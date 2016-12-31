Name Description

Patrick O'Sullivan Mr. Patrick O'Sullivan is Non-Executive Chairman of Old Mutual Public Limited Company since January 1, 2010. He is a Chairman of the Board since January 2010. Also chairs the Nomination and Governance Committee Vice Chairman of Zurich Financial Services from 2007 to 2009, where he had specific responsibility for its international businesses including those in South Africa. Prior to that, he had been CFO of the ZFS Group and CEO of Eagle Star Insurance Company. He held positions at Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Financial Guaranty Insurance Company and Barclays/BZW. Previous non-executive roles have included Chairman of the UK’s Shareholder Executive, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ireland, Senior Independent Director at Man Group plc and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Collins Stewart plc and Cofra Group AG.

Jonathan Hemphill Mr. Jonathan Bruce Hemphill is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Old Mutual Public Limited Company since November 1, 2015. He is also Chairman of Old Mutual Wealth and a non-executive director of Nedbank Group Limited, Nedbank Limited and Old Mutual Emerging Markets Bruce Hemphill joined Old Mutual as Group Chief Executive in November 2015, succeeding Julian Roberts. He was previously Chief Executive of Wealth, Insurance and Non-Bank Financial Services at Standard Bank Group, the largest African banking group by assets and earnings. From June 2006 to February 2014, he was Chief Executive of Liberty Group, an African financial services group listed on the JSE. He originally trained as a lawyer in the UK, practising law in both the UK and Hong Kong. After completing a management training program at Anglo American in South Africa, he joined the corporate finance team at Standard Merchant Bank, where he eventually headed up the corporate finance, investment, banking, commercial banking and cash equities businesses.

Tim Tookey Mr. Tim Tookey is Chief Financial Officer of the company. He brings significant financial services experience to Old Mutual Wealth. He has worked at Board level in financial services for over 20 years and has been responsible for managing a large number of significant business transformation and strategic projects, capital markets activity and other corporate actions. Tim will work with Mark to prepare the business for the planned demerger and listing, as part of Old Mutual plc’s managed separation process.

Ingrid Johnson Ms. Ingrid Gail Johnson is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Old Mutual Public Limited Company since July 1, 2014. She is also a non-executive director of Old Mutual Group Holdings, Old Mutual Wealth and OM Asset Management plc Ingrid Johnson has been Group Finance Director since July 2014. Prior to taking on this role, she had 20 years’ broad-based financial services experience with Nedbank Group in both line and financial roles. She was appointed to the Nedbank Group Executive Committee in 2008. Her most recent responsibility there, in addition to being a Prescribed Officer, was as Group Managing Executive: Retail and Business Banking. She assumed this role in August 2009, taking responsibility for the turnaround of the Retail Banking cluster and managing the integration of Imperial Bank, in addition to retaining her role of leading the commercial cluster, Business Banking, which she had held since 2005.

Trevor Manuel Mr. Trevor Manuel has served as Non-Executive Director, Chairman of Old Mutual Emerging Markets within Old Mutual Public Limited Company since March 9, 2017. He served as Non-Executive Director of the Company between January 1, 2016 and March 9, 2017. He is a member of the Board Risk Committee of the Company. Trevor Manuel was a minister in the South African government for more than 20 years, serving under Presidents Mandela, Mbeki, Motlanthe and Zuma. He served as Finance Minister from 1996 to 2009. Before his retirement from public office in 2014, he was Minister in the Presidency responsible for South Africa’s National Planning Commission. Throughout his career, he assumed a number of ex officio positions on international bodies, including the United Nations Commission for Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the G20, the African Development Bank and the Southern African Development Community. He has also served on a number of voluntary public interest commissions including Africa Commission, Global Commission on Growth and Development, Global Ocean Commission, and the New Climate Economy. He holds a National Diploma in Civil and Structural Engineering from the Peninsula Technikon of Cape Peninsula University of Technology, South Africa and completed an Executive Management Program at Stanford University, USA. Member of the International Advisory Board of the Rothschild Group and Deputy Chairman of Rothschild South Africa, which provides financial advisory services to Old Mutual. Also a non-executive Director of SABMiller plc and Swiss Re.

Peter Moyo Mr. Peter Moyo has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual Emerging Markets of the Company effective 1 June 2017. Peter has deep financial services experience, having been CEO of Alexander Forbes from 2005 to 2008 and prior to that Deputy Managing Director of Old Mutual South Africa from 2000 to 2005, having joined as divisional manager in 1997. He is currently the non-executive Chairman of Vodacom Group, a leading African communications company, on the Board of Liberty Holdings and CEO of NMT Capital. He joined EY in 1991 and was appointed partner in 1994.

Susan Kean Ms. Sue Kean, B.A. (Econ.) A.C.A., serves as Chief Risk Officer of the Company. She has been Chief Risk Officer since January 2011, having joined Old Mutual in July 2010 as Head of Governance and Regulatory Compliance. She has over 25 years' experience in insurance and financial services. She previously worked at Friends Provident, and Aviva in a variety of risk and regulatory roles. She also spent time at the Financial Services Authority, and held positions in relation to Solvency II on industry bodies such as the Chief Risk Officer Forum, and the European insurance trade body the Committeè Europèen des Assurances (CEA).

Ian Gladman Mr. Ian David Gladman, B.A., is Group Strategy Director of the Company. He has been Group Strategy Director for Old Mutual since January 2012. He had previously worked at UBS Investment Bank for 16 years, most recently as Co-Head of Financial Institutions, EMEA, covering a wide range of UK and European insurance companies, banks and asset managers. He was previously Head of Corporate Finance, South Africa for UBS from 1998 to 2001, during which time he led the local UBS team advising Old Mutual on its demutualisation, and original listing. He also advised Nedbank on a number of assignments, and BoE on its acquisition by Nedbank. Prior to joining UBS, he worked at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan

Robert Leith Mr. Rob A. G. Leith is Director of Managed Separation of the Company. He has been Director, Managed Separation since March 2016. He joined from a private investment company where he had been since September 2014. Prior to that he was Global Head of Investment Banking and Global Markets of Sberbank CIB (known as Troika Dialog until October 2012) having joined them in January 2012 from its former shareholder, Standard Bank. He joined Standard Bank in 1991 and played a key role in the development of the group's business outside South Africa, both organically and through acquisitions. Most latterly he was the Head of Group Strategic Development and Chief Executive of Global Corporate and Investment Banking.

Rex Tomlinson Mr. Rex Tomlinson is Group Chief of Staff of the Company. He joined as Group Chief of Staff in April 2016. Rex commenced his career in Human Resources and was HR Director at both Ilovo Sugar Limited and Nampak Limited before moving into line management roles at Nampak. He joined Liberty Holdings Limited in 2004 and was appointed to the board and Deputy Chief Executive in 2005. He left Liberty in 2010 and has been a director of both listed and un-listed businesses and as a business advisor working with CEOs on strategy with the focus on helping them with frameworks for delivery of their chosen strategies. Rex remains a director of Telkom Soc and an investor in independent businesses.

Vassi Naidoo Mr. Vassi Naidoo has served as Non-Executive Director of Old Mutual Public Limited Company since May 1, 2015. He has been Chairman of Nedbank Group Limited since May 2015. Also a director of Old Mutual Group Holdings and a Member of the Group Audit and Nomination and Governance Committees of the Company, as of May 1, 2015. Vice Chairman of Deloitte UK from 2009 to 2014. CEO of Deloitte Southern Africa from 1998 to 2006. Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and honorary life member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Alan Gillespie Dr. Alan R. Gillespie, Ph.D., has served as Senior Independent Director of Old Mutual Public Limited Company since May 12, 2011. He served as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company between November 3, 2010 and May 12, 2011. Partner at Goldman Sachs from 1990, with responsibility for corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions in the UK and Ireland. He jointly led the firm’s financial services practice in Europe and in 1996 established Goldman Sachs’ presence in South Africa. After retiring from Goldman Sachs in 1999, he became Chief Executive of the Commonwealth Development Corporation in the UK. From 2001 to 2008, he was Chairman of Ulster Bank, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Scotland plc. Senior Independent Director of United Business Media plc and Chairman of the Economic and Social Research Council. He has served as Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company since November 3, 2010. He is also Member of the Governance Committee of the Company. He was appointed Member of the Group Audit Committee of the Company as of August 1, 2017.

Mike Arnold Mr. Mike Arnold has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Old Mutual Public Limited Company since September 1, 2009. He has been Chairman of the Board Risk Committee and Member of the Group Audit Committee of the Company since September 1, 2009. Principal Consulting Actuary and Head of Life practice at the consulting actuarial firm Milliman from 2002 to 2009. Prior to that, he had been the senior partner at the practice from 1995. He is a past Member of Council and Vice Chairman of the Institute of Actuaries, past Chairman of the International Association of Consulting Actuaries and past member of the Board of Actuarial Standards. Non-executive director of Financial Information Technology Limited.

Zoe Cruz Ms. Zoe Cruz has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Old Mutual Public Limited Company since January 6, 2014. She is also a member of the Board Risk and Remuneration Committees Co-President for Institutional Securities and Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley from 2005 to 2007, where she was responsible for running major revenue-generating businesses, including overseeing their securities risk management and information technology. From 2009 to 2012, she was involved in founding and running her own investment management firm, Voras Capital Management. Prior to becoming Co-President of Morgan Stanley, she had been its Global Head of Fixed Income, Commodities and Foreign Exchange from 2001 until 2005. She joined the company in 1982 and was the third founding member of the foreign exchange group. Senior Adviser at Promontory Financial Group, LLC. Founder and CEO of EOZ Global.

Danuta Gray Ms. Danuta Gray is Independent Non-Executive Director of Old Mutual Public Limited Company since March 1, 2013. Also Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination and Governance Committee Chairman of Telefónica O2 in Ireland until December 2012, having previously been its Chief Executive from 2001 to 2010. Prior to that, she was a Senior Vice President for BT Europe in Germany, where she gained experience in sales, marketing, customer service and technology and in leading and changing large businesses. She previously served for seven years on the board of Irish Life and Permanent plc and was also a director of Business in the Community. Non-executive director of Aldermore Group plc, PageGroup plc and Direct Line Insurance Group plc and a non-executive Defence Board Member and Chair of the People Committee at the UK Ministry of Defence. She is also a non-executive director of Paddy Power Betfair PLC as at the date of this report, but will be stepping down from her role at the company’s AGM in May 2017

Adiba Ighodaro Ms. Adiba Ighodaro has served as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Old Mutual Public Limited Company since January 6, 2014. She has been Member of the Group Audit Committee of the Company since January 6, 2014. Joined the Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) in 1991, first in London, and later in Lagos, with a remit to establish CDC’s Nigerian business. In 1995, her focus moved to the Caribbean as a Senior Investment Executive and Investment Manager, helping to obtain investment for and dispose of some of CDC’s interests in Africa and the Caribbean. Later she became CDC’s Country Manager for Nigeria. She also became Head of West Africa, with responsibility for building the investment business of CDC/Actis across the region. Actis was spun out of CDC in 2004, following which she became a founding principal of Actis’ fundraising group. Today, as a partner of the firm, Adiba both heads fundraising across the Americas and manages a number of Actis’ global strategic relationships. She holds an LLB from King's College London.

Roger Marshall Mr. Roger Marshall has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Old Mutual Public Limited Company since August 5, 2010. He has been Chairman of the Group Audit Committee of the Company since August 2010. Also a member of the Board Risk and Remuneration Committees (as of August 5, 2010) of the Company. Former audit partner in PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he led the audit of a number of major groups, including Zurich Financial Services and Lloyds TSB. Member and former Chair of the Corporate Reporting Council, a director of the Financial Reporting Council, and a non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Pension Insurance Corporation.