Stephane Richard Mr. Stephane Richard has served as Chairman of the Board of Orange SA since March 1, 2011. Since April 6, 2010 he also has been the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Member of Executive Committee. From June 9, 2010 until March 1, 2011 he acted as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. He joined the Orange Group in September 2009 and has successively occupied the positions of Deputy CEO in charge of French Operations, CEO Delegate, and CEO. Between 1992 and 2003, Stephane Richard was successively deputy to the CFO of Compagnie Generale des Eaux, Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie Immobiliere Phenix, and Chairman of CGIS (Compagnie Generale d’Immobilier et de Services), now Nexity. From 2003 to 2007, he was Deputy CEO of Veolia Environnement and CEO of Veolia Transport, as well as being a director of Orange. From 2007 to 2009, Stephane Richard was Chief of Staff to the French Minister for the Economy, Industry, and Employment. He is a graduate of Ecole des Hautes Études Commerciales (HEC) and Ecole Nationale d’Administration. He is a French national.

Ramon Fernandez Mr. Ramon Fernandez is Delegate Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Orange SA since January 1, 2016. He joined the Orange group on September 1, 2014, as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Strategy. He began his career at the French Treasury before joining the International Monetary Fund in Washington from 1997 to 1999. He then returned to the French Treasury and held a number of senior management positions: Head of the Energy, Telecommunications and Raw Materials Department until 2001; Head of the Savings and Financial Markets Department from 2001 to 2002; Deputy Director of International Financial Affairs and Development, and vice-chairman of the Club de Paris between 2003 and 2007. He was also Special Advisor to the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industry (2002 -2003) and to the President of the French Republic (2007 -2008). In 2008, he was appointed Chief of Staff to the Minister of Labour, Social Relations, Family and Solidarity (2008 -2009). In March 2009, he returned once again to French Treasury as Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the France Trésor Agency and Chairman of the Club de Paris. Before joining Orange, he represented the French State at the Board of Directors of GDF Suez and CNP Assurances as well as at the Supervisory Board of the Caisse des dépôts. He also served as Alternate Governor of the World Bank for France and Governor of the African Development Bank. Mr. Ramon Fernandez is a graduate of the Institut d’études politiques and of the École nationale d’administration (ENA).

Pierre Louette Mr. Pierre Louette is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, General Secretariat of the Group, Orange Wholesale France and Purchases. Member of the Executive Committee of Orange SA since January 1, 2016. He is also in charge of the General Secretariat of the Group, Previously, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer General Secretary, Orange Wholesale France and Purchasing, Member of the Executive Committee, before that he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer - France Carriers Division, Group Sourcing, Supply Chain and the Chrysalid Program; Group General Secretary; Member of the Executive Committee and Senior Executive VP, Group General Secretary - France Carriers Division ; M. of Ex. Com, at the Company. Since September 2014, Pierre Louette has also been responsible for steering investment strategy in start-ups and for coordinating relationships within the digital ecosystem. He joined Orange in April 2010. In March 2012, he was elected Chairman of the Fédération Française des Télécoms, and in November 2013 was appointed Chairman of MEDEF’s Digital Transformation Committee. Pierre Louette was Technical Advisor on Communication, Youth and Sport in the Prime Minister’s office between 1993 and 1995, when he was particularly involved in developing new communications networks. He then became General Secretary and Communications Director for France Télévisions. He has been involved in developing the Internet in France since 1996, in particular as Head of Connectworld, the leader in online communication, and then as Director of Europatweb, an investment fund launched by Bernard Arnault. Pierre Louette was CEO of Agence France-Presse from 2003 to 2005, followed by Chairman and CEO from 2005 to 2010. He holds a degree in law and is a graduate of the Institut d’Études Politiques of Paris and the École Nationale d’Administration.

Thierry Bonhomme Mr. Thierry Bonhomme is Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Orange Business Services, Member of the Executive Committee of Orange SA since March 1, 2016. He served as Senior Executive Vice President for Orange Business Services and Member of the Executive Committee since May 1, 2013. He was in charge of the Research and Development department from 2006 after which he took over the responsibility of Director of technical operations in North Paris, Regional Director at Grenoble and then at Marseille. He then became the Director of Distribution. From 1988 to 1990, he was also the Director of Idate. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications. He was appointed Senior Executive Vice President - Orange Labs, Networks and Carriers on April 6, 2010.

Bruno Mettling Mr. Bruno Mettling is Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Operations in Africa and the Middle East (MEA), Member of the Executive Committee of Orange SA since March 1, 2016. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Group Human Resources and Internal Communication and Member of the Executive Committee since May 1, 2013. He served as Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Committee of France Telecom SA from April 2010 and was on assignment to the Chief Executive Officer, in charge of medium-term job and skills outlook and a preliminary mission related to the "Orange Campus" initiative. In October 2010, he was appointed as Executive Vice President and Group Human Resources Director of the Company. He was previously a Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Human Resources and of Commercial Development of Banque Populaire from July 1, 2006 till 2009. After starting his career in different Ministries (Finance, Employment, Public Works, Municipalities), he became Inspector of Finance in 1991 and rejoined the Economy of Ministry and of Finance. Later he became the Director of Management Control and Deputy Financial Director of Poste, before joining the Caisses d'Epargne in October 1999 to launch the reform of the human resources sector before being in charge of commercial development and strategic planning and finally joining Groupe Banque Populaire in October 2004 as Deputy Managing Director of Banque Federale des Banques Populaires. He graduated from the Law Faculty of Aix en Provence and from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris. He is a Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur and Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite.

Gervais Pellissier Mr. Gervais Pellissier is Chief Executive Officer Delegate, European Operations, Member of the Executive Committee of Orange S.A. since March 1, 2016. He was Executive Vice President - Operations in Europe (excluding France), Member of the Executive Committee between September 1, 2014 and March 1, 2016. Until September 1, 2014 , he was Chief Executive Officer Delegate for Finance, Information Systems, the United Kingdom JV (Everything Everywhere) as well as Member of the Executive Committee, the positions he was appointed to on November 1, 2011. Until April 6, 2010, he was Member of the Management Committee of the Company. He was Deputy CEO - Finance and Group Informations Systems from March 2, 2009 until April 6, 2010. He previously served as Senior Executive Vice President of Finance and Spain for France Telecom SA from January 30, 2006 until March 2, 2009. He joined the Company in October 2005 to supervise the integration of France Telecom's businesses in Spain and advise on geographic integration within the Group. Mr. Pellissier was previously Managing Director and Deputy CEO of Groupe Bull, where he held different positions between 1983 and 2005, including Chief Financial Officer from 1998 to 2000, Deputy CEO from April 2004 until February 2005, and then Vice Chairman of the Board until mid-2008. Mr. Pellissier is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales, the University of Berkeley and the University of Parix XI. He currently holds various mandates, including Director of Everything Everywhere Ltd, FT Espana SA, Medi Telecom SA and Sonaecom SGPS.

Marc Rennard Mr. Marc Rennard is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Customer Experience and Mobile Financial Services, Member of the Executive Committee of Orange SA since March 1, 2016. He was Executive Vice President in charge of Operations in Africa, Middle East and in Asia as well as Member of the Executive Committee since June 2010. He is Chairman and/or member of the Board of several international fixed-line, mobile and internet subsidiaries, including Mobinil, Sonatel, Jordan Telecom, Cote d’Ivoire Telecom and Orange Cote d’Ivoire. He was previously Vice President of International Operations in charge of EMEA (from 2006 to 2010). He was also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of UNI2, a telecommunications operator and subsidiary of France Telecom in Spain (2003-2004) and then took charge of international operations. Mr. Rennard was Deputy Managing Director of TDF (1996-2001), Chairman of TDF Video Service (1996-2002), Chairman of TDF Cable (from1992 to 1996 and from 2001 to 2003), Commercial Director of TDF (from 1992 to 1996). He was Managing Director of Societe des Montagnes de l'Arc, part of the Caisse des Depots group (1989-1992), Managing Director (1986-1989), Agency Director (1984-1985) and Consultant (1982-1983) of CEREP Communication, and Surveys Manager at ISEOR (1979-1981). He is a graduate of EM Lyon with a postgraduate diploma in Management Science. He is a Knight of the French Legion d'Honneur.

Marie-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere Ms. Marie-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere is Senior Executive Vice-President Innovation, Marketing and Technology, Member of the Executive Committee of Orange SA since March 1, 2014. Since joining the Orange group in 1996, she has held a series of project and management positions: Director of International & Backbone Network Factory, merger between France Telecom and Orange France SA, Director of Group Research & Development, Head of the Consumer Marketing Department of Orange France and Regional Manager where she was responsible for technical and commercial services for consumers and business customers.Ms. Marie-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere is a graduate of the École des Mines of Paris and of the École Normale Supérieure.

Christine Albanel Ms. Christine Albanel is Senior Executive Vice-President Corporate Social Responsibility, Diversity, Partnerships and Inclusiveness, Member of the Executive Committee of Orange SA as of May 1, 2013. She is also Deputy Chair of the Orange Foundation and Chair of Orange Studio. She was Advisor to the French President on Education and Culture, Chair of the Établissement Public de Versailles from 2003 to 2007, and was appointed Minister of Culture and Communication from 2007 to 2009. Speechwriter for Jacques Chirac for many years, including authoring the famous Vel d’Hiv’ speech, Christine Albanel is a member of the French Council of State. She has a degree in modern literature.

Jerome Barre Mr. Jerome Barre is Senior Executive Vice-President in charge of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee of Orange SA since March 1, 2016. He joined the Group in 1985, and worked on the quality and development of the network in Ile-de-France, and then in Brittany. He was appointed as the National Delegate for Local Authorities in 1991. Between 1996 and 2010, Mr. Jerome Barre alternated between national responsibilities and experiences as an Operations Manager. He worked at the Consumer Division between 1996 and 2000, as Director of Service and Quality for the Professional Customer Division, and then as Director of Customer Service at the Retail and Customer Service Division. He became Regional Director for Burgundy, and then for Franche-Comté between 2000 and 2006, and then Regional Director for North-West and Central France (Lower Normandy, Upper Normandy and the Central Region) between 2006 and 2010. He coordinated the negotiations on occupational stress following the employee relations crisis, alongside the Group's HRD in 2009 and 2010. was then appointed as the Director of Commercial Activities and Customer Services for the Consumer Market at Orange France, where he specifically worked on creating the Orange Divisions. He was appointed as the Director of Orange Ile-de-France in April 2011, where he was responsible for developing Orange's business activities in the Ile-de-France Basin. Mr. Jerome Barre is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and of Télécom ParisTech.

Fabienne Dulac Ms. Fabienne Dulac is Senior Executive Vice-President - Orange France, Member of the Executive Committee of Orange SA since August 22, 2015. After having started a doctoral thesis, Fabienne Dulac began her career at the French Interior Ministry, before joining the company in 1993 with VTCOM, a company which developed multimedia services at the time of the emergence of the Internet and the appearance of a new business sector, where she was Head of Communications and Marketing. Fabienne Dulac joined France Telecom in 1997 within the newly created Multimedia Division. Her responsibilities in the area of marketing and communication include all of France Telecom’s multimedia activities within its range of subsidiaries such as Wanadoo, Voila and Mappy. For a decade, she held various positions within marketing, business development, and customer relations, and witnessed the transformation of the market and the company, as well as the development of new commercial territories and customer experience at the heart of the operator’s strategy. In 2008, she became Director of Sales and Online Customer Relations at Orange France; she brings innovation to the field and drives the company’s digital transformation in terms of sales and customer relations. In 2011, Fabienne became head of the Orange North France division, where she was responsible for managing an operational entity with over 5,500 employees. In September 2013, she was appointed Director of Communication of Orange France. Ms. Fabienne Dulac holds a Master of Advanced Studies in Political Sociology from the Paris Institute of Political Sciences. After having started a doctoral thesis on the sociology of public action, Fabienne Dulac began her career at the French Interior Ministry.

Beatrice Mandine Ms. Beatrice Mandine is Senior Executive Vice President in charge of Communication and the Brand as well as Member of the Executive Committee of Orange SA as of May 1, 2013. She joined Orange in May 2007 as Director of the Group’s Press Office. She was appointed Delegate Director of External Communication in November 2010, then Deputy Director of Communication responsible for External Communication alongside Xavier Couture, Senior Executive Vice-President for Communication and the Brand in July 2012. Ms. Mandine began her career in 1988 as a journalist at Le Figaro, Marie-Claire and the television channel La Cinq. At the end of 1990 she joined Alcatel as Head of Internal Communication. In 1992, she became Press Officer for Alcatel Radio Space & Defense and joined the press office at Alcatel Alsthom the following year. In 1998, she was appointed Media Director of Alcatel’s Consumer Division, and in 2000 she was appointed Director of Press and Public Relations for Alcatel’s Mobile Telephony Division. In the middle of 2004, Ms. Beatrice Mandine joined the Faurecia group as head of press relations and corporate image. She is a graduate of the Ecole Superieure de Journalisme (ESJ) and the Institut des Hautes Etudes Internationales (IHEI).

Daniel Bertho Mr. Daniel Bertho is Employee Representative on the Board of Directors of Orange SA since November 21, 2013. He is Member of the Company's Innovation and Technology Committee. He is a project manager in a Response Unit in Val d’Oise. He was a member of the European Works Council from 2004 to 2011. He has been a representative of the SUD trade union federation on the Supervisory Boards of the Dynamis Solidaire and Evolutis funds. Mr. Bertho joined Orange in 1984 as a designer.

Ghislaine Coinaud Ms. Ghislaine Coinaud has served as an Employee Representative on the Board of Directors of Orange SA since December 3, 2009. She is Member of the Company's Audit Committee. She works for the support department. Until December 2009, she was deputy central trade union delegate for the CGT. She was previously a member of the CGT federal management board. She joined France Telecom in 1977 as a facilities operating agent at the central operating center of La Courneuve.

Nicolas Dufourcq Mr. Nicolas Dufourcq has held the position of Director - Representative of Bpifrance Participations at Orange SA since January 19, 2017. He is Member of the Company's Innovation and Technology Committee. He previously acted as the Company's Executive Vice President, Wanadoo SA between July 2000 and January 15, 2003. He became the Chief Executive Officer of Bpifrance in October 2012. Having joined France Télécom in 1994, he set up the Multimedia Division in which Wanadoo was launched in January 1996. In 2003, he joined Capgemini where he was in charge of Continental Europe before becoming Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the group.Mr. Nicolas Dufourcq holds diplomas from HEC and ENA. He is an Inspector-general of Finance. He is a French citizen.

Daniel Guillot Mr. Daniel Guillot has served as an Employee Representative on the Board of Directors at Orange SA since December 3, 2009. He is also Member of the Company's Governance and Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility Committee. He joined France Telecom in 1977 as telecommunications and postal controller. In 1986, Mr. Guillot became central administrative agent at the Ministry of Telecommunications, Postal Services and Space, before becoming Chief Inspector in 1993. He was responsible for management and international affairs at the CFDT Culture, Consulting and Communication Federation since the foundation of this trade union federation in 2005 and, since 2007, he has been the central trade union delegate in charge for the Orange FT group. Until 2009, Mr. Guillot had a seat at the UNI Telecom (international trade union) global committee and chaired the European Telecommunications Social Dialog Committee jointly with the employers representative.

Anne Lange Ms. Anne Lange is Representative of the French State on the Board of Directors of Orange SA since May 27, 2015. She is Member of the Company's Governance and Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility Committee. She is currently CEO of Mentis, a company she co-founded. Mentis is a software start-up in the field of Internet of Things, which advises major groups on mobility and management solutions for the urban space. Anne Lange began her career in 1994 working in the Prime Minister’s office where she headed the government department for the media industry. In 1998, she joined Thomson as head of strategic planning, then in 2000 the Europe ebusiness department. In April 2003, Anne Lange was appointed as General Secretary for the Internet rights forum, an agency of the Prime Minister’s office. From 2004 to 2014, she successively worked as Director for Europe public sector, managing director of global public sector & media operations (based in the US) and managing director for innovation in the public sector for Internet Business Solutions Group Cisco. Ms. Anne Lange is a board member of both Metabolic Explorer, a biological chemistry company, and of Imprimerie Nationale. She graduated from the Paris Institute of Political Studies (l’Institut d’Etudes Politiques) and the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (Saint-Exupery class).

Helene Marcy Ms. Helene Marcy is Representative of Employee Shareholders on the Board of Directors of Orange SA since July 26, 2016. She is Member of the Company's Innovation and Technology Committee. She joined Orange in 1997. Over the past 17 years, she has held various sales and marketing positions within the Group, before being appointed to head up communications for an industry organization. She was previously a marketing and communications consultant and spent 10 years supporting Orange with the commercial launch of innovative products and services. She is currently a member of the company mutual fund Evolutis and Vice-President of ADEAS - association for the defense of employee shareholding and savings within the Orange Group - which she helped create.

Lucie Muniesa Ms. Lucie Muniesa is Representative of the French State on the Board of Directors of Orange SA since February 4, 2016. She is Member of the Company's Audit Committee. On February 6, 2016, she was appointed Deputy Director General of the APE. After attending the Ecole nationale de la statistique et de l’administration economique (ENSAE), Lucie Muniesa began her career at the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) before being appointed deputy to the Head of the Merger and State Aids office at the French Directorate General for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control in 2002. She joined the APE in 2004 as deputy to the Heads of the “Energy, Chemistry and other holdings” and “La Poste – France Telecom” offices, before being appointed General Secretary of the APE in 2007. In 2010, Lucie Muniesa joined Radio France, initially as Financial Director and later Deputy Director General in charge of finance, purchasing, legal and development of own resources. In 2014, she became Director and Deputy General Secretary of the French Ministry of Culture and Communication.

Bernard Ramanantsoa Mr. Bernard Ramanantsoa is Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Orange SA since June 7, 2016. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He acts as Director of several companies as well as of universities and Grandes Ecoles. Until 2015, he was Managing Director of HEC. He began his career as a lecturer at the École Nationale Superieure de l’Aeronautique et de l’Espace in 1971 and 1972, before joining the SNCF where he became head of the Marketing Division, “Grandes Lignes” in 1978. In 1979, he joined the HEC faculty as professor of Business Strategy, specializing in ethics and culture in the business place. He was Managing Director of HEC Paris from 1995 to 2015 giving the institution a decidedly international dimension. Mr. Bernard Ramanantsoa has served as a member of the Evaluation Committee of Management Programs and Degrees for the French Ministry of Education, Chairman of the CEMS(Community of European Management Schools), Vice-President of the EFMD (European Foundation for Management Development), Chairman of the Societe Francaise de Management, member of the boards of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration Penitentiaire (ENAP) and the Ecole Nationale Superieure d’Aeronautique et de l’Espace (Sup’AEro), member of the committee of the Conference des Grandes Ecoles, member of the board of the HEC Foundation, member of the Cercle de l’Entreprise and member of the Foreign Affairs Council. He received the Harvard Expansion Prize in 1989 for Technologie et Strategie d’entreprise and the Prize from the Academie des Sciences Commerciales in 1983 for Strategie de l’Entreprise et Diversification. He holds an Engineering degree from the Ecole Superieure d’Aeronautique et de l’Espace (Sup’Aéro) and has an MBA from HEC, a post-graduate degree in Sociology from Paris Diderot University, a Ph.D. in Management Sciences from Paris-Dauphine University and a further post-graduate degree in the History of Philosophy from Paris-1 University.

Alexandre Bompard Mr. Alexandre Bompard has held the position of Independent Member of the Board of Directors at Orange SA since December 7, 2016. He is Member of the Company's Innovation and Technology Committee. In 2016, he became CEO of the Fnac Darty group. In June 2008, he was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Europe 1 and Europe 1 Sport. In 2011, he joined Fnac as Chairman and became member of the Executive Committee of Kering (formerly Pinault-Printemps-Redoute, PPR).He was assigned to the Inspection generale des finances (Inspectorate General of Finance) from 1999 to 2002, subsequently becoming technical advisor to then-Minister of Social Affairs, Labour and Solidarity François Fillon from April to December 2003. From 2004 to 2008, Alexandre Bompard had several responsibilities with the Canal+ group: he was Chief of staff of Chairman Bertrand Meheut from 2004 to 2005, then Director of Sports and Public Affairs for the group from June 2005 to June 2008. Mr, Alexandre Bompard, aged 44, is a graduate of the Institut d’etudes politiques de Paris (Sciences Po) with a Master’s degree in public law and a post-graduate diploma in economics. Mr. Bompard is also an alumnus of the Ecole nationale d’administration (ENA, Cyrano de Bergerac class).

Charles-Henri Filippi Mr. Charles-Henri Filippi serves as an Independent Director at Orange SA since February 5, 2008. He is also Member of the Company's Governance and Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility Committee. He joined HSBC France in 1987 after having served in French Administration and Ministry Cabinets for a few years. He was appointed Managing Director of CCF France in 1998, and then moved to HSBC in 2001. He then became the Chief Executive officer of HSBC France in March 2004 and Non-Executive Chairman from August 2007, a position he held until December 31, 2008. He was also Senior Advisor at CVC Capital Partners France until December 31, 2010 and a Partner at Weinberg Capital until December 31, 2011. He was Chairman of Octagones and Alfina from 2008 to 2012. Currently, he serves as Chairman of Citigroup France as of January 1, 2011 and is a Director of L'Oreal and Piasa, among others. He also holds other mandates, including Director of EURIS and L'Oreal, among others. Mr. Filippi graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris and from Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Christel Heydemann Ms. Christel Heydemann has held the position of Independent Member of the Board of Directors at Orange SA, since August 3, 2017. She is Executive Vice President France Operations at Schneider Electric and a member of the Schneider Electric Executive Committee since April 2017. A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées, Christel started her career in 1997 at the Boston Consulting Group. In 1999, she joined Alcatel where she held various senior positions, notably during the merger of Alcatel and Lucent. In 2004, she joined the sales division at Alcatel-Lucent where she was key account manager for SFR and Orange. In 2008, she was appointed Sales Director France and Member of the Executive Committee of Alcatel-Lucent France. In 2009, she negotiated a strategic alliance with HP in the United States and was then promoted in 2011 to the position of Executive Vice President Human Resources & Transformation and Member of the Executive Committee. She moved to Schneider Electric in 2014 as Senior Vice President Global Strategic Alliances where she was tasked with accelerating the launch of IoT solutions by developing a partnership ecosystem, and was then appointed as Senior Vice President Corporate Strategy, Alliances & Development in 2016.

Helle Kristoffersen Ms. Helle Kristoffersen has been an Independent Director of Orange SA since June 7, 2011. She is Chairwoman of the Company's Innovation and Technology Committee. From 1994, she held various positions within the Alcatel group, now Alcatel Lucent. She was Vice-President, Corporate Strategy between 2005 and 2008 and Senior Vice-President of Solution and Marketing, and Vertical Markets, from January 2009 until December 2010. She is currently Director of Strategy and Business Intelligence at Total as of January 2012, having previously served as Deputy Director of the same division from January 2011. Ms. Kristoffersen is also a Director of Valeo. She is a graduate of Ecole Normale Superieure and ENSAE and is a Knight of the French Legion d'Honneur.

Mouna Sepehri Ms. Mouna Sepehri is Independent Director of Orange SA since October 22, 2014. She is Chairwoman of the Company's Governance and Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility Committee. She has been Member of the Executive Committee of Group Renault since April 2011. She is Senior Vice- President of Renault and oversees the General Management functions including: Legal, Public Affairs, Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility, Real Estate and General Services, Protection and Risk Prevention department, Cross Functional Teams, G&A Economic Efficiency Program Management. She began her career as a lawyer in Paris before moving to New York where she specialized in mergers and takeovers as well as in international business law. She joined Renault in 1996 as Deputy General Counsel and participated in all the main international development projects of the Group. In 2007, she joined the Office of the CEO and was put in charge of the management of the cross functional teams. Ms. Mouna Sepehri holds a degree in Law.