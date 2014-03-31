Edition:
Omaxe Ltd (OMAX.NS)

OMAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

204.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.90 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs205.65
Open
Rs205.65
Day's High
Rs206.45
Day's Low
Rs202.70
Volume
508,124
Avg. Vol
585,918
52-wk High
Rs215.70
52-wk Low
Rs154.75

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Rohtas Goel

51 2005 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Daleep Moudgil

President

Shubha Singh

2016 Compliance Officer, Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary

Jai Goel

54 Whole Time Director

Seema Avasarala

2017 Director

Sudhangshu Biswal

2016 Additional Director

Sudip Bandyopadhyay

2015 Additional Independent Director

Srinivas Kanakagiri

2017 Independent Director

Shruti Sodh

2017 Additional Independent Director

K Srinivas

2017 Additional Independent Director

Prem Rana

67 2011 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Rohtas Goel

Mr. Rohtas Goel is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Omaxe Ltd. He holds a Diploma in Civil Engineering and is an experienced entrepreneur with experience of over 20 years in the field of construction business and real estate. He has knowledge of the construction and real estate industry and is single handedly responsible for evolving the Company. He looks after the entire gamut of activities under the supervision and control of the Board of Directors of the Company. He is a member of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Federation of Chambers of Commerce of India (FICCI), PHD Chamber of Commerce and All India Management Association (AIMA).

Daleep Moudgil

Mr. Daleep Moudgil is President of Omaxe Ltd.

Shubha Singh

Jai Goel

Mr. Jai Bhagwan Goel is Whole Time Director of Omaxe Ltd. He has over 32 years of experience and is responsible for Commercial operation of the company under the overall supervision of Chairman and Managing Director and Board of Directors. He has done graduation in Civil Engineering from A.M.I.E. He has experience of working as Civil Engineer with various organizations such as Central Public Work Department, International Air Port Authority and Delhi Development Authority.

Seema Avasarala

Ms. Seema Prasad Avasarala serves as a Director of the Company. Ms' Avasarala is a Post Graduate in Commerce. She is a Sales and Marketing Professional having more than 18 years of experience and currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of OyeHelp Technologies.

Sudhangshu Biswal

Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Srinivas Kanakagiri

Shruti Sodh

K Srinivas

Prem Rana

Dr. Prem Singh Rana is Independent Non-Executive Director of Omaxe Ltd. He is an independent director of the Company and has over 38 years of experience in conceptualization, Planning, Designing, Appraising, Financing and implementation of housing and infrastructure projects all over the country. Mr. Rana possesses the following qualifications: - PhD (Transport Engg. & Management) from University of Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K, - P.G. Dip. Town & Country Planning (TPT) from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, India and - B.Tech. (Civil) from Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, India.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Rohtas Goel

36,000,000

Daleep Moudgil

6,140,000

Shubha Singh

--

Jai Goel

9,600,000

Seema Avasarala

--

Sudhangshu Biswal

--

Sudip Bandyopadhyay

--

Srinivas Kanakagiri

--

Shruti Sodh

--

K Srinivas

--

Prem Rana

280,000
As Of  31 Mar 2014

Insider Trading

