners LP, which invests in the industrial, services and resource sectors. Mr. Kololian started his career in investment banking in 1980 with Burns Fry Limited (now BMO Nesbitt Burns). From 1990 to 2000, he was co-founder and President of Polar Capital Corporation. Within his activities in TerraNova Partners, he serves as Chairman of one of TerraNova’s investees, Compact Power Equipment Centers LLC, a national U.S. company engaged in the rental of mobile equipment. Mr. Kololian also serves on the board of Lydian International Limited. Mr. Kololian holds BA and LL.B. degrees. Mr. Kololian is also co-founder and Chairman of the Mosaic Institute, whose purpose is to bring together and promote dialogue among Canadians of differing ethnicities whose homelands are in conflict with one another. Mr. Kololian’s principal occupation is Managing Partner of TerraNova Partners LP.

Martyn Konig Mr. Martyn Konig is an Independent Director of New Gold Inc., since June 1, 2009. He has over 35 years of experience in investment banking and the commodity markets as well as extensive experience in the natural resource sector. Mr. Konig’s principal occupation is Chief Investment Officer for T Wealth Management SA, the private family office for partners and senior management of the Trafigura Group. Mr. Konig also has been the Chairman of Euromax Resources Ltd. since May 2012. Previously, Mr. Konig was Executive Chairman and President of European Goldfields Limited until its acquisition by Eldorado Gold Corp. in February 2012 and was Chief Executive Officer of the Blackfish Capital Group from 2005 until August 2009. Mr. Konig was a main Board Director of NM Rothschild and Sons Ltd. for 15 years and held senior positions at Goldman Sachs and UBS. Mr. Konig is a Barrister and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers.