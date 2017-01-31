Name Description

Denis Thiery Mr. Denis Thiery has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Neopost SA since January 12, 2010. He became the Chief Executive Officer of Neopost SA on June 19, 2007 and has also been a Member of the Company’s Board of Directors since July 10, 2007. He was previously Director of Finance, a position he kept until February 2008, having joined Neopost SA in 1998. From 1991 to 1997, he was Director of Finance and then Chief Executive Officer of Moorings, a United States-based company specialized in leisure boat rental. From 1984 to 1991, he held a number of senior positions with Wang France becoming Director of Finance in June 1989. Mr. Thiery started his career in 1979 as an Auditor with Coopers & Lybrand both in France and the United States, and was Audit Manager when he left in 1984. He graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC). He also holds several other mandates including, Director of Neopost Ltd (United Kingdom) and of Mailroom Holding Inc. (United States).

Jean-Francois Labadie Mr. Jean-Francois Labadie has been Group Chief Financial and Legal Officer at Neopost SA since 2016. He served as Group Chief Financial Officer of Neopost SA from 2011. Prior to that he worked as Director of Supply Chain of the Company since 2005. He joined the Group in 1999 as Finance Director of Neopost Industry. Previously, he had been Finance Director of French company and Financial Controller at Schlumberger for six years in various industrial business units.

Thierry Le Jaoudour Mr. Thierry Le Jaoudour has been Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Noepost SA since 2016. He served as Group Supply Chain Director at Neopost SA from 2011. He joined the Research and Development team of Neopost in 1997. He was then appointed Mailing System R&D Director before heading the Strategic Marketing for Mailing and Document Systems. Mr. Le Jaoudour has a master degree in general engineering from Ecole Nationale des Arts et Metiers in Angers in Paris.

Henri Dura Mr. Henri Dura has been Enterprise Digital Solutions Director at Noepost SA since 2015. He was Director of Communication Management at Neopost SA from 2014. Prior to that he worked as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of the Company in 2005. Previously he had been Managing Director of Neopost France since 2000. Previously Mr. Dura held marketing and management positions at Xerox, France Telecom, Kyocera and finally at Pitney Bowes. He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in Economics and Finance.

Dennis LeStrange Mr. Dennis LeStrange has been SME Solutions Director at Neopost SA since 2016. He was appointed as Head of North America at Neopost SA in 2008. Mr. Lestrange spent many years in the office equipment and copier industry. he was Regional Operations Manager for A-Copy in Boston before becoming President and CEO. he was also appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Officer of IKON North America. Mr. LeStrange has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Business Administration from State University of New York Empire State College.

Vincent Mercier Mr. Vincent Mercier has been Independent Lead Director at Neopost SA since March 29, 2016. He served as an Independent Director of Neopost SA from July 7, 2009. He is also a Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Nominating Committee. He is a Civil Engineer of Les Mines, holds a DESS in economics and an MBA from Cornell University. Until 2014 he was Chairman of the worldwide supervisory Board of Roland Berger Strategy Consultants after having been in charge of French and Chinese operations until 2010. He is Director of Sucden, of FM Logistic, of Altavia Europe and of Adie.

Helene Boulet-Supau Ms. Helene Boulet-Supau has been Independent Director at Neopost SA since 2017. She is a graduate of ESSEC Business School. She began her career at Arthur Andersen and then joined Groupe Pierre et Vacances, where she held a number of positions between 1991 and 2000, notably as Chief Financial Officer. She went on to work as a financial consultant, before taking the helm at Larroque, a company that creates and distributes ready-to-wear women’s apparel, working in tandem with the fashion designer who founded the firm. Since 2007, she has been Chief Executive Officer and a shareholder of Sarenza, an online footwear and leather goods website. She was a prize-winner in the 2013 Prix Veuve-Clicquot awards for business women.

Eric Courteille Mr. Eric Courtaille has been Independent Director of Neopost SA since July 4, 2012. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. Mr. Courteille is a graduate of ESCP-EAP and started his career at Arthur Andersen France, as an auditor, from 1995 to 2000. He then co-founded the company Sporever. In November 2002, Mr. Courteille joined the PPR group: within the Guilbert subsidiary where he was appointed head of internal audit of Guilbert group. From 2004 to 2006, he worked in several senior roles at CFAO until he became chief financial officer of Eurapharma. At the end of 2006, he joined Redcats as chief financial and administrative officer for The Sportsman’s Guide (Redcats USA). In April 2009, he became chief financial officer and corporate secretary of Redcats SA. He has been President of New R SAS and Chief Executive Officer of La Redoute SAS since June 2, 2014. He is President of Redcats International Holding SAS, of Giornica SAS, and permanent representative of Relais Colis within the directory Board of Aubaines Magasins SAS; among others.

Virginie Fauvel Ms. Virginie Fauvel has been Independent Director at Neopost SA since July 1, 2016. She is Member of the Appointments Committee at the Company. She is an engineer and graduated from the Ecole des Mines de Nancy, a French engineering school. She began her career at Cetelem, first in charge of the risk management before taking the lead of the e-business which set up and developed under her responsibility the on-line platforms of Cetelem in Europe. In 2009, within BNP Paribas, Ms. Fauvel became manager of the online bank. She created and developed four online banks within BNP Paribas including Hello Bank!. In 2013 Ms. Fauvel joined the group Allianz as executive committee member and handled the transformation of Allianz to a company based on the digital technologies since then. She is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Europcar Groupe.

William Hoover Mr. William Ervin (Bill) Hoover, Jr., has been Independent Director at Neopost SA since July 2, 2013. He had been a senior partner at McKinsey for 30 years until July 2007. He holds a MA in politics, philosophy and economics from Oxford University and a MBA from the Harvard Business School. He settled in Denmark in 1980 where he focused his consulting activity mainly in the fields of high technology, telecom as well as industry. He advised companies for their establishment and growth in particular in China. He is Director of Sanistal A/S, Director of GN Great Nordic, Chairman of the Board of ReD Associates and Director of the LEGO Foundation.

Catherine Pourre Ms. Catherine Pourre has been Independent Director of Neopost SA since July 6, 2010. She is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She graduated from ESSEC, holds a law degree from the Universite Catholique de Paris and is a chartered accountant. Ms. Pourre started her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where she was a partner from 1989 to 1999. Before joining Unibail-Rodamco in 2002 as deputy executive director, and then as a member of the supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco SE from 2007 to 2013. Ms. Pourre has been executive director of Cap Gemini Ernst & Young since 1999. She is Member of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA, Director of SEB S.A., representative of the Fonds Strategique de Participations and Director of CPO Services Sarl.