Name Description

Chandra Birla Shri. Chandra Kant Birla is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Orient Cement Limited. He is Director of Hindustan Motors Ltd. National Engineering Industries Ltd. AVTEC Ltd. HIL Ltd. Birla Brothers Pvt. Ltd. Birlasoft (India) Ltd. Neosym Industry Ltd. Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. Birla Associates Pvt. Ltd. (Singapore) Birlasoft Inc., USA Birlasoft (U.K.) Ltd., London ASS AG, Switzerland. He is an Industrialist with business experience.

Desh Khetrapal Shri. Desh Deepak Khetrapal is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Orient Cement Limited. He holds B.Com(Hons.), MBA. He is Group CEO of Jumbo Electronics, Dubai.

Vinod Dhall Shri. Vinod Kumar Dhall is Non-Executive Independent Director of Orient Cement Limited. He is Director of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ICICI Prudential Trust Ltd. Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Co. Ltd. Bharti Infratel Ltd. He has experience in specific functional areas - Competition Law, Corporate Affairs, Industry and Commerce, Economic Regulation and Finance. He studied in Law degree from the University of Delhi and Masters degree in Mathematics from the University of Allahabad.

Rajeev Jhawar Shri. Rajeev Jhawar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Orient Cement Limited. He is Director of Usha Martin Ltd. Usha Martin International Ltd., UK Usha Martin UK Ltd., UK Usha Communications Technology Ltd., BVI Usha Siam Steel Industries Public Company Ltd., Thailand Brunton Wolf Wire Ropes FZCO, Dubai Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. Usha Breco Ltd. Usha Breco Realty Ltd. Neutral Publishing House Ltd. KGVK Rural Enterprises Ltd. KGVK Social Enterprises Ltd. Redtech Networks India (P) Ltd. PARS Consultancy & Services Pvt. Ltd. Jhawar Venture Management Pvt. Ltd.