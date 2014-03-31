Name Description

P. Rajendran Mr. P. Rajendran has been appointed as Joint Managing Director, Whole-time Director of NIIT Limited effective April 01, 2015. He is no longer serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Company effective April 01, 2015. Mr. Rajendran is a Co-founder of NIIT Limited, is part of the core team that has developed the organisation and brought it to its present position of international standing, since its inception in 1981. He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Today, Mr. Rajendran leads the People, Infrastructure & Technology initiatives and the School Solutions Business at NIIT. A people-person and a believer in leveraging Information Technology for Human Resources competitiveness, he has helped NIIT emerge as one of the most exciting places to work. Under his leadership, the Company has received many awards in recognition of its innovative HR practices, including ‘Top 10 India’s Best Companies to Work for- 2012’ by Great Places to Work Institute. Actively associated with industry associations like CII and FICCI, Mr. Rajendran takes keen interest in the area of innovative deployment of ICT for human development and creation of new jobs.

Rajendra Pawar Mr. Rajendra Singh Pawar has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of NIIT Limited effective April 01, 2015. He is no longer serve as Managing Director of the Company effective April 01, 2015. He is Chairman and Co-Founder of the NIIT Group, comprising NIIT Limited, the leading Global Talent Development Corporation, which pioneered the computer education market in India in the 80’s, and NIIT Technologies Limited the software and services arm, catering to clients across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Mr. Pawar is a member on the Prime Minister’s National Council on Skill Development and has served on the PM’s National Taskforce (1998), commissioned to develop India into an IT Superpower. Actively involved in India’s key Chambers of Commerce, Mr. Pawar has led several ICT industry fora, including NASSCOM (National Association of Software & Service Companies) as its Chairman in 2011-12, giving voice to the sector’s aspirations and goals. A member of the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum, Mr. Pawar has been an advisor to the Hunan province of China and a member of PIAC (Presidential International Advisory Council) of the Government of South Africa for IT. Global Business Intelligence firm, Ernst & Young conferred on Mr. Pawar its prestigious Master Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 1999. He has also been named the IT man of the Year by IT industry journal, Dataquest. Mr. Pawar has been awarded ‘The Global India Splendor Award’ on the occasion of 60th year of India’s independence, for his work on developing human resource potential. He is a Fellow of the Computer Society of India and the Institution of Electronics & Telecom Engineers. Mr. Pawar studied at the Scindia School, Gwalior and graduated from the country’s prestigious engineering institution, IIT, Delhi in 1972 where he pursued the B.Tech programme in electrical engineering and received the Distinguished Alumnus Award of IIT in 1995.

Vijay Thadani Mr. Vijay Kumar Thadani has been appointed as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of NIIT Limited effective April 01, 2015. He is no longer serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective April 01, 2015. As a Co-founder of the NIIT Group, he serves on the Board of NIIT Technologies Limited, its software and services arm. Mr. Thadani has led the Group’s globalization efforts since 1991, taking the NIIT flag to over 38 countries. An acknowledged industry thought-leader, Mr. Thadani has served as President of MAIT (Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology) and as Chairman of the Indian Government’s Committee on National Information Infrastructure. He has been a member of the Strategy Council of Global Alliance for ICT and Development of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESAGAID). Mr. Thadani has Chaired the IT Committee of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in USA, the CII National Committee on Education, India and the CII Northern Region for 2011- 2012. Mr. Thadani served as the Chairman of the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET), and the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Allahabad. Co-founder of NIIT University, a new model in higher education, Mr. Thadani is on Board of leading education institutions, including on the India Advisory Board of the Maastricht University, Netherlands; India Advisory Board of Project Management Institute (PMI), USA and the Governing Council of All India Management Association (AIMA). A ‘Distinguished Alumnus’ of the premier Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Mr. Thadani was honored with the position of ‘Economic Consultant’ to Chongqing, world’s largest city in the People’s Republic of China.

Geeta Mathur Ms. Geeta Mathur is Non-Executive Independent Director of NIIT Limited. Geeta Mathur, a Chartered Accountant, specializes in the area of project, corporate and structured finance, treasury, investor relations and strategic planning. She started her career with ICICI, where she worked for over 10 years in the field of project, corporate and structured finance as well represented ICICI on the Board of reputed companies such as Eicher Motors, Siel Limited etc. She then worked in various capacities in large organizations such as IBM and Emaar MGF across areas of Corporate Finance, Treasury, Risk Management and Investor relations. She is currently CFO of Helpage India, one of the largest and oldest NPO in India. She is also a non executive director on the board of MothersonSumi Limited and a member of the Governing Body of Helpage India Vishokanand Vridhashram, a trust working for the welfare of the elderly. She is a graduate in Commerce from Shriram College of Commerce, Delhi University and did her articles with PriceWaterhouse while pursuing her CA.

Surendra Singh Mr. Surendra Singh is Non-Executive Independent Director of NIIT Limited. Mr. Surendra Singh is an IAS Officer (Retd.). He has a Masters degree in Mathematics from the University of Allahabad. He has held very senior positions in the Central and State Governments. Starting his public service in 1959, Mr. Singh has held positions like Special Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Cabinet Secretary to the Government of India, Secretary to the Council of Ministers and Secretary, Ministry of Industry. He was an Executive Director on the Board of the World Bank, representing India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. He was Director on the Boards of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA). Mr. Surendra Singh was invited to NIIT’s Board as an Independent Director in 2001. Acknowledging his contribution in civil services, Mr. Singh has been awarded the country’s prestigious civilian honour, Padma Bhushan by the President of India in 2011.