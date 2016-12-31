Name Description

William Schrader Mr. William (Bill) G. Schrader is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Bill was Independent Non-Executive Director of Ophir Energy PLC. Bill Schrader was appointed as a Non-Executive Director in February 2013. He is a member of the Audit, Corporate Responsibility and Technical Advisory Committees. Bill Schrader has over 30 years’ experience working at BP plc, including as Chief Executive of several country operations, as President of the Azerbaijan International Operating Company and as Chief Operating Officer of TNK-BP. In December 2014 Bill Schrader was appointed Non-Executive Director of CHC Group Ltd, he is also Non-Executive Chairman of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and Non-Executive Director of the Hess Corporation. Bill Schrader holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and an MBA from the University of Houston. On 30 April 2016 Bill Schrader will succeed Nicholas Smith as Chairman of the Board. At that date he will also become Chairman of the Nomination Committee and will step down from the Audit Committee and as Chairman of the Corporate Responsibility Committee (but will remain a member).

Nicholas Cooper Dr. Nicholas Cooper, BSc (Hons), MBA, Ph.D., is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Ophir Energy PLC. Dr. Cooper was appointed as an executive director and Chief Executive in June 2011. He is a member of the Nomination Committee. Prior to joining Ophir, Nick Cooper was Chief Financial Officer and co-founder of Salamander Energy plc. He began his career as a geophysicist with BG and Amoco before joining Booz-Allen & Hamilton. From 1999-2005 he was a member of the oil and gas team at Goldman Sachs. In September 2014 Nick was appointed as non-executive director of Siccar Point Energy Limited. Nick has a BSc and PhD in Geophysical Sciences and an MBA from INSEAD.

Anthony Rouse Mr. Anthony Rouse is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined Ophir in October 2014 and was appointed as an Executive Director in January 2016. Mr. Tony has over 30 years’ experience in the Upstream Oil and Gas industry including 13 years of assignments in Europe, Africa, Asia and South America. Tony started his career with BP, before moving to LASMO plc, Premier Oil and most recently Salamander Energy where he was Group Financial Controller for 9 years. Tony is a Fellow of the Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

Philip Laing Mr. Philip Laing is General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Philip previously enjoyed an 18 year career with BG Group in a variety of legal and management roles. The majority of his oil and gas experience has been gained living and working in Africa and Asia. Philip is an English qualified lawyer with an M.A. from Cambridge University.

Carol Bell Dr. Carol Bell is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Ophir Energy PLC. Dr Carol Bell has over 30 years of experience in the energy industry having enjoyed a successful career as a Managing Director of Chase Manhattan Bank’s Global Oil & Gas Group, Head of European Equity Research at JP Morgan and several years as an equity research analyst in the oil and gas sector at Credit Suisse First Boston and UBS Phillips & Drew. Carol began her career in corporate planning and business development at Charterhouse Petroleum plc and RTZ Oil and Gas. Carol currently sits on the Boards at Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, Bonheur ASA and Tharisa plc and until completion of the transaction, was a Non-Executive Director at Salamander Energy plc. She is also a Non-Executive Director of the BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc and sits on the board of Finance Wales, the venture capital arm of the Welsh Government. Carol holds an MA in natural sciences from the University of Cambridge and a PhD in Archaeology from University College London. Carol is a trustee of the Renewable Energy Foundation (a UK think tank), the National Museum of Wales, The Wales Millennium Centre, The British School at Athens, the Institute for Archaeometallurgical Studies and a member of the Council of Cardi University.

Alan Booth Mr. Alan Booth is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ophir Energy PLC. Alan Booth was appointed as a Non-Executive Director in April 2013. He is the Chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee and member of the Remuneration, Corporate Responsibility and Audit Committees. Alan Booth has 30 years’ experience in oil and gas exploration at Amerada Hess, Oryx Energy and Encana. Most recently Alan Booth was Founder and CEO of EnCore Oil plc; and is now the Founder and Director of EnCounter Oil Ltd. Alan Booth holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Nottingham and MSc. DIC. in Petroleum Geology from the Royal School Mines, Imperial College. He is a former president of the UK Offshore Operators Association (UKOOA) and currently a director of the Oil and Gas Independents Association (OGIA).

David Davies Mr. David Charles Davies is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has over 35 years experience as a finance professional, including roles with Morgan Crucible Company plc, London International Group plc and Vienna-based integrated upstream and downstream oil and gas company OMV AG. Most recently he served as Chief Financial Officer from April 2002 and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board from April 2011 at OMV until stepping down on 1 August 2016. David has held non-executive Board positions for Nova Chemicals Inc. and Xella International SA, where in both companies he also chaired the Audit Committee. He is a member of the Supervisory Board of the Vienna Stock Exchange (CEESEG AG). David is a Chartered Accountant with a BA(Hons) in Economics from the University of Liverpool and an MBA from the Cass Business School.

Vivien Gibney Ms. Vivien Murray Gibney is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ophir Energy PLC. Gibney was appointed as a Non-Executive Director in August 2013. She is the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Corporate Responsibility and Nomination Committees. Vivien has 25 years’ experience as counsel in the upstream oil and gas industry, including roles with Mobil Oil and Enterprise Oil plc. Whilst at Enterprise Oil, Vivien set up the legal department and held the positions of General Counsel, Company Secretary and Head of HR. Vivien has held a number of non-executive board positions in the voluntary sector and in listed companies. More recently, she was a member of the Board of Directors of Encore Oil plc where she chaired the Remuneration Committee. Vivien is a barrister with an LL.B. and received an Honorary Fellowship in Petroleum law from the University of Dundee.