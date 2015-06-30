Name Description

N. Kumar Shri. N. Baijendra Kumar serves as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. Shri N. Baijendra Kumar, an IAS officer of 1985 batch of Chhattisgarh Cadre. Prior to joining NMDC, he was holding the post of Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh as well as Commerce & Industries and Energy Departments in the State Government of Chhattisgarh. He has, during his service tenure of over 32 years, held important positions of Collector and District Magistrate, Principal Secretary. He headed the Administration of the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi. He was the chairman of Naya Raipur Development Authority (NRDA) and Chhattisgarh Housing Board (CGHB). He has worked extensively in the field of Forest & Environment and Housing. He also has rich and varied experience in Administration, Public Relations, Information and Broadcasting both at Centre and at State Level. He had been instrumental in streamlining numerous projects of Chhattisgarh Government. He represented India in many International Conferences. Shri Baijendra Kumar’s rich experience and his professional approach would certainly take NMDC to new heights of excellence.

Sandeep Tula Shri. Sandeep Tula is Whole-time Director, Director - Personnel of the company. He started his career in the year 1983 in SAIL as Management Trainee and rose to the level of General Manager (P&A) in 2013 and was Head of Personnel Department of Durgapur Steel Plant of SAIL. Shri Tula joined NMDC Limited as General Manager (P&A) in 2013. Prior to his appointment as Director (Personnel), he was Executive Director (P&A). He has about 33 years of rich experience in all facets of Personnel Management in varied work situations in different units of SAIL and NMDC Limited. He is also a Director on the Board of Indian Iron and Steel Sector Skill Council.

Narendra Nanda Shri. Narendra K. Nanda is Director - Technical, Whole-time Director of NMDC Ltd. He has served as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the company with effect from January 01, 2012 till May 24, 2012. After having early education in Orissa, he graduated in B.Tech. (Mining) from prestigious Indian School of Mining, Dhanbad in the year 1982 and further he post-graduated in M.Tech. (By Research) from ISM, Dhanbad during 2000. He submitted a thesis on "Reliability of Mine Operation". He initially joined in Hindustan Copper Ltd., Malanjkhand as Asst. Mines Engineer in the year 1982. During 1984, he joined ACC Ltd., Bombay as Sr. Engineer (Mines). Afterwards, He joined NMDC Ltd. as Asst. Manager during 1989, at Bailadila Deposit-14 and in the capacity of DGM he has been transferred to Donimalai Iron Ore Mine of NMDC and was there till 2004. He worked as Addl. G.M.(Prodn.) in Bailadila Deposit-5 of NMDC till 2006. He contributed in preparation of mine plan for Deposit-5 and also improved productivity of the mine by opening new haul roads. He also took over the charge of Deposit-5 for 3 months and during that period, he was awarded 'Eminent Engineer' award by Institution of Engineers, Bhilai in the year 2006. He has been awarded ‘The IME Journal Golden Jubilee Award’ during May, 2012, in recognition of his contributions to Iron Ore Mining, Processing and infusing New Technologies for optimal recovery and sustainable development in environmentally fragile locations. He also been conferred with Abheraj Baldota Memorial Award ‘Mining Engineer of the Year’ for 2010-11 by Mining Engineers Association of India. He has been posted as Project Manager, Donimalai during 2006 and has been promoted as General Manager during 2007. During this period he implemented new technology like high rate thickener and Distribution Control System (DCS) in process plant. He registered himself for Doctoral study at Gulbarga University in mineral processing.

Tanugula Rao Dr. Tanugula Rama Kishan Rao is Director - Commercial, Director of the company. He belongs to the 1986 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) and held various key positions in the Ministry of Railways and State Government. His earlier positions included Vice-Chairman-cum-Managing Director of A.P. Mineral Development Corporation Ltd., Hyderabad, Managing Director of Sports Authority and Executive Director (Finance, Marketing & Public Relations) in Singareni Collieries Limited. He also served as a Special Secretary Infrastructure and Revenue (Disaster Management) in Govt. of A.P. In Railways, he worked as Additional Divisional Manager and Dy. General Manager and other senior level assignments. He holds Doctorate Degree from Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi and also Master in Economic Policy Management from Columbia University, USA. He has also worked as Consultant at the World Bank, Washington DC. He served as Director on various Boards like Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, GMR Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam Port Trust etc. He is also Director on the Board of Krishnapatnam Railway Company Limited, NMDC Power Limited, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited, Bastar Railway Private Limited, and Legacy Iron Ore Limited.

Pradip Satpathy Shri. Pradip Kumar Satpathy is Director - Production, Director of the company. He is a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) with 1st class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency. Shri Satpathy held key positions in various projects of NMDC. Prior to this appointment as Director (Production), he was General Manager of BIOM, Kirandul Complex, Chhattisgarh. He has varied experience of 32 years in the field of iron ore and copper mining. He has attended various National and International seminars and presented paper in Fragblast - International Seminar in 2012 and also attended Management Development Programmes in IIM, Ahmedabad and IIM, Kolkata. Prior to joining NMDC in 1996, Shri Satpathy worked in Hindustan Copper Limited in Malanjkhand Copper Project in various key positions. He is also Director on the Board of NMDC-CMDC Limited, Jharkhand Mineral Development Corporation Limited, and NMDC-SAIL Limited.

Sunil Barthwal Shri. Sunil Barthwal serves as Government Director of the Company. He is an IAS officer of Bihar Cadre.

Bhagwati Baldewa Smt. Bhagwati Mahesh Baldewa is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She accomplished in an unusually wide range of domains. She has been a successful entrepreneur, and has founded companies in sectors related to chemicals, ayurvedic herbs, hospitality and the import/export of commodities. She has been a prolific writer and influential orator, and has used her excellent communication and persuasion skills to mobilize thousands of people in social upliftment programs. Because of her professional maturity, interpersonal skills, cooperative attitude and quick learning, Smt. Baldewa excels at administration, leadership and maximizing productivity of whichever teams she is a part of. She is also passionate about social service and has been an ardent philanthropist with major impact in rural development and quality of life in the poor. She is also a Director on the Board of SKP Labs Private Limited, and Mahesh Vidya Bhavan Limited.

Pradip Bhargava Shri. Pradip Bhargava is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He joined the Indian Administrative Service in July 1973 and held many assignments in the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Union Government in Delhi and the Government of Madhya Pradesh. The postings were mostly in the Departments dealing with Irrigation, Power, Rural Development, Health & Family Welfare, Taxation etc. Shri Bhargava retired from the Indian Administrative Service in June 2009.

Rajesh Mangal Shri. Rajesh Kumar Mangal is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is a Chartered Accountant in professional practice since 1992 as a Senior Partner of M/s B. Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants based at Jaipur with a team of 9 Partners. Shri Rajesh Mangal is having rich experience of more than 22 years of Audits, Taxation, Company Law Matters and Finance Consultancy for Corporates/PSUs/Banks, extensive knowledge and understanding of business practices, financial planning, SME/Corporate lending, Risk Management, possess time management and organizational skills, multitasking skills and ability to work independently as well in a team. He is also a Director on the Board of Rishi Corporate Services Private Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Shyam Nigam Shri. Shyam Murari Nigam is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He started his career in the year 1977 as a Lecturer in the Department of Physics in a Post Graduate College. Shri Nigam has more than 37 years of experience in Income Tax in various positions and retired on 30.06.2015 as Member, Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance and Special Secretary to the Government of India. Shri Nigam specializes in Finance, Legal, Taxation, Internal Vigilance, Administration and training.

Shymal Sarkar Dr. Shymal Kumar Sarkar is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has more than 38 years of experience in administration and has held several senior positions in Government of West Bengal and in the Central Government. Dr. Sarkar retired as Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India on 31.07.2014. Dr. Sarkar has published / edited many books on infrastructure regulation and is a regular contributor in national dailies and international journals. He also teaches in the TERI University, Delhi.

Arun Srivastava Shri. Arun Kumar Srivastava is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company, He is a Chartered Accountant started his career as a Lecturer of Commerce in the University of Lucknow in the year 1978 and later on shifted to Vidyant Hindu Degree College in 1981 and served as Lecturer upto 1985. He resigned as Lecturer in the year 1985 to join the Profession of Accountancy as Practicing Chartered Accountant. Since then he is in Practice based at Lucknow and Branch offices at Faizabad and Sitapur districts of Uttar Pradesh. As a Professional Accountant he has conducted Audit of the Accounts of PSUs' like National Thermal Power Corporation, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Tehri Hydro Power Corporation, PSU Banks etc. Since 1988 he is practicing as Senior Partner of M/s Kumar Swarup & Co., Chartered Accountants. The main areas of services being rendered by the Firm are in the area of Audit and Direct Taxes. CA Arun Kumar Srivastava is a former Independent Director on the Board of SAIL.