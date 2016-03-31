Name Description

Roderick Humphris Mr. Roderick Bevil Humphris has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effect from 1 June 2017. He is no longer Group Managing Director, Executive Director of Omnia Holdings Limited, effect from 1 June 2017. Rod holds a BSc. Chem. Eng. and a B Com degree, and he joined the Group in 1982 as a project engineer. Having occupied various positions within the Group, he became Managing Director of Omnia Fertilizer in 1995 and Group Managing Director of the Company in 1999. During his tenure, and under his leadership, the Group expanded its geographical footprint in Africa and into regions such as Australasia, South America and South East Asia, acquired its Chemicals division in the form of Protea Chemicals and constructed its second nitric acid plant, thereby becoming one of the largest producers of compound chemical fertilizers in Africa. He has also served as President of the Fertilizer Society of South Africa and was recently appointed as Chairman of CAIA.

Wayne Koonin Mr. Wayne Gregory Koonin is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He has been appointed as Group Finance Director - Designate of the Company effective August 1, 2014. Wayne, B.Com (Accounting) (Wits) B. Acc (Wits), CA(SA), recently served as Finance Director for Coal of Africa Limited, which is listed on the ASX, JSE and AIM. Wayne has gained extensive international experience working for Canadian, British, Swiss and South African based mining companies with listings on the ASX, TSX, LSE, AIM, JSE and NASDAQ exchanges, which has provided him with exposure to various international regulatory issues, reporting standards and transactions. He therefore brings a wealth of financial and commercial expertise and experience to the position.

Adriaan De Lange Mr. Adriaan de Lange has been appointed as Group Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 June 2017. Adriaan holds a B. Compt. Honours degree and is a Chartered Accountant. He joined the Group in 2003 as financial controller for BME and was promoted to Financial Manager, where he played an important part in developing and implementing the mining division’s business strategy. In 2007 he was transferred to Omnia Fertilizer as Financial Manager and was soon thereafter promoted to Financial Director of Omnia Fertilizer. He thereafter held various positions in Omnia Fertilizer, including the position of Director: Supply Chain, before he was appointed as Managing Director of Omnia Fertilizer: RSA in 2012, which position he still holds. He is currently the Chairman of the Fertilizer Association of Southern Africa (FERTASA).

Joseph Keenan Mr. Joseph Keenan is Managing Director - Bulk Mining Explosives of the Company. He is an accomplished international executive who brings over 20 years of global experience in the explosives industry, to our Group. He has held executive and non-executive positions in North and South America, Africa and Australia. He has a successful track record in the explosives sector, of managing high performance teams, being involved in start-up projects, developments, listings, strategic alliances, investments and global equity holdings. He has a BSc (Geology) from Laurentian University (Canada), an MBA from the Edinburgh Business School (United Kingdom) has completed post-graduate programmes at Insead Business School (Singapore) and Harvard Business School (USA). Joseph brings a wealth of experience from recent roles at the Columbine Group in the USA, Pacific Hydro in Australia and Orica in Chile. In addition, Joseph has chaired the Australian National University Centre for Latin American Studies in Australia and Peru Nitrates in Latin America, has served on the boards of PHC Energy Advisory Board and two explosives joint ventures in Venezuela and Panama.

Rosemary Ramoupi Ms. Rosemary Khabonina Ramoupi is Group Human Resources Director of Omnia Holdings Ltd. She holds BA Psychology; Post Grad Dip Industrial Relations. She has Over 20 years of extensive experience in people management and development, transformation and BBBEE implementation, talent management and organisational development. Has held senior executive roles for the past 10 years in public and private organisations including state-owned entities, consulting, manufacturing and chemicals.

Zaahir Elias Mr. Zaahir Elias is Chief Audit Executive of Omnia Holdings Ltd. After serving articles at Ernst & Young gained further audit experience at BDO and thereafter at SAB&T where he became the director and partner in charge of Internal Audit Service Line Nationally. Joined Omnia in 2008 as head of internal audit. He holds BAcc, DipAcc, Chartered Accountant (SA), CIA.

Celeste Appollis Ms. Celeste D. Appollis is no longer Group Company Secretary, Head - Legal and BBEE/EE Officer of Omnia Holdings Limited., effective 30 November 2017. Admitted as an attorney in 1998 and practiced as a legal professional until 2001 at which time she joined the Department of Public Enterprises ultimately holding the position of chief director: Shareholder management. Joined Omnia as legal adviser in 2004, promoted to Group company secretary in 2007 and to head of legal in 2010.

Ralph Havenstein Mr. Ralph Havenstein is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Omnia Holdings Limited. Mr. Havenstein is Served as a director of Anglo Platinum, Simmer and Jack, Mintek and Sasol and has also served on the councils of both the Chamber of Mines and Chemical & Allied Industries’ Association (CAIA).

Willem Marais Dr. Willem Tobias Marais, Jr., is Non-Executive Director of Omnia Holdings Limited. He holds directorship on Institute of Estate Agents of SA – National (Art 21), International Consortium of Real Estate Associations. Experience: Involved in numerous businesses in the property and agriculture sectors. Director of the Institute of Estate Agents of SA, and is member of the executive committee of the International Consortium of Real Estate Associations. He holds a doctorate in business administration from the University of Pretoria. He is a businessman in real estate. He currently serves on five industry-related boards and is the immediate past president of the Institute of Estate Agents of SA, and is current exco member of the International Consortium of Real Estate Associations.

Nick Binedell Prof. Nick Binedell is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He holds a PhD from the University of Washington in Seattle, an MBA from the University of Cape Town and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Rhodes University, is Professor of Strategic Leadership at the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), of which he was the founding Director as well as Dean.

Ronald Bowen Mr. Ronald Clifford Bowen is Independent Non-Executive Director of Omnia Holdings Limited. Mr. Bowen BSc 1st Class Honours (University of East Anglia, Norwich, England). He Former senior executive managing specialty chemical businesses on five continents for the Sued Chemie AG Group, Munich, Germany. Worked for Sued Chemie and Ashland Chemicals, Columbus, Ohio, USA, for 30 years. Served on several boards (both in South Africa and internationally) as managing director or executive director and two boards as chairman (both internationally). Served on boards with joint venture shareholders such as Sasol, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Central Energy Fund (CEF) and PetroSA. Council member of a large global consultancy group and consults on specialty chemicals worldwide.

Frank Butler Mr. Frank Desmond Butler is Independent Non-Executive Director of Omnia Holdings Limited. He holds Bachelor of Science Chem Eng, In 1981 he obtained Masters of Business Administration from Wits Business School. He is a Risk management consultant. During his study career, he received various awards and scholarships including the Nedbank Group MBA Student of the Year award in 1981. He was a fellow member of SAICHE and SRM. At present he is a private consultant in risk management and business strategies, having occupied senior positions including the position of chairman of CRM International Group (now Alexander Forbes Business Risk Solutions) during the period 1980 to 2001.

Tina Eboka Ms. Tina Eboka is Independent Non-Executive Director of Omnia Holdings Limited. Tina, who holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Applied Mathematics and Textile Engineering, as well as an MBA in Business Operations and Project Management, is currently the Group Managing director for NTP Group SOC Limited, the commercial subsidiary of the Nuclear Energy Council of South Africa. She was previously a board-level Strategy Consultant with a 24 year career spanning banking, science/technology research, retail, and manufacturing industries in both public and private sectors. Tina is a recognised business turnaround specialist who previously served as Exco director at Standard Bank of South Africa for five years, where she established and led group corporate affairs and was responsible for managing stakeholder relationships, social investments and the bank's corporate strategy.

Hester Hickey Ms. Hester Helena Hickey is Independent Non-Executive Director of Omnia Holdings Limited. After a period as partner of Ironside Greenwood Chartered Accountants, joined BDO Spencer Stewart in 1990 as National Technical and Training Manager. Joined Transnet in 1994 as Acting Head of Internal Audit in order to implement and execute a transformation process and, particularly, to transform the internal audit department of Transnet from a traditionally focused unit to a more modern risk-based function. In 1998, after a period with Ernst & Young and Liberty Life, joined AngloGold Ashanti initially as Group Internal Audit Manager and thereafter as Executive Officer: Head of Risk, a position held until 2007. Currently serves on the Board and is a member of the audit committee of several listed and private companies and also performs board evaluations for the Institute of Directors. Former Chairman of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and past director of Metorex Limited and Glenrand MIB Limited. Directorships: African Dawn Capital Limited, Pan African Resources PLC, Trustee of Mine Workers and Sentinel Pension Funds.

Sizwe Mncwango Mr. Sizwe Welcome Mncwango is Independent Non-Executive Director of Omnia Holdings Limited. He holds a Msc (Civil Engineering) from Northwestern University, Chicago, USA and obtained an MBA from the University of Cape Town in 1997. He is Director of Central Energy Fund (SOC) Limited, PetroSA (SOC) Limited, AEMFC (SOC) Limited and Proactive Health Solutions (Pty) Limited. He Served on numerous boards over the past 13 years and is currently CEO of the Central Energy Fund (SOC) Limited. Has extensive experience in general management, deal structuring and turnaround strategies.