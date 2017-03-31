Name Description

J. Bekker Mr. J. P. Bekker is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Naspers Ltd. He led the founding team of the M-Net/MultiChoice pay-television business in 1985. He was also a founder of the cellular telephony company MTN. Koos headed the MIH group in its international expansion and entry into the internet until 1997, when he became chief executive of Naspers. He serves on the boards of other companies in the group and associates. On 31 March 2014 he retired as chief executive of Naspers and stepped down from the board. On 17 April 2015 he was reappointed to the Naspers board and succeeded Ton Vosloo as non-executive chair. His academic qualifications include BAHons plus an honorary doctorate in commerce from Stellenbosch University, an LLB from the University of the Witwatersrand and an MBA from Columbia University, New York.

Bob van Dijk Mr. Bob van Dijk is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed chief executive of Naspers Limited in April 2014. He has over a decade of general management experience in online growth business, as a founder and entrepreneur and later with eBay and Schibsted, spanning the online marketplaces, online classifieds and etail segments. He was vice-president and general manager of eBay Germany and Europe Emerging Markets. He started his career in McKinsey with a focus on mergers and acquisitions and media. Bob has an MBAHons from INSEAD and an MSc (cum laude) in econometrics from Erasmus University Rotterdam.

Basil Sgourdos Mr. Basil Sgourdos is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is a qualified chartered accountant (SA), he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. from 1989 to 1994. Thereafter he joined Naspers, initially as the finance manager of the South African operations division in MultiChoice and then as chief financial officer of our investment in the Thai-listed United Broadcasting Corporation Pcl, where he remained for 10 years. Basil then spent two years in Amsterdam as general manager of pay-television business development globally, before being appointed as group chief financial officer of MIH in January 2009. He held this position until he became financial director of the Naspers group on 1 July 2014.

Mark Sorour Mr. Mark Remon Sorour is Group Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Naspers group in 1994, heading up business development and corporate finance globally. Following a tour of duty in Hong Kong and Amsterdam, he returned to Cape Town as group chief investment officer. Since then he has had global responsibility for all investment activities. Mark is a qualified chartered accountant (SA) holding a BCom and DipAcc. He is an executive director on the Naspers board.

F. Letele Mr. F. L. Nolo Letele is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined M-Net in 1990 and pioneered MultiChoice’s expansion outside South Africa. In 1995 he moved to Ghana, where he served as West African regional general manager. In 1999 he was appointed chief executive of MultiChoice SA, and later served as MultiChoice group chief executive until 2010, when he was appointed executive chair of the MultiChoice South Africa Holdings board. Nolo has won several awards including Media Man of the Year in 2001 (Saturday Star – Business Report); Media Owner of the Year in 2003 (Financial Mail Adfocus); and the Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize for media development in Africa (Millennium Excellence Foundation). Nolo is a chartered engineer with an honours degree in electronic engineering (UK). He sits on the boards of several companies, including Naspers.

Steve Pacak Mr. Steve J. Z. Pacak is Non-Executive Director of Naspers Ltd. He is a chartered accountant (SA), began his career with Naspers at M-Net in 1988 and has held various executive positions in the Naspers group. He is a non-executive director on the Naspers board and a director of MultiChoice South Africa Holdings and other companies in the wider Naspers group. He was appointed an executive director of Naspers in 1998.

Emilie Choi Ms. Emilie Choi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has experience in the fields of consumer internet, media, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and mergers and acquisitions. She has been at LinkedIn since 2009 and is the company's Vice President and Head of Corporate Development. Prior to that, she worked at Warner Bros. Entertainment, first in Corporate Business Development and Strategy, and then in Digital Business Strategy and Operations for Warner Bros. Television. Ms Choi also served as a senior analyst at Yahoo, Inc. Corporate Development, and began her career as an investment banking analyst at Legg Mason Wood Walker, Inc. Ms Choi holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Economics from the Johns Hopkins University.

Hendrik du Toit Mr. Hendrik Jacobus du Toit is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is chief executive officer at Investec Asset Management and an executive director of Investec plc and Investec Limited. He joined the Investec Group in 1991 as founding member of Investec Asset Management. Under his stewardship, Investec Asset Management grew from a small South African startup to an international specialist asset management firm entrusted with over US$105bn* of client assets. Hendrik has served on the Leadership Council of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a global initiative for the United Nations since 2014. In 2016 he became a commissioner on the Business and Sustainable Development Commission. In 2016 he was appointed as a nonexecutive director of Naspers Limited. Hendrik holds an MPhil in economics and politics of development from Cambridge University, as well as an MCom in economics and international finance (cum laude), BComHons in economics (cum laude) and a BComLaw from Stellenbosch University.

Craig Enenstein Mr. Craig L. Enenstein is Non-Executive Independent Director of Naspers Limited. He is the CEO of Corridor Capital, LLC, an operationally intensive private equity firm focused on the lower-middle market. Corridor Capital, LLC is based in Los Angeles and was founded by Craig in 2005. He holds an MBA in finance (Wharton School of Business), an MA in international studies (Lauder Institute, University of Pennsylvania) and a BA (University of California, Berkeley).

Don Eriksson Mr. Don G. Eriksson is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a chartered accountant (SA) and an honorary life member of the Institute of Directors of Southern Africa (IoDSA). Don is chair of Oakleaf Insurance Company Limited, Insurance Group Managers Limited, Renasa Insurance Company, Summerfield Retirement Village and the remuneration committee of Discovery Health Medical Scheme. He is also chair of the audit, risk and social and ethics committees, as well as an independent non-executive director of Naspers Limited. Don served on the council of IoDSA for a number of years and was a partner at Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.).

Rachel Jafta Prof. Rachel C. C. Jafta, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Naspers Ltd. She holds the degrees MEcon and PhD, and is professor of economics at Stellenbosch University. She joined Naspers as a director in 2003 and was appointed a director of Media24 in 2007. She is a member of the South African Economic Society, director of Econex, chair of the Cape Town Carnival Trust, a member of the management committee of the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University and a member of the international advisory board of Fondacao Dom Cabral Business School, Brazil. Rachel is a member of the human resources and remuneration committee of Media24 and chair of the nomination committee of Media24. She was appointed chair of the Media24 board in April 2013 and on 9 June 2015 she was appointed to Naspers’s audit and risk committees.

Guijin Liu Mr. Liu Guijin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since 1 April 2016. He graduated from Beijing University of International Studies in 1971 and joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He served in the general office of MFA, various Chinese embassies (South Africa, 2001 to 2007) and in the Department of African Affairs for many years. Guijin is experienced in international affairs, particularly regarding relations between China and the developing world, such as Africa. He contributed to international conferences of the United Nations, the African Union and other organisations representing China. Recently he participated in high-level academic forums like the World Economic Forum and the Summer Davos. Guijin currently serves as Dean of the China-Africa International Business School, Zhejiang Normal University, PRC and is president of the Chinese Society of Asia and Africa Studies.

Debra Meyer Prof. Debra Meyer Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Naspers Ltd. She is professor of biochemistry and executive dean of the faculty of science at the University of Johannesburg. She was a Fulbright Scholar at the University of California, Davis, where she obtained a PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology. She has completed modules in media strategy and academic leadership at Harvard and Gibs (University of Pretoria) and makes regular contributions to several newspapers and magazines. Debra serves as trustee or board member of several organizations.

Roberto Oliveira de Lima Mr. Roberto Oliveira de Lima is Non-Executive Independent Director of Naspers Ltd. He is from Brazil is a board member of Telefonica Brasil, Rodobens Negocios Imobiliarios, Grupo Pao de Acucar in Brazil and Edenred in France. Roberto has been CEO of Natura Cosmeticos in Brazil since September 2014. He also serves as board member on a pro bono basis in Centro de Pesquisas Tecnologicas – CPqD and Fundacao Mata Atlantica.

Tshamano Phaswana Mr. Tshamano Mohau Frederik Phaswana is an Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Naspers Ltd. He holds the qualifications MA (Unisa) and BComHons (Rand Afrikaans University, now University of Johannesburg), and obtained a BA (philosophy, politics and economics) from Unisa in 2000. He joined Naspers as a director in 2003. He recently stepped down as chair of the Standard Bank Group and of Standard Bank of South Africa Limited and he is joint chair of the Mondi Group.

J. Stofberg Mr. J. D. T. Stofberg is Non-Executive Independent Director of Naspers Limited. He is a founder member of M-Net in 1986. He served as CEO of the MIH group from 1997 to 2011, and has been instrumental in the expansion of the group. Prior to joining M-Net, he was a partner of Coopers & Lybrand (predecessor of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.). Cobus holds a BComLaw and LLB from Stellenbosch University, BComptHons from Unisa and qualified as a chartered accountant (SA).