Hani Sarie El Din Dr. Hani Mohammed Salah Sarie El Din serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board at Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company SAE since May 15, 2012. He is a legal practitioner in Egypt and the Middle East with over 25 years of experience in corporate, banking, and capital market. In addition to his private professional career, he has served in executive and non-executive public positions including Chairman of Capital Market Authority, Board Member of the Central Bank of Egypt, General Authority for Investment, and the first official at US-Egyptian Fund to promote investment in Egypt. Dr. Sarie El Din holds a Ph.D. in International Business Law from Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London.

Omar Al Hamawy Mr. Omar Mahmoud Raafat Al Hamawy serves as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Member of the Board at Sixth of October Development and Investment Co SAE, representing SODIC for Development and Real Estate Investment since May 31, 2013. He was Member of the Board at the company till May 31, 2013. Prior to joining the Company, he spent eight years as a Director within Beltone’s Investment Banking Division, where he focused on the real estate sector through his close involvement in both M&A and Capital Market transactions. His most notable transactions include advising Mena for Touristic and Real Estate Investments on a capital increase, advising Beltone Private Equity on the tender offer and acquisition of Nasr City Housing and Development, and advising Amer Group on its IPO among many others. He holds a Bachelors Degree of Business Administration from the American University in Cairo and is a CFA Charter holder.

Hani Qostandi Mr. Hani Henry Qostandi serves as Finance and Administration Manager for Sixth of October Development and Investment Co SODIC SAE since May 20, 2014. Previously, he served as a Certified Public Accountant at KPMG Hazem Hassan for 10 years, as well as serving as Financial and Administration Manager at Orascom Hotels and Development for five years and at CAN Mercedes Benz for another five years.

Hisham Salah Mr. Hisham Salah is the Chief Information Officer at Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company SAE since March 2016. He has 25 years of professional experience in the areas of information technology and corporate systems including founding the first in-house residential fiber-to-the-home project in Egypt in 2009. His previous experience includes serving for eight years as Vice President of Technology at Palm Hills Developments, in addition to spending seven years with Microsoft as the Head of Communications sector and later, the Head of Government sector in Egypt, where he was responsible for sales and key strategic initiatives supporting the company’s growth. Before joining Microsoft, Mr. Salah contributed in establishing the Commercial International Life Insurance Company (CIL) as Head of Information Technology. He began his career in Commercial International Bank (CIB), where he held various positions in Information Technology and Operations. He holds a Master of Science degree in Information Technology from Middlesex University in London.

Hazem Al Tawil Mr. Hazem Al Tawil is Chief Planning and Compliance Officer for Sixth of October Development and Investment Co SAE. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Architectural Engineering from Cairo University, 1985, as well as a Masters Degree in Urban Design from North Carolina State University, 1989. He joined the Company's team in the capacity of Director of Design and Technical Affairs, and he oversaw a number of projects including Beverly Hills and Allegria. Prior to joining the Company, he worked for the Architecture/Engineering firms of Skidmore, Owings and Merrill in Chicago and Dar Al Handasah in Cairo.

Magued Sherif Mr. Magued Ahmad Sami Mohammad Sherif serves as Managing Director, Executive Member of the Board at Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company SAE, representing Sixth of October for Development and Real Estate Projects Co since October 7, 2015. He enjoys almost 30 years of professional experience, including several leadership positions with prominent companies in the industry. His past positions include Egypt Country Head and Properties Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Properties Egypt as well as General Manager and Senior Vice President at Palm Hills Developments for a 10-year period starting from the company’s inception. More recently, Mr. Sherif was Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Hyde Park Properties for Development from 2012 till 2014. He was most recently the co-founder and managing director of The Venturers LLC in Orlando, Florida, as well as the co-founder of AA Investments LLC, Orlando. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sherif worked as the Head of Privatization Unit at Arthur Anderson, in addition to spending 7 years at Bechtel Egypt and Bechtel Limited. He began his career as a Site Engineer with Orascom Construction Industries in 1986. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Cairo University, Egypt, in addition to an MBA from the American University in Cairo.

Shehab Elorabi Mr. Shehab Nabil Abdul Gafoor Elorabi serves as Chief Technical Officer and Executive Member of the Board at Sixth of October Development and Investment Co SAE, representing Idara Resort Services Company since May 12, 2014. He joined SODIC in 2009 as Executive Director of Project Controls. Prior to joining SODIC, Mr. Elorabi spent 5 years of his professional life in Dubai where he held the position of Senior Development Manager at real estate developer Nakheel Co. LLC, following his post as Projects Control Manager at Hill International Project Management Firm. He also worked with Turner International and International Bechtel Inc. Mr. Elorabi started his career with Bechtel Corporation in the USA as Project Controls Engineer, where he spent the first six years of his professional career. He has over 25 years of Experience in the field of construction and real estate development in the USA, UAE and Egypt, and holds an MBA from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, and a B.Sc. in Industrial Engineering/Operations Research from the University of California, Berkeley.

Hatem Al Halwagy Mr. Hatem Riyad Al Sayid Al Halwagy is Chief Projects Officer for Sixth of October Development and Investment Co SAE. He joined the Company in 2006, since then he has been entrusted with managing several of the core departments during different periods. His previous experience includes holding the post of Director of Development for Orascom Tourism and Development and Cairo Financial Center, as well as, managing two telecommunication companies. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Construction Engineering from the American University in Cairo and a Masters Degree in Finance from University of Reading, the United Kingdom.

Mohamed El Garhy Eng. Mohamed El Garhy is Chief Development Officer at Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company SAE since December 2015. He has 30 years of international experience in real estate, mixed use development and project management, during which, he held several senior executive positions within prestigious real estate investment companies and hospitality groups. Eng. El Garhy worked for the likes of Palm Hills Development, The Egypt Emirates Malls Group, Accor Group and Dar Al Handasah, managing their projects. Prior to joining SODIC, he worked as the CTO for Katara Hospitality, managing portfolios of mixed-use multi-billions development projects. He holds a degree in architecture from the Faculty of Fine Arts, Helwan University and he has won numerous awards for special merits throughout his wide career.

Sherif El-Abd Mr. Sherif El-Abd is Chief Business Development and Government Relations Officer at Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company SAE since 2015. He brings over 20 years of diversified experience. In 1993, he joined Coca-Cola Atlantic Industries, and throughout his 11 years tenure, holding different positions such as Senior General Manager-Kalioub Plant (TCCBCE) from 1999 till 2004. Mr. El-Abd worked at Americana Group as Unit General Manager from August 2004 till May 2010. During his most recent five-year tenure in the cotton trading & yarn manufacturing business since May 2010 to October 2015, he was the MD of Almatex, a subsidiary of Alkan Group of Companies.

Ahmad Labib Mr. Ahmad Labib is Chief Commercial Officer for Sixth of October Development and Investment Co SAE. Mr. Labib joined the Company in 2007 as a Sales Manager, and later he became the Company’s Sales Director and Executive Sales Director. He spent his high school years in the United States, and then later he returned to Egypt to graduate from the American University in Cairo majoring in Psychology with a minor in Mass Communication. His previous experience includes working in the Marketing Department at McDonalds and spending seven years in the Marketing and Consumer Relations Platform at British American Tobacco (BAT) where he held various positions, the last of which was Multiple Category Brand Manager. Alongside his professional experience, Mr. Labib co-founded several successful ventures in the entertainment industry.

Walid Abanamay Dr. Walid Suleiman Abdul Mohsen Abanamay serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company SAE since July 29, 2010. He has been the Managing Director of Al-Mareefa Al –Saudia Company since 1997. Prior to this, he served in the Treasury and Corporate Banking Departments of SAMBA Financial Group. Dr. Abanamay has been serving the Board of Directors of several listed companies, private equity and equity funds including, Joussour, Beltone Financial, UGIC, Mena Capital Fund and GB Auto. He also served in the Boards of SAFCO, Nasr City, Al-Inmaia, Al Raya Holdings and Al Masafi. He holds a B.Sc. degree in Computer Science from Southern Illinois University, a Master’s degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Illinois and a Ph.D. in Business Administration majoring in Finance from Southern Illinois University.

Sabah Barakat Eng. Sabah Taysir Barakat serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company SAE, representing Olayan Saudi Financing Company since May 15, 2012. He is the Vice President of Olayan Financing Company, based in Riyadh, where he is responsible for overseeing a portfolio of wholly owned and joint venture companies in the fields of energy, construction, and real estate development. From 2003 till 2008, Eng. Barakat served as Vice President of Bechtel Group, from 1998 till 2003, as Regional Vice President of National Grid Plc and from 1986 till 1998, he worked for the Costain Group Plc. He graduated in 1986 with an Engineering degree from London University. He is a Chartered Engineer, and a member of the UK’s Institute of Civil Engineers. He holds an MBA in Engineering Management and is a member of the UK’s Chartered Institute of Management.

Omar Bassiouny Mr. Omar Salahuddin Hasan Bassiouny serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company SAE, representing RA Six Holdings Ltd. since April 14, 2015. He is the co-founder and Executive Partner of Matouk Bassiouny and the head of the company’s Corporate and M&A group. He has experiences in the areas of corporate law and mergers and acquisitions, most recently representing Emirates NBD on the acquisition of BNP Paribas S.A.E. and representing Abraaj in the acquisition of Al Mokhtabar in 2012. Mr. Bassiouny is a member of several chambers of commerce and business associations including the American Chamber of Commerce, the Egyptian Malaysian Business Council and the British Egyptian Business Association. He received a B. A in Public and International Law from the American University Cairo and a Licence en Droit from the faculty of Law at Cairo University.

Hussein Choucri Mr. Hussein Hasan Choucri serves as Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board at Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company SAE since April 14, 2015. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of HC Securities & Investment. He is also a Board Member of the Holding Company for Tourism and Cinema (HOTAC), Edita Food Industries, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH), and the Egyptian British Business Council (EBBC). In addition, Mr. Choucri is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Shefaa Charity Foundation. He held the position of Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, New York from 1987 to 1993, before serving as an Advisory Director until December 2007 where he was responsible for business activities in the emerging markets of the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent as well as taking part in a number of privatization projects in Turkey, India and Argentina. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Mr. Choucri worked with Abu Dhabi Investment Company and participated in arranging several Euroloan and Eurobond financings for sovereign and private sector companies. He received a Management Diploma from the American University in Cairo and a B.A. from the Faculty of Commerce, Ain Shams University.

Hisham El-Khazindar Mr. Hisham Hussein El-Khazindar serves as Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board at Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company SAE since April 14, 2015. He is the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Qalaa Holdings. He also serves on the board of several regional companies including El Sewedy Electric and Magrabi Retail, and on the Advisory Committee of the Emerging Markets Private Equity Association. He also serves as a Trustee of the American University in Cairo, a Trustee of the Cairo Children’s Cancer Hospital, and as a Fellow of the Aspen Institute’s Middle East Leadership Initiative. Prior to co-founding Qalaa Holdings in 2004, Mr. El-Khazindar held the position of Executive Director of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes where he advised on M&A and IPO transactions in the region. During the period 1999-2000, he was on secondment to Goldman Sachs in London. He holds a BA in Economics from the American University in Cairo and an MBA from Harvard Business School.