OHB SE (OHBG.DE)

OHBG.DE on Xetra

44.35EUR
5:27pm IST
Change (% chg)

€1.15 (+2.67%)
Prev Close
€43.20
Open
€43.17
Day's High
€44.47
Day's Low
€43.16
Volume
9,701
Avg. Vol
20,757
52-wk High
€47.47
52-wk Low
€18.10

Name Age Since Current Position

Christa Fuchs

79 2003 Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

Marco Fuchs

55 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Klaus Hofmann

57 2015 Chief Human Resource Officer, Member of the Management Board

Fritz Merkle

67 2014 Chief Marketing Officer, Member of the Management Board

Heinz Stoewer

77 2005 Member of the Supervisory Board

Robert Wethmar

56 2012 Member of the Supervisory Board

Martina Lilienthal

Martina Lilienthal
Christa Fuchs

Ms. Christa Fuchs is Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of OHB SE since 2003. Prior to this, she was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from 2002. s is Managing shareholder of VOLPAIA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

Marco Fuchs

Mr. Marco R. Fuchs serves as Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at OHB SE. He serves on Boards of ZARM Technik AG (Member of the Supervisory Board), MT Aerospace AG (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), and ORBCOMM Inc. Fort Lee (Member of the Management Board), among others.

Klaus Hofmann

Mr. Klaus Hofmann is Chief Human Resource Officer, Member of the Management Board at OHB SE since November 1, 2015. Between 1992 and 2011, Mr. Hofmann held various management positions in human resources with the EADS Group. Most recently, he was Chief Human Resources Executive at Astrium N.V. and Managing Director of Astrium GmbH. Prior to joining OHB SE, he was senior vice president at Wacker Chemie AG, where he held group-wide responsibility for human resources and staff welfare matters. He studied management at Ludwig Maximilian Universitaet Muenchen, after which he spent 4 years as a research assistant at the Institute of Human Resources and Organization Research at the University of the Armed Forces in Neubiberg. During this period, he completed a 2-year research tenure as assistant professor at the University of Houston in Texas.

Fritz Merkle

Dr. Fritz Merkle is Chief Marketing Officer, Member of the Management Board at OHB SE since June 17, 2014. He is responsible for Strategy, Business Development & Marketing. He is also a Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of OHB System AG. He worked at the European Southern Observatory in Garching during 1984 to 1992. He also served as Head of space technology business at Carl Zeiss in Oberkochen and Jena. He was guest researcher at the IBM Almaden research laboratory in San Jose, California. He obtained Doctorate from Universitat Heidelberg.

Heinz Stoewer

Prof. Heinz Stoewer has been Member of the Supervisory Board at OHB SE since August 23, 2005. He is Emeritus Professor of Space Systems Engineering at the Delft University of Technology and acts as Managing Director of Space Associates GmbH. He holds a Master of Science degree. He has studied technical Physics, Business Administration and Systems Management in Germany and the USA.

Robert Wethmar

Mr. Robert Peter Wethmar is Member of the Supervisory Board of OHB SE since 2012. He is Attorney at law and partner at the Taylor Wessing law firm, Hamburg. He has been a lawyer in Hamburg since 1993 and a partner at the international law firm Taylor Wessing since 1997. He specializes in cross-border M&A transactions and joint ventures as well as corporate law matters for mid-size and large family companies. He advises national and international companies in the technology (e.g. aviation and space technology, information technology, medical and biotechnology) and consumer goods industries. He studied law at the University of Hamburg, graduating in 1988 with the first state examination. He then completed his legal clerkship at the Berlin Appellate Court, where he completed his second state examination in 1991. Thereafter, Robert Wethmar completed a master’s degree at New York University, qualifying as an attorney at law in the State of New York in 1993.

Christa Fuchs

137,000

Marco Fuchs

515,700

Klaus Hofmann

--

Fritz Merkle

--

Heinz Stoewer

10,000

Robert Wethmar

--

Martina Lilienthal

--
As Of  31 Dec 2011

