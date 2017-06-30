Name Description

Christopher Seabrooke Mr. Christopher Stefan Seabrooke serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He also serves as a non-employee director of the following JSE listed companies: Brait SE, Datatec Limited, Massmart Holdings Limited, Metrofile Holdings Limited, Torre Industries Limited and Transaction Capital Limited. In the past five years he was also a non-employee director of JSE listed Chrometco Limited. He is a member of The Institute of Directors in South Africa. Formerly, he was the Chairman of the South African State Theater and the Deputy Chairman of each of the National Arts Council and the Board of Business and Arts South Africa. Mr. Seabrooke has degrees in Economics and Accounting from the University of Natal and an MBA from the University of Witwatersrand.

Herman Kotze Mr. Herman Gideon Kotze serves as re designated as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Executive Director, Secretary of Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc., effective May 31, 2017. He has been Chief Financial Officer, secretary and treasurer since 2004. From January 2000 until June 2004, he served on the board of Aplitec as Group Financial Director. Mr. Kotzé joined Aplitec in November 1998 as a strategic financial analyst. Prior to joining Aplitec, Mr. Kotzé was a business analyst at the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa. Mr. Kotzé is a qualified South African chartered accountant.

Phil-Hyun Oh Mr. Phil-Hyun Oh serves as Chief Executive Officer and President, KSNET, Inc. of the Company. He is the Chairman of the VAN Association in South Korea. Prior to that, he was the Managing Partner at Dasan Accounting Firm and was the Head of the Investment Banking Division at Daewoo Securities. Mr. Oh is responsible for the day to day operations of KSNET and as its Chief Executive Officer and President is instrumental in setting and implementing its strategy and objectives.

Nitin Soma Mr. Nitin Soma is serves as a Senior Vice President - Information Technology of the Company. He joined Aplitec in 1997. He specializes in transaction switching and interbank settlements and designed the Stratus back-end system for Aplitec. Mr. Soma has over 20 years of experience in the development and design of smart card payment systems. Mr. Soma has a bachelor of science (computer science and applied mathematics) degree.

Philip Meyer Mr. Philip S. Meyer serves as Managing Director - Transact24 Limited of the Company. He has worked in the payments industry for over 20 years. Prior to incorporating Transact24, he was employed by Naspers, a global media group, as its Chief Executive: Information Technology and New Media and was responsible for all existing and new technology and media for Naspers. Mr. Meyer is a qualified engineer with a masters in engineering (electronic) and has a postgraduate diploma in strategic management. Mr. Meyer is registered with the Engineering Counsel of South Africa, is a member of the South Africa Institute of Electrical Engineers and is also a member of the Digital, Information & Telecommunications Committee and Asia & Africa Committee, Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce.

Nanda Pillay Mr. Nanda Pillay serves as a Managing Director - Southern Africa of the Company. Nanda Pillay joined us in May 2000 and is responsible for our Southern African operations, consisting primarily of CPS, Lending, EasyPay and SmartSwitch Botswana.

Paul Edwards Mr. Paul Edwards serves as an Independent Director of the Company. He is Chairman of Equilibre Bioenergy Production Limited, Merry Financial Services (Pty) Ltd and Integrated Pipeline Solutions (Pty) Ltd. He is also a director of Emerging Markets Payments Holdings, an Africa and Middle East payments business. Previously, Mr. Edwards was a non- employee director of Starcomms Limited, a Nigerian telecommunications operator; Executive Chairman of Chartwell Capital, a corporate finance house; Chief Executive Officer of MTN Group, a pan-African mobile operator, and Group Chief Executive of Johnnic Holdings Ltd, a diversified holding company. Mr. Edwards has a BSc and an MBA from the University of Cape Town.

Alasdair Pein Mr. Alasdair Jonathan Kemsley Pein serves as an Independent Director of the Company. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Ascension Partners Limited, a Cayman-based provider of investment services to high net worth clients. Mr. Pein is a director of Mundane International Limited, a Guernsey-based financial investment fund. Mr. Pein also serves as a director of Ecolutia Services AG, a global provider of water, wastewater and environmental treatment solutions. Between 1994 and March 2009, Mr. Pein served as the CEO of the Oppenheimer family’s private equity business. During this period of time Mr. Pein held directorships of a number of private companies. Mr. Pein is a qualified South African chartered accountant.