Name Description

Andres Alfonso Barberis Martin Mr. Andres Alfonso Barberis Martin serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Concesionario del Oeste, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since December 5, 2014, and was appointed to his current post on September 8, 2015.

Nestor Monterroso Mr. Nestor Monterroso serves as Director of Investor Relations of Grupo Concesionario del Oeste S.A. He holds a degree in Accounting.

Guillermo Nestor Perez Mr. Guillermo Nestor Perez serves as Director of Investor Relations of Grupo Concesionario del Oeste SA. He holds a degree in Accouting.