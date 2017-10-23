Name Description

Dan Pascariu Mr. Dan Pascariu serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Dan Pascariu is one of the most renowned figures in Romanian banking. His career started at the Romanian Bank for Foreign Trade in 1973, attaining the position of Chairman and CEO. Mr Pascariu is a non-executive Board member of the leasing, investment banking and building society subsidiaries of the UniCredit Group, Romania. The founder and first President of the Romanian Banking Association, as well as a co-founder and associate professor at the Romanian Banking Institute, Mr Pascariu is currently on the board of directors at various financial institutions in Romania and abroad. Mr Pascariu currently serves as independent non-executive chairman of NEPI and was appointed as independent non-executive chairman of NEPI Rockcastle on 15 May 2017.

Alexandru Morar Mr. Alexandru Morar serves as Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Alex Morar graduated with a dual degree in finance and information systems from Stern School of Business, New York University, and began his career as an analyst at Julius Baer Investment Bank. He later joined the financial advisory practice of Deloitte Romania where he spent two years working on an energy related project as well as M&A transactions. He joined NEPI upon its founding in 2007 and has contributed to all aspects of the business since then, focusing on the investments and acquisitions programme of NEPI with a view to expand NEPI’s portfolio throughout the CEE region. Alex was appointed as chief executive officer of NEPI in August 2015 and as joint chief executive officer of NEPI Rockcastle on 15 May 2017.

Spiro Noussis Mr. Spiros Noussis serves as Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Spiros Noussis has experience in both private equity and investment management. He has been involved in property since 2005 and was the founding shareholder and managing director of Lodestone Properties Limited, a property fund focusing on retail and industrial property. Spiros was appointed chief executive officer of Rockcastle in May 2014 and as joint chief executive officer of NEPI Rockcastle on 15 May 2017.

Mirela Covasa Ms. Mirela Florenta Covasa, BCom, ACCA, CAFR, serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mirela Covasa graduated with a finance degree from Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Chamber of Financial Auditors of Romania (CAFR). Prior to NEPI she was senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she spent eight years performing audit assignments in Romania, Slovenia and India. She has worked in accounting and auditing for fifteen years. Ms Covasa joined NEPI in February 2012 as Finance Manager and was appointed as chief financial officer in February 2015, being responsible for the financial management of the group. Mirela was appointed as chief financial officer of NEPI Rockcastle on 15 May 2017.

Nick Matulovich Mr. Nick Matulovich, CA(SA); MCom (Taxation) (Cum laude); BAccSci (Honours – Taxation) serves as Executive Director of the Company. Nick Matulovich has been actively involved in the management of Rockcastle from its initial listing with direct oversight over the financial function. He was appointed as chief financial officer of Rockcastle on 14 May 2014 and as an executive director of NEPI Rockcastle on 15 May 2017. Nick previously worked for Ernst & Young and spent time in both audit as well as the Transaction Tax division, a division that was one of the most successful and active M&A advisory businesses in Africa.

Marek Noetzel Mr. Marek Pawel Noetzel serves as Executive Director of the Company. Marek Noetzel is responsible for retail portfolio asset management, marketing, commercialisation of shopping centres and acquisitions support in Poland. He started his real estate career in 2002 with Cushman & Wakefield in Warsaw as Retail Leasing Agent and was promoted within the company to Associate in 2007 and Partner in 2011. As head of the Retail Department at Cushman & Wakefield he was responsible for day to day supervision of the department, business development and key client account management. He was appointed as a director of Rockcastle on 1 August 2016 and as a director of NEPI Rockcastle on 15 May 2017.

Desmond de Beer Mr. Desmond de Beer serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Desmond de Beer has significant experience in property investment and management. He spent several years in the banking industry, first at Barclays Bank, South Africa, where he was Bond Manager at the Barclays Trust. Subsequently, he was appointed General Manager, Corporate Equity and became a member of the Executive Committee at Nedcor Investment Bank. Mr de Beer has been the Managing Director of Resilient Property Income Fund (“Resilient”), since its listing on the JSE in 2002. Desmond is an independent non-executive director of NEPI and was appointed as an independent non-executive director of NEPI Rockcastle on 15 May 2017.

Antoine Dijkstra Mr. Antoine Laurens Vincent Dijkstra, MSc, COL (INSEAD), serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Antoine Dijkstra started his career at Credit Agricole in Rotterdam, Paris and Frankfurt. He had various managing rolls within NIBC (Netherlands), Harcourt Investment Management (Zurich), JPMorgan/Bear Stearns and Gulf International Bank (Bahrain). He is founder and partner of Implexus Capital (Netherlands). Mr Dijkstra has extensive experience in investment management, with a focus on public sector related entities and financial institutions, and has advised numerous clients on financing. Antoine is an independent non-executive director of NEPI and was appointed as an independent non-executive director of NEPI Rockcastle on 15 May 2017.

Robert Emslie Mr. Robert Reinhardt Emslie, BCom, Hons Acc, CA, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Robert Emslie is a Chartered Accountant, with more than 30 years’ experience in the financial services sector and property management. He held various positions within the ABSA Group (currently part of Barclays) during a period of 21 years, latterly as Head of ABSA Corporate and Business Bank, Head of ABSA Africa and member of ABSA Group’s Executive Committee. Robert retired in 2009 and currently holds chairmanship and non-executive directorship positions in various private and public companies, including as independent non-executive director of NEPI. He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of NEPI Rockcastle on 15 May 2017.

Michael Mills Mr. Michael John Mills, BSc, FCA, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Michael Mills is an experienced public company chairman and managing director with significant operating and financial experience. A chartered accountant, he has worked across a range of sectors, including technology engineering, service and distribution, paper and packaging, food and textiles. Notable recent positions include Chairman of Advance Value Realisation, Managing Director of Atlas Medical Recruitment, Chairman of Athanor Capital Partners, Chairman of Legacy Distribution Group and CEO of Drew Scientific Group. Michael is an independent non-executive director of NEPI and was appointed as an independent non-executive director of NEPI Rockcastle on 15 May 2017.