Name Description

Christa Fuchs Ms. Christa Fuchs is Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of OHB SE since 2003. Prior to this, she was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from 2002. s is Managing shareholder of VOLPAIA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

Marco Fuchs Mr. Marco R. Fuchs serves as Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at OHB SE. He serves on Boards of ZARM Technik AG (Member of the Supervisory Board), MT Aerospace AG (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), and ORBCOMM Inc. Fort Lee (Member of the Management Board), among others.

Klaus Hofmann Mr. Klaus Hofmann is Chief Human Resource Officer, Member of the Management Board at OHB SE since November 1, 2015. Between 1992 and 2011, Mr. Hofmann held various management positions in human resources with the EADS Group. Most recently, he was Chief Human Resources Executive at Astrium N.V. and Managing Director of Astrium GmbH. Prior to joining OHB SE, he was senior vice president at Wacker Chemie AG, where he held group-wide responsibility for human resources and staff welfare matters. He studied management at Ludwig Maximilian Universitaet Muenchen, after which he spent 4 years as a research assistant at the Institute of Human Resources and Organization Research at the University of the Armed Forces in Neubiberg. During this period, he completed a 2-year research tenure as assistant professor at the University of Houston in Texas.

Fritz Merkle Dr. Fritz Merkle is Chief Marketing Officer, Member of the Management Board at OHB SE since June 17, 2014. He is responsible for Strategy, Business Development & Marketing. He is also a Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of OHB System AG. He worked at the European Southern Observatory in Garching during 1984 to 1992. He also served as Head of space technology business at Carl Zeiss in Oberkochen and Jena. He was guest researcher at the IBM Almaden research laboratory in San Jose, California. He obtained Doctorate from Universitat Heidelberg.

Heinz Stoewer Prof. Heinz Stoewer has been Member of the Supervisory Board at OHB SE since August 23, 2005. He is Emeritus Professor of Space Systems Engineering at the Delft University of Technology and acts as Managing Director of Space Associates GmbH. He holds a Master of Science degree. He has studied technical Physics, Business Administration and Systems Management in Germany and the USA.