Eva Castillo Sanz Ms. Eva Castillo Sanz is Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board at Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG since October 5, 2012. Until December 2009, she headed Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management business operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). She is Member of the Merrill Lynch EMEA Executive Committee, the Global Wealth Management Executive and Operating Committees. Prior to the mentioned position, she served as head of Merrill Lynch Global Markets & Investment Banking in Iberia as well as President of Merrill Lynch Spain (October 2003), and before that as Chief Operating Officer for Equity Markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Ms. Castillo Sanz joined Merrill Lynch in 1997 as Head of Equity Markets for Spain and Portugal. In 1999, she was promoted to Country Manager for Spain and Portugal and in 2000 she became Chief Executive Officer of Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Espana. Before joining Merrill Lynch, she worked for Goldman Sachs in London for five years in the International Equity Markets Department. Prior to this, she worked for five years at the Spanish broker Beta Capital in the Sales and Equity Research Department. Ms. Castillo Sanz holds BA degrees in Business, Economics and Law from Universidad Pontificia de Comillas in Madrid.

Markus Haas Mr. Markus Haas is appointed as Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer at Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG effective January 1, 2017. Previously he served as Chief Operating Officer at Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG since October 9, 2014 till December 31, 2016. He was Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Member of the Management Board of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG till October 9, 2014. He was appointed Managing Director at Telefonica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG in May 2009. As Managing Director Corporate Affairs & Strategy, he was responsible for legal affairs, regulation, strategy & innovation, auditing as well as roaming services. He started his career in 1998 at that time Viag Interkom, followed by a position as executive assistant to the Managing Director, subsequently Head of the Division Regulatory Affairs, and as Vice President Legal & Regulatory Affairs.

Christoph Braun Mr. Christoph Braun is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG since July 18, 2016. He was Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative at the Company since July 1, 2016. He also serves as Chairperson of the European Works Council at Telefónica Europe; Chairperson of the General Works Council at Telefonica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG; Deputy Chairperson of the North-East Works Council at Telefonica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG; Deputy Chairperson of the Group Works Council at Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG.

Sally Ashford Ms. Sally Anne Ashford is Member of Supervisory Board of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG since September 18, 2014. She is also Share holder representative at the company.

Laura de Baquedano Ms. Laura Abasolo Garcia de Baquedano is Member of Supervisory Board of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG since May 12, 2015. She is also Shareholder representative at the company. She serves as Managing Director Planning, Accounting, Control and Tax, at Telefonica S.A.; Member of the Board at Telefónica Chile S.A.; Member of the Board and Chairperson of the audit commitee at Acerinox S.A.

Peter Erskine Mr. Peter Erskine is Member of the Supervisory Board of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG effective May 19, 2016. He graduated in Psychology from University of Liverpool in 1973.

Patricia Gonzalez Ms. Patricia Cobian Gonzalez is Member of the Supervisory Board at Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG since September 18, 2012. She is Share holder representative at the company. Ms. Cobian Gonzalez holds a M.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering and joined Telefonica Europe in 2006 as Vice President Strategy & Development before she moved to her current position as Matthew Key’s Business Manager in January 2009. Between 1999 and 2006, she worked for as consultant at McKinsey&Co in Madrid, New York and London. Prior to that, Ms. Cobian Gonzalez worked for Hewlett-Packard’s Financial Services Division.

Christoph Heil Mr. Christoph Heil is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG since June 3, 2013. He is also Member of the Audit Committee at the company. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Capgemini GmbH.

Michael Hoffmann Mr. Michael Hoffmann is Member of the Supervisory Board at Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG since October 5, 2012. He is Share holder representative at the company. Mr. Hoffmann started his business career at Hewlett Packard over 20 years ago. From 2007 until October 2009, he worked as Senior Vice President for HP Imaging & Printing Group. After that he joined Carl Zeiss Vision International GmbH (the lense-making business of Carl Zeiss AG) as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) where he was responsible for restructuring the business, building a mid-term strategy and improving operational execution. In December 2011, he was appointed CEO at Lekkerland AG & Co. KG.

Enrique Medina Malo Mr. Enrique Medina Malo is Member of the Supervisory Board at Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG since September 18, 2012. He is Shareholders Representative at the company. He serves as Member of the Nominating Committee at the Company. Mr. Medina Malo holds a law degree from Carlos III University of Madrid and was admitted to the Spanish Government Legal Services in 1997. Until 2006, he served as State Lawyer for the Public Administration, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Industry and Energy and the High Court of Cataluna. From 2002 to 2004 he was appointed General Director for Legislation of the Ministry of Science & Technology. He joined Telefonica in 2006 as Public Law Manager and later Telecommunications and Information Society Legal Affairs Manager responsible for regulation and competition legal issues. He has been Chief Legal Officer of the Spanish Broadcasting Corporation. Since 2008, he has been the Chief Legal Officer of Telefonica, S.A.

Thomas Pfeil Mr. Thomas Pfeil is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative at Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG since June 3, 2013. He serves as Full-Time Works Council Representative, Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG.

Joachim Rieger Mr. Joachim Rieger is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG since October 10, 2014. He serves as Deputy Chairperson of the Supervisory Board at TGCS Essen & Potsdam GmbH; Chairperson of the General Works Council at TGCS Essen & Potsdam GmbH.

Juergen Thierfelder Mr. Juergen Thierfelder is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG since October 31, 2014. He serves as Deputy Chairperson of the Supervisory Board at Telefónica Germany Retail GmbH; Chairperson of the General Works Council at Telefónica Germany Retail GmbH (formerly E-Plus Retail GmbH).

Marcus Thurand Mr. Marcus Thurand is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative at Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG since June 3, 2013. He serves as Director Network Operations at Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG .

Angel Vila Boix Mr. Angel Vila Boix is Member of the Supervisory Board at Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG since September 18, 2012. Moreover, he serves as Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is also Share holder representatives at the company. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering and an MBA degree and joined Telefonica in 1997. In 1998 he was promoted as Chief Financial Officer of Latam Holding. In 1999 he joined Telefonica, S.A. as General Manager of Corporate Development. Previously he was General Manager of Grupo Planeta, Business Development Manager at Ferrovial and consultant at McKinsey & Co.

Jan-Erik Walter Mr. Jan-Erik Walter is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative at Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG since June 3, 2013. He serves as Deputy Chairperson of the Munich Works Council at Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG and Chairperson of the Group Works Council at Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG.