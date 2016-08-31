Name Description

Sharon Wapnick Ms. Sharon Wapnick is an Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Octodec Investments Ltd. She is a Chairman of nominations committee Member of investment, risk, social, ethics & remuneration committees .Sharon holds various other directorships of unlisted companies including Premium, IPS and City Property. She has considerable experience in the property industry, as well as in legal-related property matters. Sharon is an attorney and a senior partner of Tugendhaft Wapnick Banchetti & Partners.

Anthony Stein Mr. Anthony K. Stein is an Financial Director, Executive Director of Octodec Investments Ltd. He is also the fi nancial director of Premium and IPS and is the chief fi nancial offi cer of City Property. He joined City Property in March 2003. He is also the treasurer of the SA REIT Association. He has considerable experience in finance and in a listed company environment as well as in the property industry.

Jeffrey Wapnick Mr. Jeffrey Percy Wapnick is an Managing Director, Executive Director of Octodec Investments Ltd. He is responsible for the effective management of the group, with a strong emphasis on the upgrade and development of properties. He holds various other directorships of unlisted companies, including Premium, IPS and City Property, where he is the managing director. He has a wealth of experience in the property industry.

Myron Pollack Mr. Myron Zadwell Pollack is an Non-Executive Director of Octodec Investments Ltd. He has considerable experience in the property industry and serves on the Boards of Premium Properties Limited and IPS Investments (Pty) Limited.

Derek Cohen Mr. Derek Pedoe Cohen is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Octodec Investments Ltd. He is the Member of audit, investment, risk, social, ethics & remuneration and nominations committees Derek (63) is the lead independent director of Octodec and also serves on boards of other companies, including Premium and IPS. He has many years of experience in banking and fi nance. He provides consultancy services with a specific focus on mergers, acquisitions and corporate fi nance-related issues.

Gerard Kemp Mr. Gerard H. Kemp is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Octodec Investments Ltd. He is currently the chief executive officer of Kaouat Iron Limited, a division of Transafrika Resources. He is the former chief executive offi cer of Pamodzi Resources Fund and prior to that director of business development (resources) at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), head of investment banking and head of equities research at BoE Merchant Bank and BoE Securities, respectively. Gerard is also an independent non-executive director of Premium, IPS, Village Main Reef Limited and Keaton Energy Holdings Limited.

Akua Koranteng Ms. Akua Aboagyewaa Koranteng is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Akua holds an Honours degree in Economics obtained from the University of Cape Town and a Masters degree in International Finance (specialising in Real Estate Finance) obtained from Amsterdam Business School. Her practical work experience has been obtained from working within the Corporate Finance division of Merrill Lynch and the Structured Property Finance division of Rand Merchant Bank. Akua has held the position of non-executive director on the board of Jones Lange LaSalle (Pty) Ltd, founded Zinza Investments (Pty) Ltd, a commercial real estate advisory and investments company and is currently the head of Capital Investments at Sifiso Learning Group (Pty) Ltd.