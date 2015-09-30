Name Description

Mustaq Enus-Brey Mr. Mustaq Ahmed Enus-Brey is Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Oceana Group Limited. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1978 and started his own practice, M Brey & Associates, which became the largest black auditing practice in the country and later merged with Ernst & Young. He serves on a number of listed and unlisted companies’ boards and on several Audit Committees. Mustaq is active in his community and has set up various community development structures.

Francois Kuttel Mr. Francois Paul Kuttel is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Oceana Group Limited. He graduation, Francois joined his family’s US-based fishing operations. He returned to South Africa in 1995 as Managing Director of Namibian Sea Products. He was chief executive officer of I&J for three years prior to being appointed to the Oceana Board asChief Executive Officer in 2009.

Imraan Soomra Mr. Imraan Soomra is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the company. He is an experienced Chartered Accountant who has worked in a diverse set of industries during the course of his career. He held the position of financial director of Netcare Limited’s Hospital Division from 2010 to 2013 and was previously with MultiChoice from 2003 until 2010, as Head of Channels at SuperSport International as well as Director of M-Net and SuperSport.

Gavin Rhodes-Harrison Mr. Gavin Andrew Rhodes-Harrison is President - Daybrook Fisheries of Oceana Group Limited, On graduation, Gavin held various managerial and senior leadership positions in project management, specialised engineering and construction and general management. Gavin joined the Oceana Fishing Division in 1999 and was appointed managing director of Oceana Operations in 2002 and of Lucky Star in 2005. Gavin was appointed as the President of Daybrook in February 2016.

Neville Brink Mr. Neville Donovan Brink is Managing Director - Blue Continent Products of Oceana Group Limited, since February 2011. He obtained his marketing qualifications with the Institute of Marketing Management in Johannesburg. He worked in various marketing and sales positions at Adcock Ingram, before moving to Federal Marine, and then Oceana as marketing director of the Oceana Fishing Division. Neville was appointed managing director of Oceana Lobster, Calamari Fishing and Lambert’s Bay Foods in 2005 and assumed the position of managing director of Blue Continent Products from 1 February 2011.

Lourens De Waal Mr. Lourens De Waal is Managing Director - Lucky Star Sales and Marketing of the company. He has worked for I&J from 1994 to 2000 as the administration manager and then national and export distribution manager. He joined Vector in 2000, holding the position of general manager for sales and distribution while it was part of the I&J business and was then appointed as customer and supply chain Director at Vector Logistics in 2007. Lourens attended the Executive Development Programme of UCT and Michigan University and is a member of several international industry bodies. He joined Oceana on 1 December 2011.

Jayesh Jaga Mr. Jayesh Jaga is Managing Director - Oceana Lobster and Squid of the company. He has been employed within the Oceana Group for the past 14 years and has held various managerial positions, namely that of commercial manager for BCP, commercial director for Lobster, Squid, Fries, and International New Business Manager for Lucky Star and for Oceana as Group Compliance and Risk Manager. He has experience and knowledge in the fishing industry through his portfolios in commercial, legal, new business development, compliance, and risk.

Naude Rademan Mr. Naude Rademan is Managing Director – CCS Logistics of the company. He has been working in the Logistics and Supply Chain industry for the last 12 years, he was previously the general manager of Value Logistics, responsible for the Western Cape and Namibian operations. Prior to this, he was the general manager at Vector Logistics, responsible for the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Namibian operations, a position he held for five years. He holds an Economic and Logistics Degree from the University of Stellenbosch. He joined Oceana on 3 November 2014.

Suleiman Salie Mr. Suleiman Salie is Managing Director - Lucky Star Operations of Oceana Group Ltd. He graduated in 1989 and joined I&J in 1990 as a graduate engineer. After progressing into management positions in the engineering and production disciplines of I&J’s processing plants, he was appointed operations director in 2004. In this position, which he held until 2010, he provided strategic leadership to I&J’s fishing operations. He represents Oceana on a number of fishing industry associations.

Derrick Mavume Mr. Derrick Bonga Mavume is Managing Executive - Africa Operations of the company. He brings a wealth of experience to his new role as Oceana Group’s Managing Executive of Africa Operations, having previously held key positions in a number of other leading South African companies including; Director of Business Development at RCL Foods, Managing Director of Foodcorp Sunbake Bakeries and Agricultural Director at Rainbow Chicken. Bonga Mavume graduated from Fort Hare University in 1997 with honours in a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture before completing a MBA at the University of Stellenbosch.

Nomaxabiso Teyise Ms. Nomaxabiso Norma Teyise is Group Human Resources Executive of the company. She graduated with a postgraduate degree in Industrial and Organisational Psychology from the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University in 1999. She has worked both as an HR generalist and specialist in the banking sector since the year 2000. The companies she has worked for include Standard Bank, Deutsche Bank and Nedbank.

Jillian Marais Ms. Jillian Cheryl Marais is Company Secretary of Oceana Group Ltd., since July 2011. She holds BA, LLB.

Saamsoodein Pather Mr. Saamsoodein Pather is Non-Executive Lead Independent Director of Oceana Group Ltd. He graduating from the University of Cape Town in 1973, Shamshas been actively involved in investment management, which has included senior executive functions at Colonial Mutual Assurance Company, Southern Life and Real Africa Holdings. He is currently a Chairman of Coronation Fund Managers and Director of KTH Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Noel Doyle Mr. Noel Patrick Doyle is Non-Executive Director of Oceana Group Limited. effective April 8, 2013. He qualified as an Accountant in Ireland in 1988 before joining Pricewaterhouse in Johannesburg in 1989, where he worked for six years. In 1995, he joined Southern Sun in a financial role and when he left Southern Sun in 1998 to join Tiger Brands he was corporate financial services director. He was appointed to the Tiger Board in 2006 as chief financial officer. Noel left Tiger Brands in 2008. After serving as chief executive officer of diversified Motor Group Bluespec Holdings for a year, Noel joined Nando’s as chief executive officer of the Southern African business in 2009. He re-joined Tiger Brands in July 2012 as Business Executive responsible for the grains portfolio. Noel was appointed chief financial officer of Tiger Brands as from 1 August 2016.

Geoffrey Fortuin Mr. Geoffrey George Fortuin is Non-Executive Director of the company. He is a chartered accountant and was a Partner at Deloitte & Touche for 15 years, during which time he was responsible for the audit of a number of South African listed companies. He was also a member of the Deloitte South Africa Board. Geoff is currently the financial director of Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited and serves on the Board of Quantum Foods Holdings Limited. He was appointed to the Board on 12May 2016.

Lawrence Mac Dougall Mr. Lawrence Charles Mac Dougall is Non-Executive Director of the company. He was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 13 July 2016. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Tiger Brands Limited since his appointment in March 2016. Prior to joining Tiger Brands, Lawrence served as the President of Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa at Mondelez International, from November 2012 to March 2016 after his role as the executive vice president. Lawrence has held numerous leadership positions in the FMCG Industry and brings with him a wealth of experience.

Zarina Bibi Mahomed Bassa Ms. Zarina Bibi Mahomed Bassa is Non-Executive Independent Director of Oceana Group Ltd., since April 2011. She sits on several boards, including Kumba Iron Ore, Vodacom South Africa, Sun International, Investec, the financial services board and Woolworths Holdings. Zarina was Executive Director responsible for private banking at Absa and was a Partner at Ernst & Young prior to that. Zarina was named Top Woman in Business at the Top Women in Business and Government awards in 2007 and Top Business Personality in Financial Services: Banking in 2008.

Peter de Beyer Mr. Peter Gerard de Beyer is Non-Executive Independent Director of Oceana Group Limited, He joined Old Mutual in 1978, was appointed Deputy Managing Director of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) in 2000, and retired in November 2008. He sits on a number of boards, including Real People Investment Holdings and certain Old Mutual Group subsidiary companies. Peter is a Fellow of the Actuarial Society of South Africa.