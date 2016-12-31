Name Description

Sang Kuang Ooi Dato' Ooi Sang Kuang is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited since 1 September 2014. Mr Ooi was first appointed to the Board on 21 February 2012 and last re-elected as a Director on 28 April 2015. He assumed the role of Chairman on 1 September 2014. Mr Ooi was Special Advisor in Bank Negara Malaysia until he retired on 31 December 2011. Prior to this, he was Deputy Governor and Member of the Board of Directors of Bank Negara Malaysia, from 2002 to 2010. Mr Ooi is presently the Chairman of OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad and OCBC Al-Amin Bank Berhad. He also serves on the board of several companies, including OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd, Cagamas Berhad (the national mortgage corporation in Malaysia) and Cagamas SRP Berhad. He holds a Bachelor of Economics with Honours from the University of Malaya and a Master of Arts (Development Finance) from Boston University, USA, and is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Bankers Malaysia.

Nag Tsien Mr. Nag Tsien is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Non - Independent Director of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. Mr Tsien was appointed to the Board on 13 February 2014 and elected as a Director on 24 April 2014. He was appointed Group Chief Executive Officer on 15 April 2012. He joined OCBC Bank in July 2007 as Senior Executive Vice President, managing the Group's corporate and commercial banking business. In 2008, he assumed the position as Global Head of Global Corporate Bank with added responsibilities of overseeing the financial institution and transaction banking businesses. He has 39 years of banking experience. Prior to joining OCBC Bank, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of China Construction Bank (Asia) when China Construction Bank acquired Bank of America (Asia). From 1995 to 2006, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of America (Asia), and Asia Consumer and Commercial Banking Group Executive of Bank of America Corporation. Mr Tsien is presently Chairman of OCBC Wing Hang Bank (China) Ltd and a Commissioner of PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk. He also serves on the boards of major OCBC Group companies, including Great Eastern Holdings Ltd, Bank of Singapore Ltd, OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad, OCBC Al-Amin Bank Berhad and OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd. He is also a Director of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd. Mr Tsien holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles ("UCLA").

Siew Peng Tan Mr. Tan (Darren) Siew Peng is Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited since December 1, 2011. As CFO, he oversees financial, regulatory and management accounting, treasury financial control, corporate treasury, funding and capital management, corporate planning and development and investor relations. He joined OCBC Bank in March 2007 as Head of Asset Liability Management in Global Treasury and assumed the role of Deputy CFO in May 2011. Prior to joining OCBC, Mr Tan worked for 13 years in the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (“GIC”) with his last position in GIC as Head of Money Markets. Mr Tan graduated with First Class Honours in Accountancy from Nanyang Technological University, and he is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Fellow Chartered Accountant of Singapore.

Hwee Tin Kng Ms. Kng Hwee Tin is Chief Executive Officer of OCBC Bank China, a subsidiary of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd. She was appointed Head of Group Audit in April 2010 and promoted to Executive Vice President in April 2011. She oversees the full spectrum of audit activities for OCBC Bank and the subsidiaries. She reports directly to the Audit Committee and administratively to the Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Kng has more than 20 years of experience in banking, most notably establishing the Bank’s thrust into Premier Banking. During her tenure with OCBC, she was also Executive Assistant to the Group Chairman, Secretary to the Board Risk Committee, and a Project Manager in the Bank’s implementation of Basel II requirements for credit risk. Ms. Kng holds a Masters of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore, where she was awarded the Saw Gold Medal in Finance.

Wu Beng Na Mr. Na Wu Beng is Chief Executive Officer - OCBC Wing Hang Bank, a subsidiary of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd. Currently assigned to OCBC NISP as Deputy President Director, he joined its Board of Directors in September 2005. Mr Na joined OCBC Bank in February 1990, and was responsible for the operations in Hong Kong and North Asia. Prior to that, he was at International Bank of Singapore for 11 years, where he was based in Taiwan for seven years. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) with Honours from Coventry University, UK.

Wei Hong Ching Mr. Ching Wei Hong is Chief Operating Officer of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited since April 15, 2012. He is also currently the Chairman of Bank of Singapore and OCBC Securities as well as Deputy Chairman of Lion Global Investors. In his capacity as COO of OCBC Bank, he is responsible for the Global Wealth Management and Consumer division, focusing on building the OCBC Group’s consumer banking franchise and wealth management business in its key markets in Asia. Mr Ching also oversees Group Customer Experience and OCBC Bank’s fintech and innovation unit, The Open Vault at OCBC. In his tenure with OCBC Bank, he has held senior management responsibilities across various roles including Chief Financial Officer, Head of Group Operations and Technology and Head of Transaction Banking. Mr Ching has more than 30 years of experience in regional finance, corporate banking and cash management. Before joining OCBC, he was Director of Corporate Finance, Philips Electronics Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. He also held senior regional assignments in Bank of America and was Treasurer of Union Carbide Asia Pacific. Mr Ching holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore.

Kun Kin Lam Mr. Lam Kun Kin serves as Senior Executive Vice President, Head - Global Treasury & Investment Banking of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. He was appointed Head of Global Treasury in January 2007 and Senior Executive Vice President in April 2011. He has global responsibility for OCBC Bank’s financial market businesses and asset liability management in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China and seven other overseas centres. Since February 2012, he has had the additional responsibility of overseeing the Bank’s Global Investment Banking division covering capital markets, corporate finance and mezzanine capital business. Mr Lam has more than 30 years of banking and investment management experience covering global fund management, global markets sales & trading, global investment banking and Asian financial market businesses. Currently, he serves on the boards of Bank of Singapore, OCBC Securities, AVIC Trust and on Great Eastern Group’s Asset and Liability Committee and the Goverment of Singapore Investment Corporation's ("GIC") Board Risk Committee. Prior to joining OCBC Bank, Mr Lam held various senior management positions in GIC, Citibank and Temasek Holdings. In September 2014, he was appointed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as Co-Chairman of the Singapore Foreign Exchange Market Committee. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy with Honours from the National University of Singapore and is a Chartered Financial Analyst, Fellow Chartered Accountant of Singapore, IBF Distinguished Fellow and member of Singapore Institute of Directors.

Poh Wah Ho Mr. Ho Poh Wah is Senior Vice President, Group head - Human Resources of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. effective July 2015. Mr Jason Ho joined OCBC Bank in January 2013 as Senior Vice President and Head of Asset Liability Management. He assumed the role of Head of Group Human Resources in July 2015, following his appointment as Deputy Head, effective January 2015. He has 30 years of banking experience and has held senior level positions at KBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Volvo Group Treasury Asia Limited. Mr Ho holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore and a Masters in Applied Finance from Australia’s Macquarie University. He also serves as a Director of The Institute of HR Professionals and is a member of the HR Sectoral Tripartite Committee and IBF Future-Enabled Skills Workgroup.

Nyen Fui Choo Mr. Choo Nyen Fui serves as Head - Group Risk Management of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited since August 01 2014. As Chief Risk Officer, he covers the full spectrum of risk, including Credit, Technology and Information Security, Liquidity, Market and Operational risk management. He reports jointly to both Group CEO and the Board Risk Management Committee of OCBC Bank. Mr Choo joined OCBC Bank from Deutsche Bank AG where his last appointment was Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer for Asia Pacific. In his 20 years at Deutsche Bank AG, he served in a number of senior roles including Head of Market Risk Management for Asia Pacific, with additional responsibilities for Traded Credit Products, and Head of New Product Approval for Asia. He holds a Master of Arts in Economics from University of Akron.

Ti Liang Goh Mr. Goh (Linus) Ti Liang serves as Head - Global Commercial Banking of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited since April 2012. In this capacity, he has global responsibility for OCBC Bank’s commercial, institutional and transaction banking businesses. He joined OCBC Bank in April 2004 as Executive Vice President and Head of International, and in August 2008, he assumed responsibility for Global Enterprise Banking and Financial Institutions. Mr Goh has over 30 years of banking experience, including 17 years at Citibank, N.A. Singapore, where he held several senior management positions overseeing corporate banking, financial institutions, e-business and transaction banking. Mr Goh serves as a board member of the Singapore Totalisator Board and of the Growth Enterprise Fund and SPRING SEEDS Capital under SPRING Singapore. He is a member of the Pro-Enterprise Panel under the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the SME Committee under the Singapore Business Federation where he chairs the sub-committee on SME Financing. Mr Goh holds a Bachelor of Arts (Philosophy) with Honours from the National University of Singapore and is an IBF Distinguished Fellow.

Ching Ching Koh Ms. Koh Ching Ching is Head - Group Corporate Communications of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. Ms. Koh was appointed Head of Group Corporate Communications in November 2004 and Senior Vice President in April 2006. She leads the group communications initiatives with the media, employees, customers, shareholders and the general public. Prior to her role in corporate communications, she led OCBC Bank’s franchise expansion efforts in trade finance in Malaysia. Before this, Ms. Koh had 16 years of corporate and retail banking experience, having held various senior customer and product positions in local and foreign financial institutions. She graduated with First Class Honors in Business Administration from the National University of Singapore.

Elaine Lam Ms. Elaine Lam is Head - Global Corporate Banking of the Company since April 2016. She is responsible for OCBC Bank’s corporate banking business which spans Real Estate, Wholesale Corporate Marketing, Global Commodities Finance as well as the Bank’s corporate banking business in all overseas offices. With more than 20 years of experience in corporate banking, Ms Lam also serves in the Institute of Banking and Finance’s Corporate Banking Workgroup and the Financial Industry Competency Standards’ (“FICS”) Corporate Banking Working Group. Ms Lam holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and is an IBF Fellow (Corporate Banking)

Khiang Tong Lim Mr. Lim Khiang Tong is Head - Group Operations and Technology of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. He joined OCBC Bank in September 2000 and took on the role of Head of IT Management in January 2002. He was appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Group Information Technology in December 2007. In May 2010, he assumed the role of Head of Group Operations and Technology. He has more than 26 years of management experience in strategic technology development, information technology and banking operations. This includes driving the regional processing operations, strategic technology initiatives and project management. Since August 2016, he has also assumed oversight of the bank’s Quality & Service Excellence and Group Property Services divisions. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Computer Science & Economics) from the National University of Singapore.

Bock Cheng Neo Mr. Neo Bock Cheng is Head - Global Transaction Banking of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. He was Senior Vice President of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd., since April 2005. He joined OCBC Bank in October 2003 as Head of Cash Management. He was appointed Senior Vice President in April 2005 to oversee the Group Transaction Banking Division which provides cash management, trade finance, and nominee services to corporate and commercial banking customers. Mr. Neo brings with him more than 22 years of corporate banking experience, including over 13 years with regional assignments at several international banks such as Citibank and JP Morgan Chase. Mr. Neo graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) degree from the National University of Singapore.

Vincent Soh Mr. Vincent Soh is Group Property Management of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd since June 2004. As Head of Group Property Management, he is responsible for managing OCBC Group’s real estate portfolio. He has held senior level positions in the public and private sectors. Mr. Soh holds a Master of Science (Property & Maintenance Management) and Master of Public Policy, both from the National University of Singapore. He is also an Associate Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, UK.

Soon Lang Teng Mrs. Teng Soon Lang is Group Quality and Service Excellence of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd. She heads the Group Quality & Service Excellence Division which is responsible for building a quality culture, facilitating cross-functional process transformations and enhancing collaborations across the organisation. She joined OCBC Bank in 1996 as Group Chief Information Officer. Mrs. Teng holds a Bachelor of Accounting with Honours and a Master of Science (Computer and Information Sciences) from the National University of Singapore as well as a Post Graduate Qualification from the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants, UK.

Loretta Yuen Ms. Loretta Yuen is Group Legal and Regulatory Compliance of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. She was appointed General Counsel and Head of Group Legal and Regulatory Compliance in September 2010 and Senior Vice-President in April 2011. She oversees the full spectrum of legal and regulatory risks, including anti-money laundering, across OCBC Bank and its subsidiaries, and provides advice on regulatory risks and legal issues involved in decisions to management, so that management can make informed strategic choices within an acceptable legal and regulatory risk profile. She graduated with Second Class honours in Law from the National University of Singapore.

Ban Aik Yeoh Mr. Yeoh Ban Aik is Company Secretary of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. Mr. Yeoh joined the Bank in January 1984 and was appointed Company Secretary in August 2002. Since joining OCBC, he has held responsibilities in finance, accounting, management information services and strategic projects. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia, and is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and a Member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Singapore.

Tih Shih Lee Dr. Lee Tih Shih is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited since April 4, 2003. He is presently an Associate Professor at the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore. He has previously served in senior positions at both OCBC Bank and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. He is a Director of Lee Foundation and several Lee Rubber Group Companies. Dr Lee graduated with MD and PhD degrees from Yale University. He also holds a Master of Business Administration with Distinction from Imperial College, London.

Surjaudaja Pramukti Mr. Pramukti Surjaudaja is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited since June 1, 2005. He has been with PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk for 23 years, holding key positions, including President Director, and is presently President Commissioner of the bank. Mr Pramukti holds a Bachelor of Science (Finance & Banking) from San Francisco State University, a Master of Business Administration (Banking) from Golden Gate University and has participated in Special Programs in International Relations at the International University of Japan.

Kim Chiu Chua Mr. Chua Kim Chiu is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. His working experience and occupation include : July 2016 - Current: Professor (Practice), Department of Accounting, NUS Business School, National University of Singapore, July 2012 to June 2016: Senior Advisor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Hong Kong Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers Services LLP, Singapore, July 1990 to June 2012: Partner (Leadership Team), PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Singapore. He served as Chairman, Banking and Finance Committee, Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, Member, Accounting Standards Council, Singapore, Member, Practice Monitoring Sub-Committee under Public Accountants, Oversight Committee.

Kwee Fong Hon Ms. Hon Kwee Fong alias is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms Ong was appointed to the Board on 15 February 2016 and elected as a Director on 22 April 2016. She is Co-Chairman and Senior Partner of Allen & Gledhill LLP as well as the Co-Head of its Financial Services Department. She also sits on the boards of other companies and organisations, in addition to entities which are owned by Allen & Gledhill LLP. She is also a Trustee of The Stephen A Schwarzman Scholars Trust. Ms Ong is a lawyer and she provides corporate and corporate regulatory and compliance advice, particularly to listed companies. Her areas of practice include banking and securities.

Teck Poh Lai Mr. Lai Teck Poh is Independent Director of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited since June 2010. Mr Lai was first appointed to the Board on 1 June 2010 and last re-appointed as a Director on 22 April 2016. He served more than 20 years in OCBC Bank in several senior capacities, including Head of Corporate Banking, Head of Information Technology & Central Operations and Head of Risk Management. He was Head, Group Audit prior to retiring in April 2010. Before joining OCBC Bank, he was Managing Director of Citicorp Investment Bank Singapore Ltd and had served stints with Citibank N.A. in Jakarta, New York and London. He is presently a Director of AV Jennings Ltd, OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad and OCBC Al-Amin Bank Berhad, and a Commissioner of PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk. Mr Lai holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honours from the University of Singapore.

Wee Ghee Quah Mr. Quah Wee Ghee is Independent Non-Executive Director of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited. Mr Quah was first appointed to the Board on 9 January 2012 and last re-elected as a Director on 28 April 2015. He was the Chairman of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC)'s India and Natural Resources Business Groups and Advisor to the GIC's Executive Committee. He was also the Managing Director and President of GIC Asset Management Pte Ltd from 2007 to 2011. He is presently a Director of several companies, including Bank of Singapore Ltd, Great Eastern Life Assurance Co Ltd, and The Overseas Assurance Corporation Ltd. He also serves as Chairman of the Ministry of Health Holdings Pte Ltd's Investment and Evaluation Committee. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) from the National University of Singapore and is a Chartered Financial Analyst and Alumni Member of the Stanford Graduate Business School.

Ngiap Joo Tan Mr. Tan Ngiap Joo is Non-Executive Independent Director of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited. Mr Tan was appointed to the Board on 2 September 2013 and re-elected as a Director on 22 April 2016. He had a long career of 37 years as a banker. He spent 20 years in Citibank N.A. serving in various capacities, including Senior Risk Manager of Citibank Australia and postings overseas prior to joining the OCBC Group in August 1990, where he held senior positions over the years, including Chief Executive of OCBC's Australian operations, and Head, Group Business Banking and was appointed Deputy President in December 2001. He retired in December 2007. He is presently Chairman of United Engineers Ltd, and a Director of several companies, including China Fishery Group Ltd and Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. He is also the Chairman of the Investment Committee of Mapletree India China Fund Ltd. Mr Tan holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Western Australia.