Octodec Investments Ltd (OCTJ.J)
OCTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,304.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
Sharon Wapnick
Anthony Stein
Stephanie Ainsworth
Jeffrey Wapnick
Myron Pollack
Derek Cohen
Gerard Kemp
Akua Koranteng
Pieter Strydom
Biographies
Sharon Wapnick
|Ms. Sharon Wapnick is an Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Octodec Investments Ltd. She is a Chairman of nominations committee Member of investment, risk, social, ethics & remuneration committees .Sharon holds various other directorships of unlisted companies including Premium, IPS and City Property. She has considerable experience in the property industry, as well as in legal-related property matters. Sharon is an attorney and a senior partner of Tugendhaft Wapnick Banchetti & Partners.
Stephanie Ainsworth
Jeffrey Wapnick
|Mr. Jeffrey Percy Wapnick is an Managing Director, Executive Director of Octodec Investments Ltd. He is responsible for the effective management of the group, with a strong emphasis on the upgrade and development of properties. He holds various other directorships of unlisted companies, including Premium, IPS and City Property, where he is the managing director. He has a wealth of experience in the property industry.
Derek Cohen
|Mr. Derek Pedoe Cohen is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Octodec Investments Ltd. He is the Member of audit, investment, risk, social, ethics & remuneration and nominations committees Derek (63) is the lead independent director of Octodec and also serves on boards of other companies, including Premium and IPS. He has many years of experience in banking and fi nance. He provides consultancy services with a specific focus on mergers, acquisitions and corporate fi nance-related issues.
Akua Koranteng
|Ms. Akua Aboagyewaa Koranteng is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Akua holds an Honours degree in Economics obtained from the University of Cape Town and a Masters degree in International Finance (specialising in Real Estate Finance) obtained from Amsterdam Business School. Her practical work experience has been obtained from working within the Corporate Finance division of Merrill Lynch and the Structured Property Finance division of Rand Merchant Bank. Akua has held the position of non-executive director on the board of Jones Lange LaSalle (Pty) Ltd, founded Zinza Investments (Pty) Ltd, a commercial real estate advisory and investments company and is currently the head of Capital Investments at Sifiso Learning Group (Pty) Ltd.
Basic Compensation
Sharon Wapnick
Stephanie Ainsworth
Myron Pollack
Gerard Kemp
Pieter Strydom
As Of 31 Aug 2016
Options Compensation
Sharon Wapnick
Stephanie Ainsworth
Myron Pollack
Gerard Kemp
Pieter Strydom
