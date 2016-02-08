Name Description

Balraj Joshi Shri. Balraj Joshi serves as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He joined the Company in October 1982.

Mahesh Mittal Shri. Mahesh Kumar Mittal serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company. He was Director - Finance, Director of the Company. Shri Mahesh Kumar Mittal joined as Director (Finance), NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower utility and a Schedule ‘A’ enterprise of Government of India on 1st March 2017. Prior to joining NHPC, Shri Mittal had been working in the capacity of Director (Finance) in Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd. (DFCCIL) since September 2013. Prior to DFCCIL, he was working as General Manager (Finance) with Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC). Apart from DFCCIL and REC, he has previously worked with Haryana State Electricity Board, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited as Chief Accounts Officer & Company Secretary. Shri Mittal has also worked as Director (Finance) of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited. Shri Mittal has a distinguished academic background and is M.Com (Gold medalist) and Masters in Financial Management (Previous). He is also a Fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and a Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Shri Mittal has a rich experience of over three decades in the field of Finance, Accounting, Taxation and Regulatory matters. Shri Mittal’s varied and rich experience at various levels in the Public Sector will greatly benefit NHPC in the long run.

Vijay Gupta Shri. Vijay Gupta is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of NHPC Limited. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce, masters degree in commerce and a bachelors degree in law from Delhi University. He is an Associate of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India and is also a Fellow of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has over 21 years of experience which includes 14 years as a qualified Company Secretary. He was responsible for maintenance of the accounts division of Salal and Tanakpur before joining the Secretarial division of the Company. He has also been appointed by the Company as the Public Information Officer under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Archana Agarwal Ms. Archana Agarwal is Part Time Government Director of the Company. She was Joint Secretary (Hydro), Ministry of Power.

Nalini Jha Dr. Nalini Kant Jha serves as Additional Director of the Company. He has authored 10 books, 17 book reviews, 126 research papers.

Ratish Kumar Shri. Ratish Kumar serves as Director of the Company. He was Chairman of the Board, Director - Projects, Director, Managing Director of the Company. He holds B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from GB Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar (U.P). Shri Ratish Kumar started his professional career in NHPC Limited as Trainee Engineer in October 1982 from BairaSiul Project. Shri Ratish Kumar has over 34 years of experience in NHPC where he climbed up the professional ladder with utmost sense of responsibility, ethics and dedication. In his present assignment as Director (Projects), Shri Ratish Kumar is in-charge of all NHPC projects which are under construction and pre-construction stages. This includes hydro as well as solar & wind renewable energy projects. He is also responsible for Jointventures and Consultancy Assignments being undertaken by the Company. In addition, major functions viz. Contracts (E&M), Project and Monitoring and Support Group, Cost Engineering, Business Development and Design (E&M) also come under his ambit. Prior to joining NHPC Board, Shri Ratish Kumar served NHPC in various capacities including as the Executive Director (Design- E&M). His major contributions include construction and erection of Salal Power Station Stage-II, commissioning of major projects of NHPC, restoration of Dhauliganga and Uri-II power station, advancement of commissioning of TLDP-IV, construction of dam of Kishanganga HEP in 2016. It further includes design and engineering of E&M packages of projects viz.Parbati-II, Parbati-III, Subansiri Lower H E Project, Teesta-V, Sewa-II, Chamera-III, Dhauliganga projects etc. and O&M of Hydro Power stations. He was also associated with various International assignments including preparation of DPR of Tamanthi&Shwezaye in Myanmar, Kuri-Gongri, Chamkharchhu & Mangdechhu in Bhutan. Shri Ratish Kumar had been a Nominee Director on the Board of National High Power Test Laboratory Pvt. Limited w.e.f. 24- 03-2014 to 08-02-2016.

Jugal Mohapatra Shri. Jugal Kishore Mohapatra serves as Additional Director of the Company. He joined Odisha Cadre IAS in 1979.

Bhagwat Prasad Shri. Bhagwat Prasad alias Bhagwat Prasad Makwana serves as Additional Director of the Company. He is a Post graduate in Economics.

Krishna Tyagi Ms. Krishna Tyagi is Part-Time Official Director of the Company. She holds MBA degree in Public Service with the main focus on public policy, from Birmingham University, United Kingdom and Post-graduation in Literature from University of Delhi. Mrs. Tyagi started her carrier as probationer in Indian Civil Accounts Service on 17th December 1987 with more than 25 years of experience in Audit, Finance, Direct and Indirect Taxes, Personnel Management. Being an officer of Indian Civil, Account Service Financial Management has been her area of Strength. Mrs. Tyagi has versatile experience of working in the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Human Resources and Development, Science & Technology, Rural Development and other Ministries also at senior level. Presently she is working as Chief Controller (Accounts) equivalent to Joint Secretary level in Ministry of Power, Delhi.

Ashoke Dutta Shri. Ashoke Kumar Dutta is Independent Director of NHPC Ltd. He was the first Dean of the Business School at IIT Kharagpur. Shri Dutta after successfully leading the oldest business school in India, the Indian Institute for Social Welfare & Business Management, Professor Dutta retired as the first Director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong in Meghalaya. Shri Dutta has over 40 years of experience working for multinational corporations, Indian business houses and public sector enterprises. He has experience in industries such as shipping and transport, fast moving consumer products, pharmaceuticals, media and education. He is currently serving on the boards of Khadims India Limited, ABC India Limited, Batchmates Com Private Limited and is the Chairman of All Indian Technologies Limited. Professor Dutta is a consulting Professor at the Ocean University of China, Qingdao. He is also a member of the Board of Governors of the Institute of Engineering and Management (IEM) and the Vigyan Jyoti group of institutions in Hyderabad.