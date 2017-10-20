Name Description

Randal Luiz Zanetti Dr. Randal Luiz Zanetti serves as Chairman of the Board of Odontoprev SA. since January 4, 2014. Previously, he was Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer. He is founding Partner of the Company. He is Substitute Member of the Supplementary Health Chamber of ANS (The National Health Agency). He is current Member of the Brazilian Society for Oral Rehabilitation (SBRO) and Member of the Sao Paulo APAE. He was Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Company, Director for Professional Matters at the National Syndicate of Group Deontology (Sinog), First Secretary and Director of the Paulista Association of Dentists, Commission Member for Plans and Credentials on Sao Paulo’s Regional Dental Board (CROSP), Vice President and President of the Paulista Association of Dental Companies, Member of the Central Organizing Commission of various Paulista congresses on dentistry, Assistant Professor at Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP)’s Endodontic Discipline, and Assistant Professor of Prosthesis Discipline at the City University of Sao Paulo (UNICID). He has administered various courses and seminars on themes such as bio-dynamics and fixed partial prosthesis. He was President of the 10th Brazilian University Congress on Deontology, and Director of the January 25 Academic Center. He graduated in Dentistry from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Rodrigo Bacellar Wuerkert Mr. Rodrigo Bacellar Wuerkert serves as Chief Executive Officer of Odontoprev S.A. since June 1, 2016. He was CEO of Orizon. He worked for 19 years in domestoc and foreign financial institutions. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and an MBA from University of Warwick, England.

Marcio Seroa de Araujo Coriolano Mr. Marcio Seroa de Araujo Coriolano serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Odontoprev SA since April 2016. He has been Member of the Human Resources Committee of the Company since March 26, 2010. Since January of 2001, he has been Statutes Director for Bradesco Saude SA. He is Member of the Executive Committee of Bradesco Saude SA, Managing Officer of Bradesco Dental and of Mediservice – Administradora de Planos de Saude SA. He is also Legal Representative of Bradesco Saude SA, of Bradesco Dental SA and of Mediservice Administradora de Planos de Saude SA attached to the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). He is Permanent Representative for Fenaseg at the Supplementary Health Chamber. He is Vice President of the Fiscal Board at the Institute of Supplementary Health Studies (IESS). He is also Member of the Magistracy Commission and of Fenaseg’s Services Headquarters Board of Directors, and of Fenaseg’s Health Technical Commission and of the Portability Work Group. He is Fenaseg’s Member at the Supplementary Health Chamber (CSS). He graduated in Economic Sciences from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro, with specialization in Urban and Regional Planning from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Luis Andre Blanco Mr. Luis Andre Blanco serves as Chief Administrative and Finance Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Odontoprev SA since December 15, 2009. He was Financial Director at Vivo Empresa SA, Executive Financial Director at Tele Centro–Oeste Celular Participacoes, Structured Operations Manager at the bank Banco Boa Vista InterAtlantico SA and Consultant at Boucinhas & Campos Consultores e Auditores. He graduated in Production Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro. He also received a Masters of Business Administration degree in Business Studies from the University of Westminster.

Jose Maria Benozatti Mr. Jose Maria Benozatti serves as Clinical and Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Odontoprev SA. He has been Clinicial Officer of the Company since 2006. He has been the Company's Shareholder since 2000. He was Partner and Founder of Unidont, which was acquired by the Company in 1999 and merged into the Company in 2000. He has a degree in Dentistry from Universidade Bandeirante de Sao Paulo - UNIBAN.

Rose Gabay Ms. Rose Gabay serves as Chief Human Resource Officer at Odontoprev SA since November 19, 2015. She was Corporate Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Odontoprev SA from September 8, 2008. She served as Human Resources Superintendent at ABN-Amro Bank, Human Resources Director at Real Insurance - ABN-Amro Bank and Human Resources Consultant at Ultra Group. She holds a degree in Psychology from Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas (FMU), with a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP), with major in Human Resources.

Jose Roberto Borges Pacheco Mr. Jose Roberto Borges Pacheco serves as Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Odontoprev SA. He joined the Company in 2006. He has worked at Caemi Mineracao e Metalurgia SA, Banco ABN-Amro and Gol Linhas Aereas SA where he held positions related to corporate finance, treasury and investor relations. He has a degree in Economics from Universidad Nacional de Brasilia (UnB), a post graduate degree from Handelshogskolan i Stockholm and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Escola de Administracao de Empresas da Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Marcelo Galvao Mr. Marcelo Galvao serves as IT Director at Odontoprev S.A. since November 19, 2015. He is a graduate in Computer Engineering from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) and a Masters degree from Ecole Centrale de Lyon, with over 20 years of professional experience in the telecom and financial services sectors.

Carlos Rogoginsky Mr. Carlos Rogoginsky, Jr. serves as Retail Commercial Director, Member of the Executive Board of Odontoprev SA since August 29, 2012. He started his career path at Grupo Bradesco Seguros in 1992 where he worked at various areas of the group with the last occupied post of Commercial Superintendent of the Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo da Bradesco Saude branches. He is a Lawyer. He gained an M.B.A. in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Ivan Luiz Gontijo Mr. Ivan Luiz Gontijo, Jr. serves as the Director of Odontoprev S.A. since April 2016. He is the Judicial Director at Bradesco Seguros e Previdência Group, professor of Commercial Law at the Catholic University of Petrópolis and Law Insurance Professor at the Cândido Mendes Law University. Managing Officer of Bradesco Seguros, Bradesco Capitalização S.A., Bradesg Participações S.A., Mediservice Operadora de Planos de Saúde S.A., Bradesco Saúde S.A., Bradesco Vida e Previdência S.A, Bradesco Auto/RE Companhia de Seguros, Atlântica Companhia de Seguros, BSP Affinity Ltda. and Danúbio Empreendimento e Participações Ltda. He is Director at Bradesco Argentina de Seguros, Everest Empreendimentos e Participações Ltda, Maracay Empreendimentos Imobiliários SPE Ltda., Mississipi Empreendimentos e Participações Ltda, Ipê Holdings Ltda., Reno Empreendimentos e Participações Ltda., Bréscia Empreendimentos e Participações Ltda, BSP Park Estacionamento e Participações Ltda., Bradseg Promotora de endas S.A., BSP Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A., Marília Reflorestamento e Agropecuária Ltda., BPS Participações e Serviços Ltda. and of Neon Holdings Ltda. He is a member of the Legal Committee of the Supplementary Health Studies Institute (IESS), and member of the Board of Directors of Odontoprev S.A. He has graduated in Law from Universidade Catolica de Petropolis.

Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Mr. Samuel Monteiro dos Santos, Jr. Director of Odontoprev SA since January 4, 2014. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Brasileira de Gestao de Serviços and of the Integritas SA (Holding that controls Fleury Group), Member of the Board of Directors of the Empresa Brasileira de Assistencia (Europe Assistance), Alternate Member of the Board of Group Fleury and Member of the Investment Committee of the Brazil Institute RE (IRB). Until March 2011, he held the position of Executive Vice-President of the companies comprising the Bradesco Insurance Group and Pensions. He graduated in Law from the Candido Mendes Law College at Universidade Candido Mendes and in Administration and Accounting Sciences from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Jose Afonso Alves Castanheira Mr. Jose Afonso Alves Castanheira serves as Independent Director at Odontoprev SA since December 23, 2009. He has been Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since March 26, 2010. He was Director of the Economists Institute of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Executive Secretary at the CDI – Conselho de Desenvolvimento Industrial, President of INNOBRA – Innocenti Ind. Mecanica SA and of BEFIEX – Comissao para Concessao de Beneficios Fiscais e Programas Especiais de Exportacao. He served on the Administration Board of Conafi, Dedini, Estrela, Caemi, MBR, Quebec Cartier Mining, Distribuidora de Produtos and Petroleo Ipiranga, Refinaria Ipiranga and others. He also participated on the Investment Fund Committee of Investimentos Puma da Dynamo Adm. De Recursos. He is Partner-Director of Consemp Consultoria and Empreendimentos Industriais Ltda, currently Reiss & Castanheira Consultoria and Empreendimentos Ltda, and Member of the Board of Directors of Helbor Empreendimentos SA. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in 1970, with a specialization in Company Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro, and a Masters degree in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in 1983.

Eduardo de Toledo Mr. Eduardo de Toledo serves as Independent Director of Odontoprev SA since 2006. He has been Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since March 26, 2010. He served in the Ultra Group from 1987 to 2008, where he was responsible for the Treasury, Director of Administration and Control of Oxiteno SA, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Ultracargo Ultrapar. He is Member of the Investment Committee of MSP Fund Investment Holdings. He graduated in Production Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and in Economics from Faculdade de Economia e Administracao da Universidade de Sao Paulo. He took his Masters of Business Administration degree at the International Institute of Business Administration INSEAD.

Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos Mr. Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos serves as Independent Director of Odontoprev SA since 2006. He is the Chairman of CPFL Energia S.A., a member of the Board of Directors at Odontoprev S.A., Camil Alimentos S.A., Tegma Gestão Logística S.A. and CCR - Grupo Camargo Correa. Is a member of the Board of Directors’ Management Committee of Susano Papel e Celulose S.A., of the Council of Notables of the National Quality Foundation (FNPQ), of the Superior Council of Instituto Ecofruto, of the Consultative Council of the Association of Pulp and Paper Producers - BRACELPA, of the Board of Directors and Financial Committee of São Martinho S.A. Worked at the Industry and Commercy Ministry - Conselho de Desenvolvimento Industrial (CDI), was the Director of Forest Products Area, Environment and Metallurgy at Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and as CEO at Celulose Nipo-Brasileira S.A. (Cenibra) e Florestas Rio Doce S.A. He acted as Superintendant Director of Bahia Sul Celulose S.A., and of Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Brasil Agro Cia. Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas. He graduated in Chemical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1971.

Gerald Dinu Reiss Mr. Gerald Dinu Reiss serves as Independent Director at Odontoprev SA since December 23, 2009. He has been Member of the Human Resources Committee of the Company since March 26, 2010. He worked at Investbanco. He was Planning Manager at Metal Leve and is founding Partner of Grow, Professor at the Company Administration School of Sao Paulo, within Fundacao Getulio Vargas. He was Planning and Development Director and Member of the Executive Committee for the Ultra Group, founding Partner-Director of Consemp – Consultoria Empreendimentos Industriais Ltda. He also participated on the Board of Directors of Pao de Acucar Group, MBR, Petrobras and its associates as well as at Gafisa. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1968 and obtained a post graduate degree in Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV). He also obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree in 1976 and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in 1980, both from the University of California, Berkeley, in United States.