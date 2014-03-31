Name Description

Rohtas Goel Mr. Rohtas Goel is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Omaxe Ltd. He holds a Diploma in Civil Engineering and is an experienced entrepreneur with experience of over 20 years in the field of construction business and real estate. He has knowledge of the construction and real estate industry and is single handedly responsible for evolving the Company. He looks after the entire gamut of activities under the supervision and control of the Board of Directors of the Company. He is a member of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Federation of Chambers of Commerce of India (FICCI), PHD Chamber of Commerce and All India Management Association (AIMA).

Daleep Moudgil Mr. Daleep Moudgil is President of Omaxe Ltd.

Jai Goel Mr. Jai Bhagwan Goel is Whole Time Director of Omaxe Ltd. He has over 32 years of experience and is responsible for Commercial operation of the company under the overall supervision of Chairman and Managing Director and Board of Directors. He has done graduation in Civil Engineering from A.M.I.E. He has experience of working as Civil Engineer with various organizations such as Central Public Work Department, International Air Port Authority and Delhi Development Authority.

Seema Avasarala Ms. Seema Prasad Avasarala serves as a Director of the Company. Ms' Avasarala is a Post Graduate in Commerce. She is a Sales and Marketing Professional having more than 18 years of experience and currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of OyeHelp Technologies.