Name Description

James Askew Mr. James Edward Askew is Chairman and independent non-executive director of the company. He was Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of OceanaGold Corporation since March 2007. Mr. Askew is a mining engineer with over 35 years of broad international experience as a Director and/or Chief Executive Officer for a wide range of Australian and international publicly listed mining, mining finance and other mining related companies. He holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering (Honours) and a Masters Degree, Engineering Science. Mr. Askew has served on the board of a number of public companies, currently including Evolution Mining Limited and as Chairman of Syrah Resources Ltd.

Michael Wilkes Mr. Michael F. Wilkes is President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of the company. He was Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of OceanaGold Corporation. Mr. Wilkes is a mining engineer with over 30 years of broad international experience, predominantly in precious and base metals across Asia and Australia. Most recently, as Executive General Manager of Operations at OZ Minerals, he had responsibility for the evaluation studies, construction and operation of the Prominent Hill copper gold project in South Australia, which is one of the more significant recent resource developments in Australia. Preceding this, he was General Manager of the Sepon gold copper project for Oxiana in Laos. His earlier experience was in Papua New Guinea in senior roles and, at the outset of his career, at Mount Isa Mines in operations and design. In January 2011, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer, and was appointed to the Board of Directors as Managing Director in April 2011. He has a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) from the University of Queensland, a Master of Business Administration from Deakin University, and is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Scott McQueen Mr. Scott McQueen is Chief Financial Officer of the company. He has over 25 years of experience in finance and general management in the energy and mining sectors. He is a certified professional accountant with a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Monash University, and a master's degree in tax law from Melbourne University. Mr. McQueen joined Oceanagold in 2016.

Michael Holmes Mr. Michael H. L. Holmes is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of OceanaGold Corporation since November 2012. Mr. Holmes is a mining engineer with over 25 years’ experience working in Australia and Argentina. Michael has broad operational experience in underground and open pit gold, copper, lead, zinc and nickel mines. Most recently, as General Manager of Minera Alumbrera Operations in Argentina (Xstrata Copper), he was responsible for the large open pit, processing, transport and port facilities and for the management of the feasibility study for the Agua Rica Project. Previous to this, Mr. Holmes was the General Manager of the Mount Isa Copper Operations (Xstrata Copper), based in Mount Isa, managing the large scale underground mine and concentrator. Prior, he has had various other mine management positions in Australia. Mr. Holmes holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) degree from the University of Queensland and is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Liang Tang Ms. Liang Tang is Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of OceanaGold Corporation. Ms. Tang is a practising lawyer with a broad range of legal and corporate experiences in the gold mining sector, including capital markets, debt financing, and corporate and commercial law. She joined OceanaGold’s legal and company secretariat team in April 2009, and is currently responsible for legal affairs, compliance and corporate governance. Prior to joining OceanaGold, Liang was a commercial lawyer in private practice. She also worked as an accountant and tax consultant at a global accounting firm. Liang holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Melbourne. She is also a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Mark Cadzow Mr. Mark Cadzow is Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer of OceanaGold Corporation. Mr. Cadzow is a metallurgist with over 30 years of experience in mineral processing, precious metals, sulphide minerals and coal. He spent 8 years with BP Australia in coal and mineral research and development, which resulted in a number of patented processes for the recovery of gold and other minerals. Mr. Cadzow joined OGL in 1991 and held the position of Senior Metallurgist and Processing Manager for 10 years, during which time he developed the Macraes processing plant from a 1.5 Mtpa sulphide leach plant into one of Australasia’s most complex gold processing plants treating 4.5 Mtpa. In 2002, his appointment to Project Manager saw him bring on the 0.5 Mtpa oxide plant. He was also acting Mining Manager during the commissioning of the Owner Mining Fleet, before being appointed as Environmental and Sustainable Manager in 2003. In October 2005, he was appointed New Zealand Development Manager, and was appointed Chief Operating Officer of OceanaGold in October 2010. In Mr. Cadzow’s current role, he is responsible for overseeing technical studies, expansions and new developments, including the commissioning of the Haile Gold Mine Project. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Metallurgy).

Mark Chamberlain Mr. Mark Norman Chamberlain is Executive Vice President - Corporate Development of OceanaGold Corporation. Mr. Chamberlain has over 35 years’ experience covering a broad range of financial disciplines with a particular focus on finance, treasury, capital markets, risk management and mergers and acquisitions. He has over 20 years’ experience in the mining industry, primarily in the gold and multi-product mining space gained from senior finance functions at Newcrest Mining Limited, Western Mining Corporation Limited and external consulting. Mr. Chamberlain is a qualified lawyer and a Fellow of CPA Australia. Mr. Chamberlain holds Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce degrees from the University of Melbourne.

Craig Feebrey Mr. Craig Feebrey is the Executive Vice President and Head of Exploration of the company. Dr. Feebrey is a geologist with 20 years of global exploration and commercial experience. He has held senior technical and management positions across major international mining organisations and junior exploration companies. His focus has been in gold and copper exploration and mining across Australia, Asia-Pacific and South America. Dr. Feebrey’s most recent position was as Vice President of Exploration – Australasia – with Gold Fields Ltd, where he was responsible for leading all exploration activities. He was also a member of the Gold Fields Regional Leadership Team, and Director of several Gold Fields subsidiary companies. Dr. Feebrey holds a Bachelor of Science and Graduate Diploma of Science from the University of New England, Australia, as well as a Doctor of Philosophy (Geology) and Master of Science degree from Hokkaido University, Japan. Dr. Feebrey is a Chartered Professional Geologist, a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists, and a member of both the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Yuwen Ma Mr. Yuwen Ma is the Executive Vice President and Head of Human Resources of the company. He was Head - Human Resources of OceanaGold Corporation. Mr. Ma was responsible for managing the Human Resources function of the organisation and lead talent and organisation development initiatives to support OceanaGold operations and growth. Prior to joining OceanaGold, he served as Human Resources Director of Eldorado Gold China Operations between 2009 and 2011. Mr Ma has over 20 years human resources management experiences with multinationals building high performance organisations including Sino Gold Mining Ltd., Kimberly-Clark China and Nestle China. Mr. Ma holds a Bachelor degree with a major in English Language Teaching from the University of Heilongjiang and Diploma in International Business Administration at Harbin Institute of Technology in China.

Diane Garrett Dr. Diane Renee Garrett is Non-Executive Director of the company. She was the Director of the company. Dr. Garrett has more than 20 years of senior management and financial expertise in the field of natural resources. Most recently, she held the position of President and CEO of Romarco Minerals Inc. (prior to its acquisition by OGC). Prior to that, she held numerous senior positions in public mining companies including VP of Corporate Development at Dayton Mining Corporation, and VP of Corporate Development at Beartooth Platinum Corporation. Earlier in her career, Dr. Garrett was the Senior Mining Analyst and Portfolio Manager in the precious metals sector with US Global Investors. Dr. Garrett holds a PhD in Engineering in addition to a Master of Arts (MA) in Mineral Economics from the University of Texas, Austin. She is currently the President and CEO of Wellgreen Platinum Ltd, and is also a director of TriStar Gold Inc.

Jose Leviste Mr. Jose Paredes Leviste, Jr., is Non-Executive Director of the company. He was Non-Executive Independent Director of OceanaGold Corporation since December 2007. He is the current Chairman of OceanaGold’s wholly-owned subsidiary company in the Philippines, OceanaGold (Philippines), Inc. and has been a Director of the Philippines company since OGC’s merger with Climax Mining in 2006. He is also the Philippine Resident Representative of the Australia-Philippine Business Council and, in 2005 was appointed as a Commissioner to the Consultative Commission tasked with advising the Philippines' President on the changes needed to the 1987 Constitution of the Philippines. Mr. Leviste graduated in Economics from the Ateneo University with an MBA degree from Columbia University and a MA Economics degree from Fordham University in the United States.

William Myckatyn Mr. William H. Myckatyn is Non-Executive Independent Director of OceanaGold Corporation since April 2010. Mr. Myckatyn is a mining engineer with over 40 years of technical and management experience in mine financing, development and operations. He was the CEO, Chairman, and, subsequently Vice Chairman of Quadra FNX Mining Ltd., an intermediate copper and gold producer focused in the Americas, until its takeover in 2012. Prior to founding Quadra Mining in 2002, Mr. Myckatyn held the position of Chief Executive Officer at other mining and metals companies over the period of a decade, including Dayton Mining, Princeton Mining and Gibraltar Mines. For over twenty years prior to that, he worked for various operations controlled by Placer Dome Inc. and its associated and predecessor companies, including four separate mines in Australia and the Philippines. Mr. Myckatyn also sits on the Board of Directors for Canadian based exploration companies First Point Minerals and San Marco Resources.

Geoffrey Raby Dr. Geoffrey William Raby, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of OceanaGold Corporation since August 2011. Dr Raby was Australia’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China from 2007 to 2011. Prior to that, he was a Deputy Secretary in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (“DFAT”). Dr Raby has extensive experience in international affairs and trade, having been Australia’s Ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (1998-2001), Australia’s APEC Ambassador (2003-05), Head of DFAT’s Office of Trade Negotiations, and Head of the Trade Policy Issues Division at the OECD, Paris. Between 1986 and 1991 he was Head of the Economic Section at the Australian Embassy, Beijing. He has been the Chair of DFAT’s Audit Committee and served as an ex office member of the Boards of Austrade and EFIC (Export Finance and Insurance Corporation). Dr Raby was also a non-executive director of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd and is currently on the boards of Yancoal Australia Ltd and iSentia Group Limited.