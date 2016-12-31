Name Description

Atul Gupta Mr. Atul Gupta is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed as a director of Nostrum Oil & Gas (former ZGL) on 30 November 2009 and as a director of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC on 19 May 2014. Mr. Gupta has worked for 25 years in the international upstream oil and gas business with Charterhouse Petroleum, Petrofina, Monument and Burren Energy. Mr. Gupta joined Burren in 1999 as Chief Operating Officer and served as its Chief Executive Officer from 2006 until the company was sold to ENI in 2008. Mr. Gupta has a degree in chemical engineering from Cambridge University and a Masters in petroleum engineering from the Heriot Watt University, Edinburgh.

Thomas Richardson Mr. Thomas Richardson is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer and a director of Nostrum on 1 September 2016. Mr Richardson had previously served as Group Head of Corporate Finance since 2011. Prior to joining Nostrum Mr Richardson worked in banking.

Heinz Wendel Mr. Heinz Wendel is Chief Operating Officer of the Company, He was appointed COO in November 2016. Prior this, he had held the position as General Director of Zhaikmunai LLP since August 2013. Mr. Wendel was Operations Director of Zhaikmunai LLP since January 1, 2012. He has over 30 years of exploration and production experience, primarily as an oil and gas engineer. Prior to joining Zhaikmunai LLP, Mr. Wendel served in various managerial and technical capacities with, among others, East German EEG (Erdöl-Erdgas Gormmern) and GDF SUEZ E&P Deutschland in Germany, Poland, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Kai-Uwe Kessel Mr. Kai-Uwe Kessel is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a director of Nostrum Oil & Gas (former ZGL) on 16 November 2007 and has served as chief executive of Nostrum Oil & Gas since November 2004. From 2002 to 2005, Mr Kessel was director of Gaz de France’s North African E&P division. From 1992 to 2001, Mr Kessel was Managing Director of Erdgas Erdol GmbH, an oil and gas company owned by Gaz de France, and a chairman of the board of KazGermunai. Mr Kessel is a graduate of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas.

Sergey Khafizov Mr. Sergey Khafizov is Chief Business Development Officer of the Company. He was appointed as Chief Business Development Officer of Nostrum Oil & Gas in September 2016. Mr. Khafizov had been Project Director and Head of Exploration Department since 2015. He has over 25 years of experience in geological exploration and production, leading large exploration projects, research and project teams. Prior to joining Nostrum Oil & Gas, Mr. Khafizov served in various managerial and technical positions at Gazprom Neft and TNK-BP. He is a graduate of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas, Doctor of Science, Geology Professor, Full Member (Academician) of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, Member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) and Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

Thomas Hartnett Mr. Thomas Hartnett is General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. He was appointed as General Counsel of Nostrum Oil & Gas on 5 September 2008 and as Company Secretary on 3 October 2013. Mr. Hartnett was previously a partner in the international law firm White & Case LLP, where he focused on cross border corporate and mergers and acquisitions transactions. He worked in the firm’s New York, Istanbul, London, Brussels and Bangkok offices over a 16-year period. Mr. Hartnett also served as Senior Corporate Counsel for Intercontinental Hotels Group from 1996 to 1998. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and New York University School of Law and is a member of the New York Bar.

Pankaj Jain Mr. Pankaj Jain is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a director of Nostrum Oil & Gas (former ZGL) on 26 November 2012 and as a director of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC on 19 May 2014. He has been serving as Chief Executive Officer of KazStroyService (KSS) Group since 2009 and has over 20 years of experience in EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) projects in India, Kazakhstan, the Middle East and the Far East regions. Mr. Jain holds a Beng (Hons) in Civil Engineering (Major: oil and gas infrastructure) from the Regional Engineering College, Trichy, India.

Mike Calvey Mr. Mike Calvey is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is a USA national who is the Founder and Senior Partner of Baring Vostok and who has been with the firm since 1994. Prior to joining Baring Vostok, Mr Calvey worked on oil and gas projects for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Salomon Brothers. Baring Vostok Private Equity Fund IV and Baring Vostok Fund IV Supplemental Fund, LP have been invested in Nostrum since 2009 (through Dehus Dolmen Nominees Limited) when Dehus participated in a capital raising. Dehus is currently the Company's second largest shareholder.

Christopher Codrington Sir Christopher Codrington, Bt. is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Director on 19 May 2014. Sir Christopher has 30 years of executive board and senior management experience in the oil and gas, hospitality and other industries and has spent eight years living in Houston, Texas developing prospects in various oil and gas fields for COG, Inc, Texas General Resources, Inc, TexBrit Corporation, Inc and Whitehall Energy Limited. Sir Christopher has a diploma in advanced farm management from the Royal Agricultural University.

Mark Martin Mr. Mark Martin is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Director on 19 May 2014, as Senior Independent Director on 31 December 2016 and as Chairman of the Board on 18 April 2017. Mr. Martin has over 20 years of investment banking experience with Barclays, Baring Securities and ING, where he was the global head of equity capital markets from 2003 to 2011. Between 2011 and 2014, he served as the CEO of Exillon Energy PLC. Mr. Martin graduated from Cambridge University with a degree in social and political sciences.