Name Description

J. Goenka Mr. J. P. Goenka is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. He graduate from Calcutta University, is an Industrialist and is associated with the multi-industry group namely Duncans. He has been directly involved in the operations of Jute and cotton textile units. He has also been Chairman of Indian Jute Textile Association and Indian Cotton Mills Federation. He is a Director of M/s Duncan International (India) Ltd and Schrader Duncan Limited. He is also the Chairman of Remuneration Committee and Shareholders / Investors Grievance Committee of Schrader Duncan Limited.

Anurag Jain Shri. Anurag Jain is Chief Financial Officer of the Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd.

Arvind Goenka Mr. Arvind Goenka is Managing Director, Executive Director of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. He has been appointed Managing Director of the Company with effect from October 01, 2009. He graduate B.Com from the University of Kolkata, is an industrialist hailing fron9 the family headed by (Late) Sir Badridas Goenka and is associated with the multi-industry group namely Duncans He has over 23 years experience ofmanaging companies in Jute, Textile, Rubber Chemicals Industries. He has been instrurnentai in steering the restructuring programme of the Compary. He is a Director in Schrader Duncan Limited and Asahi Songwon Colours Limited. He is also a member of Audit Committee anc Remuneration Committee of Schrader Duncan Ltd.

Om Dubey Mr. Om Praksh Dubey is Non-Executive Independent Director of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. He is a master in sociology and a graduate in law, served LIC of India for a period of 36 years. He was a member of Governing Board and later Chair Professor at National Insurance Academy, Pune from November 2001 to November 2004. During his tenure with LIC of India, he was deeply involved in the areas of General Management, Marketing, Insurance, Legal aspects and Human Resource Development. Earlier he was on the Boards of U.P State Financial Corporation; NEDFI (Guwahati, Assam) & Associated Cement Companies Limited (ACC). Before retiring from LIC of India in 2001, he was Zonal Manager in charge of Eastern Zone, Kolkata, in the rank of Executive Director. He is currently visiting faculty at different Management Institutes. He is a Director in M/s. Schrader Duncan Limited w.e.f. 26-4-2012.

Suman Khaitan Shri. Suman Jyoti Khaitan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. He is an eminent Lawyer practising at New Delhi with 25 years experience in Litigation, Arbitration. Corporate matters, Intellectual matters. Infrastructure, Capital Market and Finance, Taxation etc. Mr. Khaitan is a Member of Executive Committee of ICC India, International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution and Society of Indian Law. Firms. He has also served as Office Bearer in Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association.

Kailasam Raghuraman Mr. Kailasam Raghuraman is Non-Executive Independent Director of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd., since January 28, 2009. He is a Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He joined Central Bank of-India in 1973 and contributed immensely to the organisation in systems and procedures. In 1999, he held the position of General Manager and Head of General Administration, Banking Operations, Card Business, Treasury. Forex Dealing. Risk Management etc. He was also Chairman of 'India Cooperation Committee of Master Card International' & the Honorary Secretary of "Banks' Sports Board" of the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) as well as the Member of various industry level Committees of 1BA. He was later appointed as Executive Director of Pun jab National Bank. He also held the position of Chairman of TNB Parivartan', the strategic initiative group of the bank. Mr. Raghuraman has a varied banking experience and exposure in handling various banking matters, issues of corporate governance and policy initiatives. He retired as Executive Director from Punjab National Bank in September 2008.